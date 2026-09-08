Consumables Cover in Car Insurance: Coverage Details and Cost Considerations

The repair is done, the claim is approved, and then the final bill lands with one line you didn't expect. Engine oil. Nuts and bolts. A new filter. Small items, but they add up, and your policy quietly skips over every one of them. That gap has a name: consumables.

What Counts as a Consumable?

A consumable is anything in your car that gets used up during a repair and can't be reused afterward. These are small, everyday items, but a garage bill lists every single one.

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Engine oil, brake fluid, gearbox oil, and other fluids.

Coolant and AC gas.

Nuts, bolts, screws, washers, and clips.

Oil filters, fuel filters, and grease.

None of these are dramatic repairs. They're routine parts that come with almost any job a mechanic touches. And that's exactly why they get excluded from standard cover.

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Why Comprehensive Cover Skips Them

Here's the part most people don't realize. Comprehensive car insurance covers accident damage to your car's body, engine, and electrical parts. It does not automatically cover consumables. Insurers treat these as routine running costs, not accident damage, even when they're used up during an accident repair.

So, a comprehensive policy might approve the entire claim, and you'd still walk out paying for the oil, the filter, and the small hardware separately. That's not a loophole. It's simply how the base policy is written.

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What Consumables Cover Actually Does

Add this cover to your policy, and that gap closes. The insurer now pays for consumables replaced during an admissible repair, the same repair your comprehensive policy already approved.

It includes the cost of oil, coolant, and AC refrigerant involved in the repair process.

Cost of minor parts such as nuts, bolts, and washers.

Covers small hardware like nuts, bolts, and washers.

Applies only when the underlying damage is already covered under own-damage.

It's not a standalone policy. You can only add it alongside comprehensive cover, usually at the time of purchase or renewal.

A Simple Example

Say a minor accident leaves your car needing a repair that costs a decent amount. Your comprehensive policy covers most of it. Then the service advisor points to a separate line item: engine oil, a new filter, some fasteners, worth a few thousand rupees on its own.

Without consumables cover, that line item comes out of your pocket, even though the repair itself was fully approved. With the add-on, that same amount gets reimbursed too. Same accident, same repair, but a noticeably smaller bill in your hand at the end.

What It Won't Cover

Worth knowing the limits before you assume this covers everything.

Routine maintenance, like a scheduled oil change unrelated to any accident.

Wear and tear of components that have simply worn out.

Consumables replaced during repairs not connected to your actual claim.

This cover only kicks in when the consumable is part of an accident-related repair that your insurer has already approved. Regular servicing still comes out of your own pocket, exactly as before.

Is It Worth Adding?

For most car owners, yes. The premium is genuinely small compared to what it can save you during even one significant repair. Newer or costlier cars benefit the most, since their repair bills and the consumables within them tend to run higher. If your comprehensive car insurance renewal is coming up, this is the easiest add-on to check for.

Pair it with zero depreciation cover if your car is new, and the two add-ons together close nearly every gap a standard comprehensive policy leaves open. One removes depreciation deductions on parts, the other covers what depreciation never touched in the first place.

How to Add This Cover

You can add consumables cover when you first buy your car insurance policy, or at renewal. It's not something you can attach mid-term, so if you're due for renewal soon, this is the moment to ask your insurer whether it's included or needs adding separately.

Check the eligibility too. Some insurers limit this add-on to cars under a certain age, since older vehicles already carry higher premiums and different risk assumptions.

Filing a Claim With This Add-On

The process doesn't add extra steps to your regular claim. You report the accident, the surveyor assesses the damage, and repairs proceed at your chosen garage the same way they would otherwise.

The garage itemizes consumables separately on the final repair invoice.

Your insurer cross-checks these items against the approved repair.

Reimbursement happens alongside the main claim settlement, not as a separate process.

There's no extra paperwork on your end. The extra coverage functions quietly behind the scenes and only gets noticed when it is time to see the reduced bill.

The Bottom Line

Consumables cover fills a small but genuinely annoying gap in comprehensive insurance. It won't show up in flashy marketing the way zero depreciation does, but it quietly saves you money every time you're at the garage after an accident.

Most car owners never notice this gap until they're standing at the billing counter, staring at a line item they didn't expect. A few thousand rupees here and there doesn't sound like much until it happens after every repair, year after year.

Check your car insurance policy today. If this add-on isn't already there, it's a small cost now for one less surprise the next time you're staring at a repair bill.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.