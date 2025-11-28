For thousands of international students, new migrants, and low-income families in Australia, the Student Union Ind-Aus has become a trusted support network. Led by community organiser and youth leader Gurjinder Singh “Gavy” Bhari, the organisation focuses on real on-ground help instead of complicated processes.

The Student Union operates mainly in northern and western Sydney but is expanding into other states. What began as a small student support group has now grown into a strong community-assistance platform under Gavy’s leadership.

The volunteers of the Student Union include university students, community workers, and people from different backgrounds. They take part in weekly outreach activities, delivering food hampers, checking on vulnerable people, and helping those facing emergencies.

One of the most important programs is the food-distribution service. It started with only a few grocery bags but now supports dozens of households every month. The team steps in when someone has lost a job, is waiting for new accommodation, or is struggling with bills or personal crises.

Many students who received help during difficult times say that the Student Union was a “lifeline.” They shared that they managed unemployment or illness because the organisation helped them when no one else was available. International students often lack family support in Australia, making this type of help very important.

Local multicultural groups also recognise this work. Leaders from Indian, Nepali, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and other communities say that Gavy’s team fills an important welfare gap for students and new arrivals.

For Gavy, the main principle behind the Student Union is dignity. He says, “People should receive support without judgement. When someone is struggling, understanding comes first. Our mission is to help exactly when they need it.”

Apart from emergency help, the Student Union runs community-education programs. These include workshops on mental-health awareness, student safety, employment rights, elderly care, cancer screening, and disability inclusion. These topics are very important, especially in South Asian communities.

The Student Union also supports elderly migrants and people living alone. Volunteers deliver groceries, check on their wellbeing, and provide companionship. This shows the organisation’s shift from only crisis support to long-term community care.

The Student Union works closely with multicultural associations, student groups, sports clubs, and different community organisations. These partnerships help volunteers reach more people and identify students who need support.

Gavy strongly believes that community work becomes effective when many people work together. Under his leadership, more young people — especially international students — are joining the volunteer team because they want to help others facing similar challenges.

The Student Union also guides new students in Australia by helping them with accommodation, job search, safety information, and understanding the local system. This ensures that newcomers have someone they can call when they feel confused or alone.

In the future, Gavy plans to expand the organisation across multiple Australian states. His goals include building larger volunteer teams, starting leadership programs for youth, and increasing partnerships with councils and welfare agencies.

What makes the Student Union Ind-Aus special is that it is built on simple, sincere actions — a volunteer delivering groceries late at night, answering a call during an emergency, or helping a family in trouble. These small acts create a big impact.

In a time when international students face many pressures, the work led by Gurjinder Singh Gavy brings hope and support. Through food assistance, awareness programs, and crisis help, the Student Union is making a real difference in people’s lives with honesty and compassion.

Gurjinder GAVY with Peter Dutton Liberal Candidate for prime minister of Australia.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.