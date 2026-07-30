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Home / Partner Exclusives / Chilean Kiwi During the Monsoon: Seasonal Consumption Trends and Nutritional Profile
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Chilean Kiwi During the Monsoon: Seasonal Consumption Trends and Nutritional Profile

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Updated At : 10:57 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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When the monsoon arrives, everyone looks for healthy options in food. The Chilean kiwi is one fruit that fits right into the criteria. The fruit has a good taste and is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C, in turn, is good for the immune system. Besides vitamin C, the kiwi is rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants. You can have Chilean kiwifruit raw as is or use it in salads, smoothies, yogurts, or anything else.

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Having the kiwi in one’s meals is very simple since it can be easily included in both breakfast and lunch. The kiwi can be sliced and used on oatmeal or cereals. It can also be included in smoothie bowls and parfaits. The kiwi is an ideal ingredient in smoothies with other fruits such as bananas or mangoes. Moreover, the kiwi can be used in orchard salads and salads with lettuce, spinach, and cucumbers, etc.

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Nourishing Your Skin from Within

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Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamin C, which is involved in collagen generation. Collagen is an important protein for maintaining the structure of the dermis. Kiwi also has antioxidants that are included among many foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants beneficial for your skin if consumed as part of a properly balanced diet. The humid monsoon season creates fluctuations in the weather, influencing the sensitivity of our skin. Including kiwi and many other foods including vitamins and antioxidants in your menu during monsoon season may help you get some essential nutrients in your body.

Supporting Healthy Digestion

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Chilean kiwi can be effective for digestive wellness. This is due to the presence of dietary fibre that contributes to a good digestion process and the presence of actinidin, an enzyme that acts on proteins. For this reason, some people eat kiwi after meals for digestive purposes.

A Simple Addition to Your Bedtime Routine

Eating kiwi before bedtime may help support better sleep. Kiwi naturally contains nutrients and plant compounds that may help promote relaxation and support good sleep as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

A Seasonal Favourite Worth Savouring

Chilean kiwi is a delicious fruit that can be enjoyed in a number of ways. You can eat the kiwi on its own or add the fruit to a variety of dishes, making it an important ingredient in a healthy diet. The best thing about this fruit is that it can be included in meals during monsoon season to make food more flavorful and nutritious.

Chilean kiwifruit is widely available across India for a limited period. Consumers can purchase it from leading fruit stores, as well as through major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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