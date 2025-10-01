Cardano Expected to Strengthen in October; Remittix Emerges as a Crypto to Watch

Cardano trades around $0.79 after a quick recovery from support. Buyers defended key levels as whales moved millions off exchanges. The new Cardano roadmap aims to boost liquidity and DeFi adoption.

Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention as a high-potential PayFi altcoin. Its CertiK #1 ranking and wallet beta add investor confidence. Early adoption and real-world utility make Remittix a strong choice.

Cardano Price Outlook: Buyers Defend Support Amid Whale Activity

Cardano price is currently $0.7906. After dipping below $0.78 support on Thursday, Cardano quickly recovered, showing that buyers are defending key levels.

Friday’s relief rally pushed ADA back above $0.78, and the bulls are now aiming to test the moving averages. A break above the 20-day EMA at $0.83 could signal a return to bullish momentum, while a rejection might push the price lower toward $0.68.

A major transfer of 67.8 million ADA and 2.2 million ADA from Coinbase to private wallets occurred recently, valued at around $54.3 million. These off-exchange movements reduce circulating supply, indicating that large holders prefer self-custody. This could also hint at portfolio adjustments or off-exchange deals.

The Cardano Foundation published a roadmap to six strategic initiatives, such as enhancing the liquidity of stablecoins, expanding the involvement of DeFi, and improving governance. Such actions will enhance the competitiveness of ADA against Ethereum and Tron in the DeFi and stablecoin markets. Together with the exchange outflows and solid technical support, the roadmap formulates Cardano as a possible upside-oriented asset at the beginning of Q4.

Remittix: A High-Potential Altcoin

Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK for security, and the wallet beta is already live, enabling quick crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The project has successfully raised over $26.8 million and sold more than 673 million tokens. With deflationary tokenomics and fully operational infrastructure, Remittix stands out as a top altcoin to consider buying today. Its current price is $0.1130.

Remittix Key Highlights:

CertiK #1 verified project for maximum security.

Wallet beta is live with seamless crypto-to-bank functionality.

Supports transfers in 30+ countries worldwide.

Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth.

Built with working infrastructure, not hype-driven promises.

Remittix offers strong utility alongside Cardano’s network growth, providing early investors with potential for significant gains. Its real-world applications and institutional readiness make it a standout in the current crypto market.

Conclusion: Cardano and Remittix Set To Make Moves

Cardano price may rise as technical support holds and the new roadmap attracts attention. In the meantime, Remittix is still glowing with PayFi utility, CertiK verification and live wallet beta. Combined, these initiatives provide investors an exposure to high-growth in both developed layer-1 ecosystems and new crypto solutions. Q4 could prove pivotal for both ADA and RTX, with Remittix showing early signs of multi-fold upside potential.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.