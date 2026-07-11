$BULLSKI Opens Stage One of Presale Ahead of Planned $0.0025 Listing Reference

Key Takeaways

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The Bullski presale is live now, stage one open since Friday, July 10 at 5pm UTC.

Stage one is the current lowest step of a 16-stage ladder, so today's entry is the cheapest before the $0.0025 listing reference.

You buy stage one now on the official site with a little ETH or USDT, then stake and refer straight away.

The search for the best crypto presale has a new live answer: Bullski ($BULLSKI) opened its sale on Friday, July 10 at 5pm UTC, and stage one is trading right now. This is the first rung of a 16-stage ladder, so today's step is the lowest price the token will carry before it reaches the $0.0025 listing reference.

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You can buy on the official site with ETH or USDT. Here is what just went live, what you are actually buying, and how the stage pricing moves from here.

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Stage One Is Open: What Just Went Live

The sale is live and climbing. Stage one went open at 5pm UTC on Friday, and it sits at the current stage price, the first and lowest step of the 16-stage ladder that runs up toward the $0.0025 listing reference. Each step is priced a little above the one before it, so the stage that is open today is the cheapest entry the presale offers.

There is no waiting room and no reservation to sign; the token is trading, and buyers are already moving through the opening step.

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That makes the framing simple. The presale is not a countdown anymore, it is a live sale with an open first stage. The question is no longer when it starts.

It is which step you get in at, and stage one is the one on the board today.

The pace of a live sale is different from a reservation, too. Instead of watching a clock, you are watching stages fill. Buyers move through the opening step, it sells down, and the next rung takes its place at a higher figure.

Being early here is a matter of hours and steps, not a signup you did weeks ago.

What You Are Buying

Bullski is a community meme coin built as an ERC-20 on Ethereum, with a 120 billion fixed supply that cannot be inflated later. The contract is verified on Etherscan, an audit is in process, and liquidity locks at launch, so the trading pool cannot be pulled once the token goes public.

Staking and referrals are live from the first stage, which means a token you hold today can already earn rather than just sit in a wallet.

The point of the fixed supply is that the math never shifts after launch. You can count the whole 120 billion today and work out exactly what a stage-one position represents. That kind of transparency is rare this early, and it is a big part of why the opening step is drawing attention.

It also means the checks come before the spend, not after. The contract is public, the audit status is stated plainly, and the liquidity lock is tied to launch rather than a vague promise. None of that guarantees an outcome, but it does let you verify the structure of what you are buying at stage one before a single token moves.

How Stage Pricing Works Now

Pricing moves in one direction here. As each stage fills, the price steps up to the next rung, all the way to the $0.0025 listing reference. Because stage one is the step that is open right now, it carries the lowest current stage price the sale will show.

Once it fills, the next stage opens higher, and that entry is gone. Nobody can promise where the token lands after listing, but the mechanic itself is plain: the earlier the step, the less you pay for the same token.

What Detail Status Live now, stage one open Went live Friday, July 10 at 5pm UTC Current step Stage one of a 16-stage ladder Listing reference $0.0025 Token ERC-20 on Ethereum, 120 billion fixed supply Trust signals Verified on Etherscan, audit in process, liquidity locks at launch Utility Staking and referrals live from stage one How to buy Official site, with ETH or USDT

Buying Stage One Now: Where to Start

Start with the one number that matters: the step open today is the lowest the ladder will ever show, and every rung after it costs more. That is the whole reason to move while stage one is on the board. The mechanics are the easy part.

With a funded Ethereum wallet and the official domain in front of you, you can buy stage one now in a couple of clicks, then flip on staking or drop your referral link so the tokens are doing something the same session. Verify the domain first, since that single check is what separates a clean entry from a costly one.

Everything else is just picking the step, and today the step is one.

Bullski Presale FAQ

Is the Bullski presale live now?

Yes. It went live on Friday, July 10 at 5pm UTC, and stage one is open right now. You can buy on the official Bullski site with ETH or USDT.

What is stage one?

Stage one is the first and lowest step of the 16-stage ladder that climbs toward the $0.0025 listing reference. It is the step open today, which makes it the cheapest entry the presale offers before the price moves up.

How do I buy $BULLSKI?

Set up an Ethereum wallet, add a little ETH or USDT, and go to the official site to buy stage one now. Confirm the domain first, then buy and stake or refer to start earning straight away.

What is the $0.0025 listing reference?

It is the reference price the 16 presale stages build toward. Each stage prices a little higher than the last, so buyers who enter at the open stage lock in below that reference. It is a reference point, not a guarantee, so do your own research.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.