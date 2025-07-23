Chandigarh Couple Defies Genetic Odds with IVF Success

Chandigarh, XX, 2025: After ten years of marriage and navigating the emotional and medical complexities of a genetic condition in their family, a couple from Chandigarh found renewed hope at the Indira IVF Center in Chandigarh. Their first child had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a hereditary disorder that affects lung and digestive health. Genetic testing confirmed that both partners were carriers of the condition, increasing the chances of recurrence in future pregnancies.

Advertisement

To reduce this risk, the couple underwent IVF along with genetic screening to identify an embryo that did not carry the disorder. With the help of advanced testing, the couple moved forward with IVF treatment under the guidance of Dr Reema Sircar, an IVF doctor in Chandigarh, hoping for a safe and healthy outcome.

Dr. Reema Sircar, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Indira IVF Chandigarh, said, “Cystic fibrosis is a rare but serious genetic condition that can have a major impact on a child’s health and quality of life. For couples who are carriers, IVF treatment combined with genetic testing offers a reliable and safe option. In this case, we were able to identify a healthy embryo and move forward with confidence. This outcome shows how the right medical approach can not only reduce medical risk but also bring emotional reassurance to families.”

Advertisement

Their treatment was planned and delivered with care at every step:

• IVF was carried out using the couple’s own genetic material.

Advertisement

• Embryos were created and screened to check for the inherited condition.

• One healthy embryo was selected based on test results.

• The embryo transfer was done with proper medical support and follow-up.

The patient conceived in the first IVF cycle at Indira IVF and delivered a child free from cystic fibrosis, offering the couple reassurance and renewed optimism for their growing family.

This case underscores how personalised, evidence-based approach and medical support can lead to successful outcomes, even in complex scenarios. With advancements in genetic screening, couples at risk of passing on conditions such as cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, and other inherited disorders now have a chance at a healthy pregnancy. At Indira IVF, we utilize a combination of standardized operating procedures (“SOPs”), modern technologies and training to deliver consistent clinical results, helping many couples find renewed hope on their journey to parenthood.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.