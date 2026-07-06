Commodity Trading Platforms in India: Features and Considerations for Active Traders

Commodity trading has become central to the way Indian traders manage fast-moving contracts.

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For active traders, the mobile app is not just a convenient add-on. It is often the place where they track open positions, check live quotes, update stop-losses, monitor margin, review watchlists, and react to sudden market moves.

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An advanced commodity trading platform should provide speed, clarity, live market visibility, charting tools, and risk management without overloading the interface.

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Groww is a strong choice for active commodity traders, offering advanced trading tools through a clean and intuitive interface.

The platform supports commodity derivatives on both MCX and NSE, covering contracts such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, copper, zinc, aluminium, nickel, and electricity.

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Traders get advanced charts with multiple timeframes, 100+ technical indicators, drawing tools, and custom layouts to analyse trends, momentum, volatility, and key support and resistance levels.

Built-in Option Greeks (Delta, Gamma, Theta, and Vega) and an Expiry Calendar further support options analysis and contract tracking.

With an average execution speed of 20 milliseconds (0.02 seconds), Groww helps minimise slippage during volatile markets.

Basket Orders, stop-loss, bracket, cover, and OCO-style orders provide flexible execution and risk management, while live P&L, margin insights, market depth, order book visibility, watchlists, and breakout and volatility scanners help traders make informed decisions.

The platform offers a seamless web and mobile experience, transparent pricing with a flat brokerage of ₹20 per executed commodity F&O order, and detailed trade history, downloadable reports, P&L analysis, and performance insights.

Traders can also access Groww's commodity blogs and YouTube channel to build their market knowledge.

Best for: Active and advanced commodity traders seeking professional-grade tools, fast execution, comprehensive analytics, and transparent pricing.

2. Angel One

Angel One is more than a basic commodity-access screen; it combines consumer trading, research, and automation into a single app.

It provides live MCX/NCDEX coverage, including updates on crude oil, gold, and silver, along with commodity price charts and analysis.

Angel One explicitly highlights basket orders, GTT orders, advanced charts, and SmartAPI in its app and support materials.

Taken together, Angel One is relevant for users who want commodity trading plus a broader toolset for active trading, research, and API-led automation rather than a commodity-only workflow.

3. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct positions commodities inside a larger multi-asset trading workflow. Its commodity-market pages show live commodity prices, real-time market updates, and trading in contracts such as gold, silver, crude oil, and more.

Users can trade directly from the watchlist, analyse charts, enter or exit open positions, allocate or withdraw funds, and view the order book and portfolio from the same screen.

It also allows you to build a watchlist of up to 250 scrips, which matters for traders who track several contracts or hedges at once.

On the analysis side, its Technical Charts page offers live-streaming charts from 1 minute to 1 month, more than 100 indicators, and support for both ChartsIQ and TradingView as charting libraries.

That combination makes ICICI Direct a useful competitor for users who value a consolidated, research-heavy interface.

4. Zerodha

Zerodha’s commodity offering is centred on Kite and its API stack. It gives users access to MCX contract details directly inside Kite through the MCX info widget, including lot size, expiry rules, settlement method, and timelines.

Zerodha also features GTT for MCX commodity futures and options, with validity that can extend up to one year, until expiry, or until triggered.

Zerodha’s charting support also includes TradingView and ChartIQ, with features such as custom drawings, saved views, and trade-from-chart workflows.

5. HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky emphasises the integration of research and execution, including cost-effective execution, market analysis, and clear commodity pricing information.

Its TradingView integration is a key differentiator: HDFC Sky says users can trade with live TradingView chart features on tv.hdfcsky.com, use multiple layouts, indicators, drag-and-drop tools, and track positions from the same interface.

For commodity traders, the appeal is straightforward: transparent brokerage, MCX coverage, and a familiar TradingView environment for analysis and execution.

That makes HDFC Sky particularly relevant for traders who want to keep analysis and order placement in a single interface without paying for a more feature-rich institutional platform.

6. Upstox

Upstox offers access to commodities like gold and oil, support for web and mobile trading, TradingView and ChartsIQ charting, more than 100 indicators, option-chain strategy mode, portfolio monitoring, and brokerage capped at ₹20 per order.

Upstox also shows live MCX option-chain data and contract details, including live prices, charts, key indicators, open interest analysis, and trading information, which is useful for derivatives-focused commodity traders.

The platform’s charting products extend into chart-based trading, and its broader app emphasises one-screen trading and market discovery tools.

Upstox may be suited for traders who want access to commodities, charting, strategy tools, and fairly direct automation support across both the app and API layers.

7. Dhan

Dhan is built around a chart-first, execution-first workflow, which is especially evident in commodities.

Dhan allows users to trade MCX commodities with Instant Margin, TradingView Charts, and Option Chain support

Dhan also offers commodity trading at ₹20 per order and allows pledge-based margin for buying and selling commodity options.

The platform’s TradingView integration goes beyond a static chart embed. Users can trade commodities, futures, options, and stocks from TradingView charts.

Closing view

Each platform featured in this list caters to a different type of commodity trader. Zerodha and Dhan appeal to traders seeking advanced charting and API-driven strategies, Upstox and Angel One offer a strong mix of trading tools and automation, while ICICI Direct and HDFC Sky are well suited for users who value integrated research and multi-asset investing.

Groww, however, brings together many of these capabilities in a single platform. With support for MCX and NSE commodity derivatives, advanced charting, Option Greeks, fast execution, comprehensive risk management tools, transparent pricing, and a seamless web and mobile experience, it offers a well-rounded solution for active commodity traders.

Ultimately, the best commodity trading platform depends on your trading style, preferred markets, and workflow. Comparing factors such as execution quality, charting tools, order types, brokerage, and research can help you choose a platform that best aligns with your trading objectives.

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