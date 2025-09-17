Cardano and Shiba Inu Prices Decline as Remittix Trading Volume Surges Following Key Updates

The market is showing mixed signals this week. Cardano and the Shiba Inu Price have slipped as traders take profits, while Remittix (RTX) is enjoying record momentum after a series of significant updates. With wallet beta testing live and the CertiK verification secured, Remittix volume is set to surge past expectations.

Advertisement

RTX is quickly becoming the centre of attention for those looking at the best crypto presale 2025, next big altcoin 2025, and top crypto to buy now.

Advertisement

Cardano: Upgrades Don’t Stop the Price Slide

Cardano is releasing upgrades for its ecosystem, like as improvements to Mithril and Hydra scaling. ADA has had difficulty staying above $0.90 in spite of these advancements, reversing course and moving back toward $0.85. Though perception is still negative in the short term, analysts believe that ADA could rebound if adoption increases.

Advertisement

Investors still see Cardano as a crypto with real utility, and it remains one of the best long-term crypto investment choices. However, with the token stalling in a narrow range, some holders are shifting their focus to presale tokens with sharper upsides, like Remittix.

Shiba Inu Price: Struggling for Momentum

The Shiba Inu Price has also been under pressure, sliding after failing to break resistance near $0.000013. Current support sits closer to $0.000012, and analysts warn that SHIB could dip further if this breaks.

Shibarium upgrades and burn mechanics keep long-term believers engaged, but the near-term Shiba Inu Price trend points sideways to lower. For many traders, SHIB is now less about quick gains and more about patient holding while they look to diversify into new altcoins to watch projects like RTX.

Remittix: Updates Send Volume Surging

Remittix (RTX) is rewriting the script for 2025 presales. Its funding has surpassed $25.8M, and community beta testing for its wallet is now live. To add to the momentum, CertiK now verifies the Remittix team, and RTX has officially been ranked one on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens. That recognition has supercharged confidence, sending Remittix's volume soaring.

Why Remittix is topping headlines:

$25.8M+ raised in presale; 663M+ tokens sold at Rs $0.1080

Wallet beta testing live, with full launch on Sept 15, 2025

Team VERIFIED by CertiK, blockchain’s one security auditor

Ranked one on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, boosting trust globally

Listings confirmed on BitMart and LBank

15% USDT referral program live, paying users daily via dashboard

Remittix (RTX) is dominating searches like buy RTX token, next 100x crypto, crypto presales live now, best DeFi projects 2025, and crypto solving real-world problems.” RTX has become a low-cap crypto gem and the best new altcoin contender by combining product testing, security validation, and strong incentives.

Cardano and Shiba Inu Prices Dip While Remittix Emerges As September’s Breakout Altcoin

Cardano and the Shiba Inu Price are under pressure, leaving investors searching for more dynamic opportunities. Remittix is answering that call with volume growth fueled by wallet testing, CertiK recognition, and presale momentum. RTX is climbing to the top of the list for traders looking at the next big altcoin 2025 and the Best Cryptocurrency To Invest In.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.