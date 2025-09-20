Chainlink and Avalanche Maintain Resilience as Sui Expiry Flows May Influence Next Breakout

Chainlink and Avalanche continue to defy the broader slide, holding firm on key price levels and logging steady network use, even as sentiment across digital assets turns cautious. Recent sessions have seen both tokens attract measured inflows from large holders, with spot volumes edging higher rather than falling, a pattern that contrasts with the quieter tone elsewhere in the market.

Focus now shifts to Sui, where the looming expiry of a sizable batch of futures and options could act as the catalyst for the next decisive move. Traders are preparing for a potential spike in volumes as positions roll over or close out, a process that often amplifies the prevailing direction. Whether the resulting flows release fresh upside energy or trigger additional selling pressure may set the stage for momentum across several layer-1 names in the coming days.

Chainlink (LINK) Push Toward Key Levels Amid Rising Oracle Demand

Chainlink links smart contracts to real-world data through a spread of independent oracles. This setup removes a single point of failure and keeps information flowing even when parts of the network go offline. LINK is the fuel of the system, paying node operators and letting them stake to prove good behavior. The service has been live since 2017 and is now the best-known data bridge for DeFi, gaming, insurance, and more. New deals and a rising need for secure data feeds keep demand for LINK steady, and these fundamentals set the stage for the current price action.

Source: TradingView

LINK now trades between $22.38 and $25.77, sitting near the 10-day simple average of $24.03 and above the 100-day line at $23.70. The token gained 2.79% over the last week, slipped 6.16% in a month, yet climbed 73.55% across 6 months. Momentum remains firm with an RSI of 62.94 and a lofty stochastic reading of 92.32, while a positive MACD backs continued strength. A push past the nearest ceiling at $27.39 could unlock the next target at $30.78, about 20% above the top of the current band. Should sellers take control, support sits at $20.62 and then $17.24, roughly 10% and 23% below the midpoint. Indicators favor a test of higher ground in the short term, with odds tilted toward a move up unless a sharp drop under $20.62 breaks the trend.

Avalanche (AVAX) push higher with developers eyeing Ethereum market

Avalanche is a Layer 1 network launched in 2020 to rival Ethereum in speed and cost. It is EVM compatible because contracts use Solidity, letting projects shift over with ease. Work is spread across subnets that process up to 6500 transactions each second, keeping fees near 0.50 dollars. The native token, AVAX, secures the proof-of-stake chain and lets holders vote on upgrades; its price climbed 26% last year from about 36 to 44 dollars as more builders joined. This backdrop sets the stage for the coin’s latest market move.

Source: TradingView

AVAX now trades between 25.59 and 32.28 dollars after rising 11.48% in a week, 38.65% in a month and 71.28% over six months. Momentum runs hot, with RSI at 75.04 and Stochastic near 88, while the 10-day average of 32.68 dollars hovers above the 100-day line at 30.05. Resistance sits at 35.10 dollars, then 41.79; support holds at 21.72 and deeper at 15.03. A break above 35.10 could add about 10% and invite a push toward 41.79, another 30% higher, while a slip below 25.59 may pull the price toward 21.72, roughly 15% lower. With a positive MACD and firm trend, the chart tilts toward further gains in the near term.

Sui (SUI) Surges After Early Peaks, Tests New Resistance Levels

Sui and SUI soared from under 1 to above 2 in late 2023 and early 2024, hitting 2.18 on Mar 27. A lull came in summer, yet by Oct 14 the token reached 2.36. Rapid growth in total value locked then drove a year end close of 5.35 as deposits passed 2b. Christian Williams at the Sui Foundation said the platform has advanced the sector and praised strong community and DeFi work. By Jan 6 SUI hovered near 5.20, showing both volatility and steady interest, setting the stage for the latest price action.

Source: TradingView

Currently SUI trades between 3.41 and 3.93, below the 10 day average of 3.81 but above the 100 day line at 3.63. The token gained almost 7% over the week and month and more than 70% in six months. RSI at 76.37 and stochastic near 95 flag overbought conditions. Near term resistance stands at 4.16 with a higher cap at 4.68, while support lies at 3.13 and deeper at 2.61. A break above 4.16 would add about 10% from mid range and could pave a further 15% climb toward the next ceiling; slipping under 3.13 risks a drop near 20%. The strong half year trend and positive MACD tilt the outlook toward a gradual rise, though momentum may stall near the first resistance before a fresh push.

Conclusion

LINK keeps holding key support, defying the recent pullback across the wider market. AVAX follows the same path, shrugging off profit-taking and keeping buyers onside. SUI now sits at the center of expiry flows that could trigger the next sharp move, making its weekly close one to watch. Together, the three names point to steady demand even as volumes thin out.

Zexpire breaks from the usual playbook and turns daily swings into a game of ranges. Users press one button and pick whether Bitcoin stays steady or jumps outside set limits. There are no margin calls, no forced sales, and losses stop at the entry fee. Every round uses $ZX, creating constant buy pressure, fee cuts, and regular buybacks for early holders. SUI represents a promising opportunity too.

