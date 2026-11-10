Company Registration in India (2026): Process, Requirements and Key Steps

Most founders don’t put off registering their company because it’s hard. They put it off because it feels hard: a blur of acronyms, government forms and portals that nobody quite explains.

And yet the process has become one of the simpler things you’ll do as a founder. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) now runs incorporation through a single web form called SPICe+, so online company registration in India usually takes 10–15 working days. You don’t visit any office or file any paper.

So what actually happens in those ten days? Which structure should you choose? And how do you know whether the service handling your documents is legitimate? Let’s walk through it.

First, Choose the Right Structure

Before you file any form, you need to decide what kind of entity you’re building. For most early-stage founders, it comes down to three options.

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Structure Best for Minimum people Worth knowing Private Limited Company Founders who plan to raise funding or offer ESOPs 2 directors, 2 shareholders The default choice for most startups. Investors can easily take equity LLP Agencies, consultancies, professional services 2 designated partners Lighter compliance, but harder to raise venture capital One Person Company (OPC) Solo founders 1 member + 1 nominee Limited liability for one person. Can convert to Pvt Ltd later

If you’re unsure, ask yourself one question: Will I ever want an investor to own part of this? If the answer is yes, a Private Limited Company is usually the cleaner path.

Company Registration Documents Required

Keep these ready for each director or shareholder:

PAN card: Mandatory for Indian nationals. Foreign nationals use a passport

Mandatory for Indian nationals. Foreign nationals use a passport Identity and address proof: Aadhaar, voter ID, passport or driving licence

Aadhaar, voter ID, passport or driving licence Recent bank statement or utility bill: Not older than two months

Not older than two months Passport-size photograph

Registered office proof: A recent utility bill. If the space is rented, add the rent agreement and an NOC from the owner.

One useful detail: Your registered office can be your home. Many founders start exactly there.

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The Company Registration Process: 7 Steps

Here’s how the MCA company registration process works for a Private Limited Company, which is the most common route.

Step 1: Get Digital Signature Certificates (DSC)

Every proposed director needs a Class 3 DSC to sign forms online. It’s usually issued within a day after a quick video or Aadhaar-based check.

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Step 2: Reserve your company name

File SPICe+ Part A on the MCA portal with up to two proposed names and the NIC code for your business activity. An approved name stays reserved for 20 days. Search the MCA name database and the trademark registry first. Most rejections happen because a name is too close to an existing one.

Step 3: Complete SPICe+ Part B

Here you add your registered office, capital structure, and details of directors and subscribers. Director Identification Numbers (DINs) for up to three new directors are allotted through this same form, so you don’t need a separate application.

Step 4: Draft your e-MoA and e-AoA

The Memorandum of Association says what your company does. The Articles of Association say how it’s run. Both are filed as web forms (INC-33 and INC-34), and every subscriber signs them digitally.

Step 5: Sign, pay and submit

Attach the INC-9 declaration, sign everything with DSCs, and pay the state stamp duty and government fees. Companies with authorised capital up to ₹15 lakh pay no SPICe+ filing fee.

Step 6: Receive your Certificate of Incorporation

It comes with your CIN, company PAN and TAN. Next, deposit the subscription money in the company’s bank account and file INC-20A within 180 days. Until you do, you can’t formally start doing business.

How LLP and OPC Registration Differ?

LLP registration process: You reserve a name through RUN-LLP. Then you file FiLLiP, the LLP incorporation form, with details of the designated partners. After incorporation, you must file the LLP agreement in Form 3 within 30 days.

OPC registration process: An OPC follows the same SPICe+ route as a Pvt Ltd, with one difference. It has a single member plus a nominee, whose consent is filed in Form INC-3. Since the 2021 amendments, NRIs can also form an OPC, and an OPC no longer has to convert once it crosses a capital or turnover limit.

How Much Does It Cost, and How Long Does It Take?

For most startups, the full company registration process costs roughly ₹7,000–₹25,000. That covers government fees, stamp duty, DSCs and professional charges. Where you land in that range depends mostly on your state and your authorised capital.

It usually takes 10–15 working days. The biggest delays rarely come from the government. They come from rejected names and mismatched documents, like a name spelt one way on your PAN and another way on your Aadhaar. Getting these right at the start saves more time than anything else.

Should You File Yourself or Use a Platform?

You can file directly on the MCA portal, and plenty of founders do. But then you have to arrange DSCs yourself, draft the MoA and AoA, and resubmit if something gets flagged.

Online platforms like Razorpay Rize handle all of this in one package, which is why most first-time founders choose one. Instead of filling out long forms, you answer simple questions about your business, and the details are picked up as you go. You choose Pvt Ltd, LLP or OPC and share your documents. The team then handles your DSCs, DINs, name approval, MoA/AoA and MCA filing. You get your Certificate of Incorporation, PAN and TAN in 10–15 business days.

Quick Answers

Can I register a company online in India without visiting any office?

Yes! The whole process, from name reservation to the Certificate of Incorporation, happens online through SPICe+.

Is there a minimum capital requirement?

No! A Private Limited Company or OPC has no minimum paid-up capital. Many founders start with ₹1 lakh of authorised capital.

Can I convert my OPC or LLP into a Pvt Ltd later?

Yes! You can convert either one when you’re ready to raise funding or bring in co-founders.

Final Thoughts

Registering a company won’t make or break your startup. But it does mark a shift: the moment an idea gets a name, a PAN and a legal identity of its own.

But the forms are manageable. The real work is everything that comes after. So pick the structure that fits where you’re headed, get your documents in order, and don’t let a week of paperwork keep you from building the thing you actually care about.

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