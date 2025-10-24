DT
Cardano News, Shiba Inu Price Prediction, and Leading Altcoins to Watch This Week
Cardano News, Shiba Inu Price Prediction, and Leading Altcoins to Watch This Week

Updated At : 11:56 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
While other altcoins like XRP dropped from 3rd to 5th this week, the Cardano coin held its position at number 10. Besides the Cardano coin, the Shiba Inu price also shows readiness to move higher.

This news is what’s currently shaping the market over the last few days, as investors and crypto enthusiasts make investment moves. However, while Cardano and Shiba already show their potential to thrive in the market, analysts are now picking another new PayFi ready to outperform these two.

Here is a detailed look at each of the Cardano and Shiba Inu price trajectories and why the new coin is becoming a better addition this week.

Cardano Place In The Bull Formation This Week

The market has experienced a cycle of highs and lows over the last few days, with the crypto market seeing a surge of over 10%. However, experts believe the coming days could continue this inflow with Cardano getting a slot in the bullish pick.

One of the main drivers tipping Cardano for a breakout is the current formation that shows it could be ready for a price bounce. However, analysts are adding a caution to the Cardano investment this week, saying that a failure to bounce from 0.78 could change the sentiment downwards.

Will The Shiba Inu Price Attempt A Recovery This Week?

The Shiba Inu price pump that started earlier this month changed direction about 2 days ago. But with the strong inflow still showing the coin on an uptrend, can the Shiba Inu price continue the upward move this week? Answering this question from a technical point of view reveals a new sentiment outlook of the Shiba Inu price.

This new outlook suggests that the Shiba inu price could be making a head-and-shoulder formation, downplaying the earlier bullish entry. However, picking Shiba Inu in a buy position this week puts investors at a 50/50 chance, as a break of the structure below $0.00001177 today could mean further down.

What Is Making Remittix The Best Altcoin This Week

Remittix continues to see a rapid upward trend this week as investors keep adding new positions to their buy orders. However, experts believe this could be due to the project's growth, which continues to fuel investors' confidence.

As a result, a new outlook has also placed the Remittix token in the top spot as the best altcoin to buy this week. This is because experts believe the Remittix token currently possesses factors that could see it increase in value in the short and long term.

The assessment from analysts reveals the factors such as:

  • Wallet launch
  • Referral programs
  • And current market sentiments

Could continue to see the coin boosting higher in the short-term. However, the project's potential to capture attention as a new solution for cross-border payments could lead to a long-term price surge.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.

