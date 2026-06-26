For the last 20 years, businesses have relied on Google rankings to drive leads and revenue online. But that equation is changing fast. The biggest proof is that Google itself is leading the change.

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The shift is already here.

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The way people find businesses is changing fast. AI is taking over.

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ChatGPT and Perplexity now give users direct answers instead of a list of links. But the biggest signal is that Google itself has changed. Google shows AI overviews. The AI-generated answer box now appears at the top of search results. It is available in over 100 countries and answers users' questions right on the first page.

So the click that businesses spent years optimizing for in the first place is now disappearing to AI. And Google itself is taking it away. Your site might be ranking on the first page, but only if Google's own AI overview answers the user's questions before they scroll down. Your ranking means nothing.

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What AEO and GEO actually mean

The digital market industry has given this shift two names.

Answer engine optimization (AEO) is about making sure that when someone asks a question relevant to your business, the AI tools mention your brand.

Generative engine optimization (GEO) goes further. It is about how your brand shows up across AI platforms. Your website. Your content. What people say about you online. All of it needs to work together so the AI tools can pick your brand over competitors.

This applies to ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overview alike.

Both are new and both are becoming critical.

A practitioner's perspective

Sagar Rauthan has spent over seven years in digital marketing.

As the founder of a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency that has worked with over 300 brands across 25+ industries, he has helped businesses in India, the United States, and the Middle East grow through search engine optimization.

He sees the shift firsthand.

“We have spent seven years helping brands rank on Google. But now Google itself has changed, and AI overviews are answering the questions right on the search page. The users don't need to click anymore. With the rise of ChatGPT and Perplexity, the traffic share is shrinking from every direction. So the Indian businesses selling to global markets have only a 12- to 18-month window to get ahead of this. The one who moves now will own the space. The one who waits will spend years catching up.”

— Sagar Rauthan, Founder, Crawl Vision

The global impact and the Indian opportunity

This is not limited to one market. Across the world, AI tools are taking away traffic that used to come from organic Google results. Google's own AI Overview is live in over 100 countries. A buyer from anywhere in the world now gets an AI-generated answer at the top of Google's page before they see a single organic link.

For Indian businesses, the stakes are also high. Companies in IT services, SaaS, e-commerce, EdTech, and healthcare compete globally for keywords in the English language. Most companies have invested heavily in traditional SEO and paid media. But if neither Google's AI nor ChatGPT serves their brand, that investment delivers diminishing results.

On the flip side most Indian businesses haven't started thinking about AI search visibility yet. The early movers have a real window for establishing dominance even before the competition catches on.

What Crawl Vision is doing about it

Crowd Vision has added AEO and GEO to its services along with SEO, content marketing, paid media, digital PR, branding, and web design. The team is working with clients across industries to audit their current AI search visibility. They track where the brand is appearing in Google AI overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. Also, where they are missing and what needs to change.

With more than 20000 keywords ranked on the first page and over $1 million in ad spend managed across its client portfolio, the agency is now applying its experience to the next frontier of digital marketing.

Indian companies and the AI search opportunity

The AI search shift is hitting businesses across the world. Companies are seeing their organic traffic shrink as Google's AI overview answers the questions before users click. Other organic traffic is getting taken away by ChatGPT or Perplexity. The businesses adapting to this are pulling ahead, and the ones ignoring it are losing ground.

For Indian businesses, this timing is an advantage. Indian digital marketing agencies have spent years building deep SEO expertise for global clients. That foundation translates directly into AEO and GEO. The Indian brands competing for the international buyers can use this shift to gain visibility that they were struggling to win through traditional rankings alone.

Crawl Vision is one of the agencies leading the transition. They are helping both Indian and global brands navigate what comes before page one of Google.

Crawl Vision is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Mohali, Punjab. The company offers SEO, AEO, GEO, content marketing, paid media, digital PR, branding, and web design services to clients across India, the US, and the Middle East.

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