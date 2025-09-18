Car Insurance Claims: What to Do After Monsoon-Related Damages

Monsoons bring relief from the scorching summer heat, but they also pose serious risks to vehicles. Flooded roads, waterlogged engines and falling debris can cause significant damage to cars. Understanding how car insurance covers such damage can help you avoid unexpected expenses.

Common Types of Monsoon Damage to Cars

Some of the most common damages include:

Waterlogging and Engine Seizure: Driving through deep water can cause a hydrostatic lock, which can lead to engine failure.

Electrical Damage: Excessive moisture can harm sensors, wires and other electrical components, leading to malfunctions in lights, infotainment systems and safety features like airbags.

Exterior Damage: Falling branches, hailstorms and strong winds can cause dents and broken windows.

Rusting and Corrosion: Prolonged exposure to moisture can lead to rust formation on the car body and engine components, reducing the overall lifespan of your vehicle.

Tyre Damage: Potholes and water-filled roads can cause tyres to wear out quickly, leading to potential accidents.

Upholstery Damage: If rainwater enters the car, it can damage the seats, floor mats and even cause fungal growth, making the interior unhygienic.

Does Car Insurance Cover Monsoon Damage?

Your car insurance coverage for monsoon damage depends on the type of policy you have.

Comprehensive Car Insurance

A comprehensive car insurance policy covers damage caused by natural disasters-- floods, storms and landslides. It protects your car against:

Flood Damage: Covers repair costs due to waterlogging, hydrostatic lock, and corrosion.

Accidental Damage: Covers damages caused by accidents due to slippery roads or low visibility.

Fire and Explosion: Covers vehicle damage caused by lightning or short-circuits due to excessive moisture.

Falling Objects: Covers damages from falling trees or debris due to strong winds.

Towing Charges: Some policies include reimbursement for towing services if your car gets stranded due to flooding.

Third-Party Car Insurance

A basic third-party policy does not cover damage related to the monsoon. It only covers damage to another person’s vehicle or property in case of an accident. If you rely solely on third-party insurance, you will have to bear the entire cost of repairs yourself.

Steps to Claim Car Insurance for Monsoon Damage

Filing an insurance claim for monsoon damage requires following the correct process to ensure smooth approval.

Inform Your Insurance Provider Immediately

Contact your insurer as soon as possible to report the damage.

Most insurers have a 24-hour claim helpline to assist policyholders.

Take Photographic and Video Evidence

Click clear photos and videos of the damage.

This helps substantiate your claim and speeds up the approval process.

Avoid Starting a Flooded Engine

If your car is waterlogged, do not attempt to start it.

This can worsen the damage and may void your claim.

File a Claim Online or Through the App

Most insurers offer an easy online claim-filing process.

Provide necessary details like policy number, damage description and supporting evidence.

Get a Surveyor Inspection

The insurance company will assign a surveyor to assess the damage.

Based on the report, the claim amount is approved.

Take Your Car to an Approved Garage

Opt for cashless repairs at insurer-approved garages.

If you choose a non-network garage, you may need to pay upfront and get reimbursed later.

How to Prevent Car Damage During Monsoons

While car insurance provides financial protection, prevention is always better than repair costs. Follow these tips to protect your car:

Avoid Driving Through Waterlogged Areas

Check weather forecasts before heading out.

If unavoidable, drive slowly and maintain a steady speed.

Park in a Safe and Elevated Area

Choose parking spaces away from low-lying flood-prone areas.

If indoors, ensure the parking area has proper drainage.

Waterproof Your Car’s Electrical Components

Get anti-rust coatings and waterproof treatments for essential parts.

Seal vulnerable areas to prevent water seepage.

Install a Car Cover

A waterproof cover can protect against rain, debris and dirt buildup.

Common Reasons for Claim Rejections

Starting the Car After Water Damage: If you attempt to start the engine after it has been submerged, your claim may be denied.

Delayed Claim Reporting: Filing a claim beyond the stipulated period can lead to rejection.

Lack of Documentation: Insufficient evidence or missing documents can delay or reject claims.

Exclusions in the Policy: If your policy does not cover specific monsoon-related damages, your claim will not be approved.

Conclusion

Monsoon-related car damage is common, but with the right comprehensive car insurance policy, you can stay protected. Always ensure your insurance is up to date and understand the claim process beforehand. Taking preventative measures can also reduce the risk of damage and help you avoid claim hassles.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication