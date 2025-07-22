Shiba Inu’s price is climbing again and closing in on $0.000017. But as the hype builds for Shib Coin, more investors are asking the real question, where’s the long-term value? Unilabs Finance offers it.

Priced at just $0.007, it brings recurring income to holders through a 30% revenue-sharing model. No empty hype, just real utility. Tools like its Memecoin Identification Tool and cross-chain trading hub give Unilabs strong fundamentals.

With $30 million already under management and tokenomics built for long-term growth, Unilabs Finance is emerging as a top altcoin for 2025. Shib coin may trend, but Unilabs is built to last.

Shib Coin Back in The Spotlight: Can Shiba Inu’s Price Reach $1?

Shiba Inu’s price is making noise again after a 10% weekly jump pushed it above its 200-day moving average. Traders see this level as a key trend shift, and many now expect Shib Coin to hit $0.00002 soon. Still, heavy resistance near $0.000017 and high volatility make the move far from certain.

Shiba Inu’s Price | Source: Coingecko

Trading volume exploded and affected Shiba Inu’s price. Over 4.88 trillion Shib Coin changed hands in one night, triple the usual. The burn rate also soared 870% after one transaction torched 5.82 million Shib Coin. Active addresses rose 14%, and large whale transactions climbed. That’s a clear sign big players are watching.

A tweet from @ShibaInuCoin asking, “Can we reclaim $0.000017 and then target $0.00002?” added fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, project lead Shytoshi Kusama teased a coming “AI-paper,” hinting at new utility tied to SHIB’s ecosystem.

But that $0.000017 zone is tough for Shiba Inu’s price. Many holders from earlier highs may dump if Shiba Inu’s price hits it, stalling momentum. Unless Shib Coin can stay above this level and turn it into support, $0.00002 might remain out of reach.

Still, some analysts remain bullish about Shiba Inu’s price. CJ (@cj900x) called Shib coin’s current setup an “epic structure” and sees prime entry points forming, if the volume holds and the AI roadmap delivers.

Unilabs Finance – PumpFun On Steroids

Sick of gambling on every new memecoin launch? Unilabs Finance offers a smarter way to catch early gains without guessing. No more chasing hype. The platform uses real data and smart tools to find tokens ready to pop, before the crowd jumps in.

Think Shiba Inu’s price at $0.0001 or PEPE before the memes. That’s the power of Unilabs’ Memecoin Identification Tool. It scans liquidity, social buzz, and momentum to spot breakout coins. It even tracks chances of listings on major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, giving users a head start.

But it’s not just memecoins. Unilabs Finance manages over $30 million across four active funds – AI, Bitcoin, real-world assets, and mining. Each fits a different risk level, from bold growth to steady income. This is perfect for investors that want to start slow and gradually increase the risk they’re exposed to.

Whether you're chasing big gains or playing it safe, Unilabs brings structure and speed. No more chaos. No more blind bets. Just real strategy for real results.That’s why over 10,000 buyers grabbed 1 billion tokens, raising $6.1 million. That pace makes it one of the year’s strongest presales.

Closing Thoughts

UNIL sells at just $0.0074 but delivers more than hype. It powers the Unilabs Finance ecosystem and pays 30% of platform revenue to holders,making passive income a built-in feature.

While most AI tokens rely on speculation, UNIL focuses on long-term value. Its twelve-tier payout system gives bigger rewards to larger holders, pushing people to hold instead of flip. That helps reduce volatility and supports steady demand.

The upside is real. If Unilabs captures just 0.1% of the $500B asset management market, it could bring in $400M per year, $120M going straight to holders. With growth plans through 2030, earnings could hit $1B.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.