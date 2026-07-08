Commodity Trading Platforms Offering Advanced Charts and Technical Indicators

Technical analysis is a major part of active commodity trading. Commodity prices can react to global supply-and-demand shifts, central bank signals, currency movements, energy data, geopolitical events, weather disruptions, and sudden shifts in risk appetite.

Advertisement

Advanced traders need charts that help them convert this information into tradeable levels. Multiple timeframes, indicators, drawing tools, custom layouts, and fast chart interaction can make a material difference in decision quality.

Advertisement

Here is a list of the best commodity platforms with advanced charts and technical indicators for your perusal.

Advertisement

Groww provides a feature-rich charting environment for commodity traders who rely on technical analysis. The platform supports MCX commodities, including gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, and other commodity derivatives.

Its charting suite includes 100+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, drawing tools, custom layouts, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Advertisement

Traders can use indicators such as RSI, MACD, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, ATR, and Supertrend to identify trends, momentum shifts, volatility, and potential reversals.

Drawing tools help mark trendlines, support and resistance levels, channels, and breakout zones, while custom layouts make it easy to maintain separate workspaces for different commodity segments.

Groww also combines charting with fast execution, with execution speeds of up to 20 milliseconds. The platform is designed to respond quickly during fast-moving market conditions.

To support technical decision-making, Groww provides live commodity prices, Level 2 market depth, order-book visibility, custom watchlists, and scanners that help identify momentum, breakout, and high-volume trading opportunities.

For advanced users, Groww offers API access for live market data, order management, portfolio information, and margin details, enabling custom dashboards and automated trading workflows.

The platform also includes live P&L tracking, margin utilisation, downloadable reports, and performance analytics to help traders evaluate their strategies over time.

Dhan

Dhan is designed for traders who prefer a chart-first trading experience. Its platform integrates TradingView, allowing users to analyse and trade commodities, stocks, futures, and options directly from the charts.

Dhan offers advanced charting with multiple technical indicators, drawing tools, and customizable layouts to support different trading strategies.

The platform also includes features such as an advanced option chain, instant margin updates, Flash Trade for faster order execution, real-time position management, and a dedicated commodity dashboard.

Traders can monitor open positions, margins, and market movements without switching between multiple screens

By combining TradingView-powered analysis with integrated order placement and real-time portfolio tracking, Dhan provides an efficient workflow for active commodity traders who rely heavily on technical analysis and rapid execution.

Zerodha

Zerodha’s Kite platform provides an advanced charting environment powered by both TradingView and ChartIQ.

Traders have access to over 100 technical indicators, 15+ chart types, 30+ drawing tools, and long-term historical commodity data for technical analysis.

The platform supports multiple timeframes, custom drawings, and chart-based analysis to help identify trends, breakouts, and reversal patterns.

Kite also integrates charting with order placement, allowing traders to move quickly from analysis to execution.

HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky combines commodity trading with TradingView-powered charting to create a chart-centric trading experience.

Through tv.hdfcsky.com, traders can analyse markets and place trades directly from TradingView charts.

The platform supports multiple chart layouts, technical indicators, drawing tools, saved chart templates, and drag-and-drop order placement.

Traders can also monitor live positions, pending orders, and market movements from the same interface, reducing the need to switch between screens.

By integrating analysis and execution into a single workspace, HDFC Sky caters to traders who prefer using TradingView's familiar charting tools while actively trading commodity futures and options.

Upstox

Upstox offers commodity trading through both web and mobile platforms with an emphasis on technical analysis.

The platform integrates TradingView and ChartsIQ, giving traders access to two widely used charting libraries.

Its charting suite includes more than 100 technical indicators, multiple drawing tools, and various chart types to support momentum, trend-following, and price-action strategies.

Upstox also provides option-chain strategy mode, portfolio monitoring, and seamless navigation between charts and order placement.

Traders can analyse commodity price movements across multiple timeframes while monitoring positions and market activity from a unified interface.

The combination of advanced charting, mobile accessibility, and integrated trading tools makes Upstox a suitable alternative for commodity traders who value flexibility and technical analysis.

Angel One

Angel One provides commodity trading supported by live commodity prices, interactive charts, and market updates for products such as crude oil, gold, and silver.

The platform offers advanced charting tools, along with market research and technical analysis, to help traders monitor commodity price movements.

Angel One includes features such as basket orders, GTT orders, and SmartAPI, enabling users to combine technical analysis with automated or API-driven trading workflows.

Traders can access live market data, execute trades, and monitor portfolios from a single platform while using technical charts to identify trading opportunities. This combination of charting, execution tools, and API support makes Angel One suitable for traders who want both discretionary and systematic commodity trading capabilities.

ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct offers a comprehensive technical charting platform alongside its commodity trading services.

Its Technical Charts feature includes live-streaming charts with intervals ranging from 1 minute to 1 month, more than 100 technical indicators, and support for both TradingView and ChartIQ.

Commodity traders can analyse contracts such as gold, silver, and crude oil using multiple chart types, drawing tools, and technical studies before placing trades.

The platform also provides live commodity prices, real-time market updates, and integrated portfolio monitoring, allowing traders to manage analysis and execution from a single account.

By combining advanced charting with multi-asset trading capabilities, ICICI Direct appeals to traders looking for a research-oriented platform that supports technical analysis across commodities and other asset classes.

Final Thoughts

For chart-driven commodity traders, the platform should support both analysis and action. Charts alone are not enough if execution, risk controls, and position monitoring are weak.

Groww brings together advanced charts, multiple timeframes, 100+ indicators, drawing tools, custom layouts, 20ms execution speed, live quotes, market depth, order-book visibility, scanners, risk-defined orders, and reporting. That combination makes it a strong choice for traders who rely on technical analysis but still need professional execution and review tools.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.