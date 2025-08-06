Cardano Price Forecast August 2025: Assessing the Impact of the $71M Upgrade Package on ADA

Investors have been talking about Cardano (ADA) more after the recent approval of a significant $71 million upgrade package. While the project has seen a steady price increase, market analysts remain cautious. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to garner attention with its real-world utility in cross-border payments.

The $71M Cardano Upgrade: What It Means for ADA

In an unprecedented move, Cardano’s community recently approved an on-chain proposal to allocate 96 million ADA (worth $71 million) from the project’s treasury. This is the first time that Cardano’s community has directly funded core development. With Cardano price forecast predictions heavily tied to this upgrade, the approval marks a new chapter in Cardano’s development and governance.

In the wake of the $71 million upgrade package, Cardano's price has reclaimed the $0.74 level after several positive sessions. However, Cardano's price forecast now faces uncertainty due to the sell signal triggered on the 4-hour chart. Despite this, the project’s long-term outlook remains positive, with many seeing Cardano as a top contender in the Layer-1 blockchain space.

Market analyst Tim Warren has also shared his optimism about Cardano, particularly its suitability for potential adoption by the U.S. government. If this adoption becomes a reality, it could be a game-changer for ADA's future price movement and increase its utility significantly.

Remittix: A Strong Contender in 2025

Remittix (RTX) is quietly gaining traction with explosive growth. Having raised over $18.1 million through the sale of 581 million tokens at $0.0895 each, Remittix offers a real-world solution for cross-border payments and low-cost crypto transactions. Unlike Cardano, which is primarily focused on blockchain scalability, Remittix is already delivering on its utility with its PayFi solution, allowing users to send crypto directly to bank accounts across multiple countries.

Here are six reasons why Remittix is gaining investor attention:

$18.1 million raised, with over 581 million tokens sold

Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries

Transparent FX conversion with low gas fees

A wallet beta launch is expected in Q3 2025

40% bonus tokens available for early users

Ongoing $250K giveaway and 20% referral rewards

As Ethereum gas fees rise and Bitcoin remains volatile, investors are increasingly seeking affordable, high-utility solutions. Remittix (RTX) stands out as a top crypto under $1, gaining recognition for its potential to solve real-world problems in the crypto space.

Final Thoughts: ADA Faces Resistance, But Remittix May Be the One to Watch

While Cardano's price forecast remains cautious in the short term due to the resistance at $0.7580 and signs of bullish momentum stalling, the long-term outlook for Cardano is still bright. On the other hand, Remittix is positioning itself as a standout token for 2025. With its real-world utility, growing community, and explosive growth, Remittix is quickly emerging as a top crypto to buy now for those looking for high potential returns.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication