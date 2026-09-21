Credit Score Changes: Factors That Can Affect Your Credit Profile

A new loan, a repayment, a credit card balance or a recent credit enquiry can all affect your credit profile. Understanding these changes can help you keep track of your credit health.

In summary

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Your credit score reflects information in your credit history. It can change as your credit activity changes.

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Repayments matter: Timely payments can support a healthy credit history.

Timely payments can support a healthy credit history. Credit utilisation matters: Using a high share of your available credit can affect your score.

Using a high share of your available credit can affect your score. New applications matter: Multiple recent credit enquiries may affect your credit profile.

Multiple recent credit enquiries may affect your credit profile. Credit history matters: The length and type of your credit accounts can play a role.

The length and type of your credit accounts can play a role. Your report can change: New or updated information reported to a credit bureau can change your credit profile.

New or updated information reported to a credit bureau can change your credit profile. Errors can matter: Incorrect information in your credit report may affect the score generated from it.

A changing credit score does not always mean something is wrong. Check the information behind the number to understand what changed.

Why does your credit score change?

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Before looking at why your score changes, it helps to understand what is credit score and what the number represents. A credit score is a three-digit number based on information in your credit history.

Your score can change when that information changes. For example, you may see a change after:

Making a loan or credit card repayment

Taking a new loan

Using more or less of your available credit

Applying for new credit

Closing a credit account

An update or correction to your credit report

The exact impact depends on your overall credit history and the scoring method used by the relevant credit information company.

5 factors that can affect your credit score

Several parts of your credit history can influence your credit score. The key factors include:

Factor What can affect your score Repayment history Delayed or missed payments can negatively affect your credit history. Credit utilisation Using a large portion of your available credit may affect your score. Credit history The length of your credit history can be considered. Credit mix The types of credit accounts in your profile can play a role. Credit enquiries Multiple recent applications for credit may affect your profile.

These factors do not work in isolation. Your score reflects your overall credit information.

Can a loan repayment change your credit score?

Yes, repayments are part of your credit history and can affect your credit profile.

If you make your EMI or credit card payment on time, the repayment may be reported as part of your payment history. A delayed or missed payment can also be reported and may affect your score.

The important point is that making one payment does not guarantee an immediate change in your score. Credit information needs to be reported and updated before it can be reflected in your credit profile.

Can your credit card balance affect your score?

It can affect your score. Credit utilisation refers to the amount of your available revolving credit that you are using. For example, if your credit card limit is Rs. 1 lakh and your outstanding balance is Rs. 70,000, your utilisation is 70%.

A high utilisation level may affect your credit profile. Keeping your balances under control can help you manage your credit more effectively.

Can applying for a new loan change your credit score?

A lender may make a credit enquiry when you apply for a loan or credit card. These enquiries can appear in your credit report.

Multiple credit applications within a short period may have an impact on your credit profile. This is why it can be useful to apply for credit based on an actual requirement rather than making several applications at the same time.

Why can your score change even when you have not missed a payment?

A missed payment is only one part of your credit history.

Your score may change because of other updates, such as:

A change in your outstanding balance

Higher or lower credit utilisation

A new credit account

A recent credit enquiry

A change in the status of an existing account

Updated information reported by a lender

A correction to information in your credit report

So, a change in your score does not automatically mean that you missed a payment.

What does a credit bureau have to do with your credit score?

A credit bureau, formally known as a Credit Information Company, collects and maintains credit information reported by lenders and other credit institutions.

This information can include your loan and credit card accounts, repayment history, outstanding amounts and credit enquiries. The information is used to create your credit report and generate a credit score according to the relevant scoring methodology.

A credit bureau does not decide whether your loan application will be approved. The lender makes that decision based on the credit information available along with other eligibility and risk factors.

Can your credit score change when your credit report is updated?

Your credit profile can change when new or updated credit information is reported. Since January 2025, RBI directions require credit information to be updated on a fortnightly basis, or at shorter intervals where agreed.

This means credit information can be refreshed more frequently than before. However, an update to a lender's records and its appearance in your credit report may not happen at exactly the same time.

What should you do if your credit score changes unexpectedly?

Start with your credit report instead of focusing only on the new score.

Check for:

New accounts you do not recognise. Recent enquiries that you did not make. Repayment entries that do not match your records. Outstanding balances that appear incorrect. Account status that has not been updated after repayment or closure.

If you find incorrect information, you can raise a correction request with the relevant credit information company and the credit institution that reported the information.

How can you keep track of your credit score?

Checking your credit score regularly can help you stay aware of changes in your credit profile.

You can check your credit score online through authorised credit information companies and financial platforms. Bajaj Finance also provides an online facility through its Credit Pulse Report.

How to check your credit score online

There are several ways to check your credit score online. Bajaj Finance also offers an easy way to check your score and view your Credit Pulse Report for free.

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

Go to the Credit Pulse Report page on the Bajaj Finance website and select the option to check your credit score.

Step 2: Verify your mobile number

Enter your registered mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Step 3: Enter your details

Provide the required details, including your name, PAN, date of birth, email, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: View your credit score

After successful verification, your available credit score will be displayed.

Step 5: Review your Credit Pulse Report

Check your active credit accounts, repayment history, outstanding credit and recent enquiries. You can also download the report for future reference.

Checking your score is only the first step. Review your Credit Pulse Report to understand your credit history and spot any information that may need attention.

How often should you check your credit score?

There is no need to check your score every day. You can review it periodically, especially:

Before applying for a major loan

After closing a loan

After making significant repayments

If you notice an unexpected change

If you see an unfamiliar account or enquiry

When you check, review the credit report along with the score. The report can help you understand why your credit profile may have changed.

Credit score vs credit report: what is the difference?

Your credit score and credit report are closely linked, but they are not the same thing. Here is how they differ and why it helps to look at both.

Credit score Credit report A numerical summary of your credit history A detailed record of your reported credit information Gives you a quick view of your credit profile Shows accounts, repayments, balances and enquiries Can change when information in your credit history changes Can be reviewed to understand the information behind the score

The score shows the number. The report helps explain what is behind it.

Track your credit health with confidence

Your credit score can change as your credit activity and reported information change. A lower or higher number does not tell the whole story. Repayments, balances, new accounts, enquiries and lender updates can all play a part.

When you notice a change, start with your credit report. Reviewing your repayments, balances, accounts and enquiries can help you understand what moved your score and spot any information that needs correcting.

Bajaj Finance makes this easy with its Credit Pulse Report. Check your credit score online for free, verify with a simple OTP, and view your active accounts, repayment history, outstanding credit and recent enquiries in one place. You can also download the report for future reference.

Check your credit score and review your Credit Pulse Report with Bajaj Finance today, and stay in control of your credit profile.

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