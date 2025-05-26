Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Founder Misappropriation Claims Drive Holders Away

Recent accusations against Cardano’s founder over alleged fund misappropriation have shaken investor confidence, prompting many ADA holders to reassess their portfolios. The uncertainty has led ADA investors to look into projects that prioritize transparency, security and user-centric approaches.

Interestingly, one of these projects is a new PayFi platform that is emerging as a powerful solution for transforming cross-border payments. Let’s explore the controversies surrounding ADA’s founder and why this PayFi platform could be a strong alternative during uncertain times.

ADA stalls weekly as misappropriation allegations cloud outlook

Source: CoinMarketCap

On the weekly charts, ADA remains stuck in the red zone following allegations tied to a 2021 redemption scandal involving 318 million unclaimed tokens. Some claims suggest the funds were misused, prompting Cardano’s legal team to warn against defamation. Founder Charles Hoskinson and his team denied all wrongdoing and announced an independent audit to clear the air.

Increased speculation has led to a drop in market confidence, with Open Interest falling below $400 million and spot demand weakening. This signals that both retail and institutional investors are treading cautiously amid the controversy.

Despite the dip, ADA remains above short-term support levels, showing potential resilience. Still, a decisive move above $0.85 is needed to confirm a bullish recovery. The third-party audit results may ultimately determine whether ADA regains momentum or faces further decline.

Source: Dan Gambardello on X

However, analysts like Dan Gambardello remain optimistic, and Cardano price prediction says that ADA price may hit new highs in the next altcoin cycle.

Beyond price swings: Remittix offer stable blockchain solution for global transfers.

Remittix has made a name for itself with its cross-border remittance solution. The platform's crypto-to-fiat system bridges the gap between crypto payments and trad-Fi. With Remittix, anyone can seamlessly make crypto transfers that are instantly converted to fiat currency, all with cost-effective and lightning-fast execution.

By removing intermediaries, Remittix simplifies the process and makes cross-border payments faster, easier and more efficient. The best feature yet is its blockchain-backed AI solution for businesses to enjoy the new age PayFi solution. Since it is built on the Ethereum blockchain, Remittix enjoys benefits like reduced expenses and improved performance. Its user-friendliness is also top-notch.

Tokenomics also plays a significant role in investor interest. With a capped supply of 1.5 billion RTX tokens and a transparent distribution plan, Remittix presents a deflationary model that appeals to long-term holders. Half of the tokens are allocated to presale buyers, with additional portions reserved for marketing, exchange listings and rewards.

Token holders earn the exclusive right to passive income opportunities, with up to 8% in APY rewards for stakers. This value-driven utility and real-world importance have pushed Remittix to the limelight. Many analysts believe it could dominate the $190 trillion payment market after launch.

Secure RTX tokens at $0.0781 before it rockets.

While Cardano price prediction reels in uncertainty, Remittix’s transparency and user-first approach won again. Its ongoing presale has seen colossal demand, racking up more than $15.1 million in ongoing presale. The presale is still on for just $0.0781.

For those thinking about security, it's also covered. Remittix contracts are audited, transparent and fully open-source, running on the battle-tested ERC-20 framework. So, don't wait on the sidelines.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication