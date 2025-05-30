Cardano Forecast: What Would It Take for ADA to Hit $1 by September?

Cardano (ADA), the ninth biggest crypto by market cap, continues its range trading between $0.70 and $0.80 in the past few weeks. The average trading volume remains below $1 billion, with a relatively bearish setup, except on March 3rd when the price hit $1.14.

From here, it was downhill for ADA as the price settled below $0.80, its closest resistance level. However, recent on-chain developments and Cardano price predictions and news stories suggest a potential buildup of a bullish structure. Are these enough to send ADA to $1 or can another crypto in presale pull off a September surprise?

Cardano price predictions: Analysts forecast a price between $0.83 and $1.25

Unlike most meme coins with a thriving community for price predictions, ADA often gets less attention. Currently, analysts and crypto commentators offer varying forecasts for crypto’s performance by September 2025.

A bullish scenario for Cardano will see its price hitting an average of $1.11, within the $1.02 to $1.21 range. If this bullish trend continues, ADA may end up with $1.25 by the end of September. However, there are a few bearish takes, too, for ADA in the next few months. A moderately bullish outlook pegs the price at $0.90, or even an average of $0.831.

Potential catalysts for ADA’s run to $1 this September

A gradual increase in ADA’s open interest

There are a few catalysts, both on-chain data and regulatory news, that can help push ADA’s price past $1 this September and beyond. ADA’s price may be slipping, but open interest for Cardano has increased to $940 million.

According to CoinGlass, open interest in this crypto has increased by 1.98%, which translates to 1.25 billion ADA tokens (roughly $940 million) committed to the futures market. Bitget and Binance boast 41% of the total open interest, with $192.80 and $201.28 million, respectively.

Then, there’s the expected SEC decision on the filed ADA ETFs. Optimism for the filings is increasing, with a 71% chance of getting approved, per Polymarket betting.

Ethereum Heats Up, Targets $2,900

After weeks of trading sideways, between $2,400 and $2,500, ETH’s price broke out and hit $2,600. Ethereum joins Bitcoin in pushing crypto’s broader market cap to $3.5 trillion and it’s currently attracting an increasing inflow of funds into its ETFs.

Although there’s a slight dip in its price, analysts are looking at ETH’s bullish structure. A bullish projection sees ETH price trading between $2,400 and $2,900, with the potential to hit $3,000 if the support at $2,550 remains strong.

Remittix Boasts a Revolutionary PayFi Option for Everyone

While the top cryptos are stuck in with no viable catalysts, Remittix is catching fire in its latest presale round. Remittix, a payments platform, offers a promising and radical approach to cross-border payments: crypto-to-fiat settlements.

Unlike legacy systems’ fiat-to-fiat settlements or even Coinbase’s crypto-to-crypto payments, Remittix lets users pay with fiat using crypto. Remittix’s Pay API leverages the blockchain while retaining the convenience of legacy systems to promote a better way to pay quickly, transparently and with no hidden fees!

Remittix’s smart contract is built on the Ethereum chain and relies on an ERC-20-standard RTX token. The RTX token is currently in presale at $0.0781 and approaching another price leg-up to $0.0811.

Owning these RTX tokens doesn’t just offer holders a say in setting the project’s direction; it also offers a potentially rewarding ROI with a few more price hikes in the pipeline. Don’t miss your chance to join the PayFi revolution and a better ROI; get your share of RTX tokens before its next price increase!

