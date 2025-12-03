Chirag Joshi Leads a Major Fundraising Campaign in India This Year

The founder of Visual Merge, a visual media production company, has turned his commitment to creativity into a commitment to public service. Through his organisation’s philanthropic branch, the Visual Merge Foundation, he supports humanitarian relief and community upliftment. The foundation works with CSR partners and also launches its own initiatives. The current campaign is its most ambitious one yet.

Advertisement

On 12 September 2025, Chirag began a 100-day challenge in which he pledged to run 10 kilometres every single day. His goal is to complete 1000 kilometres by 22 December 2025. The idea was born after he saw the extent of destruction caused by the floods in Punjab. Thousands of families were displaced, farmlands were ruined and entire communities faced uncertainty. Chirag felt a personal responsibility to help the Sikh community, a community he has always admired for its spirit of service. Watching them go through such hardship pushed him to act instead of remaining a distant observer.

Advertisement

The journey has come with its own challenges. Chirag entered this challenge as someone who had never been a runner and who was at the heaviest stage of his life. Running daily on concrete, dealing with traffic, pollution and unpredictable weather conditions, has tested him physically and mentally. He has often been criticised for being slow, but he never allowed pace to become the measure of progress. His only goal has been to finish the 10-kilometre requirement each day, no matter how long it takes.

Advertisement

Halfway through the challenge, he developed an injury to his abductor hallucis muscle. For most people, this would have been the end of the campaign. For him, it became another obstacle to overcome. He continued running while managing the pain. He ran on his birthday. He ran during his sister’s wedding celebrations. He ran on busy work days. He even ran while recovering from a fever. He has treated discipline as a promise to himself and stopping was never an option.

Every run has been documented for the sake of transparency. His progress is recorded daily on Strava and shared openly through Instagram updates so donors and well-wishers can follow the journey. The first 70 days of donations have been allocated to Khalsa Aid International for relief work in Punjab. The final 30 days of the campaign will support UNICEF India. This structure ensures that assistance reaches both emergency relief efforts and long-term rehabilitation projects.

Advertisement

The campaign has steadily grown in visibility and support. Contributions now come from Asia, Europe and North America. Several organisations have also stepped forward to help. Punchwallet, a QR based digital punchcard loyalty platform headquartered in Austin, Texas, has joined the campaign as a partner to encourage wider participation. Funds raised so far have been used to rebuild homes, provide diesel, supply food and distribute essential materials to families affected by the floods.

Although water levels have dropped, the damage remains severe in several regions. Areas such as Ferozpur, Fazilka, Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdaspur continue to struggle. Many farmlands remain covered in mud and silt and cannot be used yet. Rehabilitation will take time and consistent support is needed. This is one of the reasons Chirag chose to continue the campaign for 100 full days rather than stopping once the immediate crisis faded from public attention.

There have also been moments during the campaign that left a lasting impact on him. One such moment occurred during a cab ride in Mumbai. The driver, Baldev Singh Dhillon, shared stories about his life, his late brother and the struggles his family in Ferozpur faced after the floods. They spoke about the history of Punjab and the values of Sikh culture while listening to Gurbani titled Jo Jo Tera Hukam. The conversation reminded Chirag that strength and resilience are not found only in inspiring quotes. They live in the everyday lives of people who continue moving forward despite personal losses.

Throughout the journey, he often thought about a line by the philosopher Marcus Aurelius. The line reads, “Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” This campaign became his attempt to live that philosophy instead of merely agreeing with it.

Chirag has been involved in social work throughout. He volunteers with the Robin Hood Army and regularly supports community related activities. He has also participated in several races and will be running a half marathon during this 100-day mission. What started as a physical challenge has gradually turned into something far deeper. It has become a lesson in discipline, emotional strength, patience, health and purpose.

Supporters can follow his progress daily on Instagram and Strava where the donation link remains active. However, Chirag hopes this mission becomes more than a fundraiser. His wish is for people to use their own passions and capabilities to bring about positive change. Not everyone needs to run 1000 kilometres. Someone can paint, write, learn, teach, study, volunteer or do anything that contributes to society. What matters is the intent and the willingness to show up every day.

According to him, ordinary people become extraordinary when they allow purpose to be bigger than comfort. The 100-day challenge reflects that belief. As the campaign enters its final phase, the Visual Merge Foundation remains committed to supporting humanitarian causes long after the run ends. For Chirag, reaching 1000 kilometres will not be a finish line. It will be the beginning of a long term promise to combine creativity, discipline and service for the greater good.

He encourages readers to contribute to the campaign so that families in Punjab, and underprivileged children can rebuild their lives with dignity. Every donation adds strength to the relief efforts and brings the community one step closer to recovery.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.