Credit Scores: Key Factors and Ways to Improve Them

Read to know how credit scores work, why they matter, and how a credit score check can help you monitor your credit health and stay informed about your financial profile.

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If you have ever applied for a loan or credit card, you have probably come across the term credit score. But what is credit score, and why is it important? A credit score reflects how you have managed credit over time and is one of the factors lenders may consider, along with other eligibility criteria, while evaluating credit applications.

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Understanding how credit scores work can help you monitor your financial health, build responsible borrowing habits and identify areas where your credit profile may need improvement. Regularly reviewing your credit information can also help you stay informed about changes to your credit profile.

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In summary

A credit score is a three-digit number that reflects your creditworthiness.

Credit scores in India generally range from 300 to 900.

Timely repayments and responsible credit usage can contribute to a healthier credit profile.

Reviewing your credit report regularly can help identify errors and monitor your credit health.

An Experian credit score check through Bajaj Finance provides insights into your credit profile.

What is a credit score?

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A credit score is a three-digit number that represents your creditworthiness based on your borrowing and repayment history. Credit bureaus calculate this score using information received from banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions.

In India, credit scores generally range between 300 and 900, with higher scores typically indicating stronger credit health. However, a credit score is only one part of the lending process. Financial institutions may also consider factors such as your income, existing financial obligations, repayment capacity and their own internal policies before making a lending decision.

Why does your credit score matter?

Your credit score provides an overview of how responsibly you've managed credit over time. While it does not guarantee loan approval, maintaining a healthy score may improve your eligibility for various credit products, subject to the lender's criteria.

A healthy credit score can help you:

Demonstrate responsible borrowing behaviour.

Monitor your overall financial health.

Identify opportunities to strengthen your credit profile.

Detect inaccuracies in your credit report early.

Develop better long-term financial habits.

Credit score ranges at a glance

Credit score range General indication 300–549 Needs improvement 550–649 Fair 650–749 Good 750–900 Generally considered a strong credit profile

Note: Every lender follows its own eligibility criteria, and a credit score is only one factor considered during the evaluation process.

What affects your credit score?

Several factors contribute to the calculation of your credit score. Understanding them can help you make informed financial decisions.

Factor How it influences your credit score Repayment history Paying EMIs and credit card dues on time supports a healthy credit profile. Credit utilisation Using a large portion of your available credit limit consistently may affect your credit profile. Credit age Older credit accounts provide a longer repayment history. Credit mix Managing different types of credit responsibly contributes to your overall profile. Credit enquiries Frequent loan or credit card applications within a short period may influence a lender's assessment.

How can you improve your credit score?

Building a healthy credit score usually takes time and requires consistent financial discipline. Some good habits include:

Pay EMIs and credit card bills on or before the due date.

Keep your credit utilisation at a reasonable level.

Apply for new credit only when required.

Maintain older credit accounts where appropriate.

Monitor your credit report regularly.

Report any inaccuracies in your credit report promptly.

Following these practices consistently can contribute to stronger credit health over time.

Common reasons your credit score may change

Your credit score is dynamic and may change as new information is added to your credit report.

Some common reasons include:

Timely or delayed EMI payments.

Changes in credit card utilisation.

Opening a new loan or credit card.

Closing an existing credit account.

Multiple hard enquiries within a short period.

Updates shared by lenders with credit bureaus.

Regular monitoring helps you understand how these activities influence your credit profile.

How to check your credit score online

Checking a credit score online is quick and convenient with Bajaj Finance. You can access your credit information by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page

Go to the official Bajaj Finance website and open the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page. Select the option to begin the credit score check.

Step 2: Verify your registered mobile number

Enter your registered mobile number and complete the verification by entering the one-time password (OTP).

Step 3: Provide the required information

Enter the requested details, including your name, PAN, date of birth, email address, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: View your credit score

After successful verification, your available credit score is displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your detailed credit report

Review the report to understand your repayment history, active credit accounts, recent credit enquiries and other credit-related information. You can also download the report for future reference.

Common myths about credit scores

Many people have misconceptions about how credit scores work. Understanding the facts can help you make better financial decisions.

Myth Reality A higher salary automatically means a higher credit score. Income and credit score are assessed separately. Checking your own credit score always lowers it. Checking your own score through an authorised platform is generally considered a soft enquiry. Closing every credit card improves your credit score. Closing older accounts may shorten your credit history. Credit scores remain the same forever. Credit scores may change based on your repayment behaviour and credit usage.

Why should you monitor your credit score regularly?

Reviewing your credit information regularly helps you:

Stay informed about changes to your credit profile.

Identify reporting errors, if any.

Track the impact of your repayment habits.

Understand how credit utilisation affects your profile.

Make informed borrowing decisions in the future.

A credit score check also provides valuable insights into your overall credit health, helping you monitor your financial profile more effectively.

Moving towards better credit health

Understanding what is credit score is the first step towards managing your credit responsibly. While your credit score is only one of the factors lenders may consider, maintaining healthy financial habits can contribute to a stronger credit profile over time.

Regularly reviewing your credit information through a credit score check helps you stay aware of your repayment history, credit utilisation and other important aspects of your credit profile. Combined with responsible borrowing practices, regular monitoring can support better financial planning and informed credit decisions.

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