Could a DOGE ETF Be Approved Soon? Latest Dogecoin Price Forecasts

The latest Dogecoin price prediction has ignited speculation as ETF rumors gain strength. Dogecoin price is holding around $0.24, with forecasts suggesting a possible move toward $0.30 if momentum builds. While the U.S. SEC delayed its Bitwise Dogecoin ETF ruling until November 2025, attention has shifted to the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, which is closer to launch.

If approved, capital inflows could ignite rapid gains. Yet alongside this meme coin buzz, a rival payment-focused token is winning serious backing, positioning itself as one of the best crypto to buy today before its next milestone.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Short-Term Hopes, Long-Term Uncertainty

The near-term Dogecoin price prediction places upside at $0.28 to $0.30, supported by bullish formations like the cup-and-handle. Long-term targets remain split, with optimists eyeing $0.75 to $1 if ETFs unlock institutional demand. That pathway depends entirely on regulators and sentiment.

Even with ETF headlines driving attention, the risk is clear: if approval slips again or enthusiasm fades, DOGE could stall below critical resistance levels. The SEC has already shown caution, delaying multiple crypto ETF applications this year. That leaves traders asking whether Dogecoin can truly sustain momentum or if a sharper growth play lies elsewhere in the best crypto to buy today discussion.

Remittix: Utility Powering Real Growth

Where Dogecoin leans on hype, Remittix is cementing itself with hard utility. This PayFi project enables direct crypto transfers to real bank accounts in more than 30 countries, a use case that tackles a $19 trillion global remittance market. That is why many investors now rank it as the best crypto to buy today compared to speculative meme coins.

Remittix has already sold over 655 million tokens at $0.1050, raising more than $24.9 million. Its trajectory is accelerating, with a BitMart listing secured after the $20 million milestone, LBANK confirmed after $22 million, and a third CEX listing in preparation. On September 15, the mobile wallet beta goes live, delivering real-time FX conversion and seamless payments.

Why Remittix Is Pulling Investors In

Investors are piling in because the fundamentals speak louder than hype. Consider what sets RTX apart:

Global Reach: Crypto-to-bank transfers already spanning 30+ countries.

Deflationary Tokenomics: A model designed to protect long-term value.

Audit and Trust: Verified by CertiK for security and transparency.

Mass Market Appeal: Built for freelancers, remitters, and global earners, not just traders.

Momentum Before Listings: Raised over $24.9 million with multiple exchanges already secured.

This is not empty speculation. This is infrastructure that can scale, backed by product progress before token generation. Investors who hesitate risk watching Remittix escape their grasp as liquidity deepens across exchanges.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication