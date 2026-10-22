Crypto Derivatives Exchanges in India (2026): Features and Trading Considerations

Crypto derivatives trading has grown quickly in India. Futures, options, and perpetual contracts let traders take positions on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens without holding the coins themselves, and a large share of trading volume on Indian platforms now comes from derivatives. With so many choices, picking from the crypto derivatives exchanges in India takes more care than comparing fees alone.

This guide lists the platforms most often reported to offer derivatives to Indian users, explains what each one is known for, and sets out the checks to complete before you open an account. If you are new to futures and perpetuals, read the full list before choosing, because the best crypto derivatives exchange in India for an experienced trader may not suit a beginner.

Advertisement

List of crypto derivatives exchanges in India

The platforms below are not ranked. SunCrypto is listed first because it is a derivatives-focused platform with a broad perpetual futures offering. The remaining exchanges follow in alphabetical order. Product ranges, fees, and registration status change frequently, so verify each detail on the platform and on the official registry before you deposit funds. Treat this list as a starting point for your own research rather than a final shortlist of crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

Advertisement

1. SunCrypto

SunCrypto is an India-focused exchange founded in 2021 that says it is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND). Its core derivative product is perpetual futures, which lets you trade on over 600 markets. Some markets allow up to 150x leverage. You can trade big coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, plus tokenized US stocks and precious metals. You can pay in Indian Rupees (INR) using UPI or bank transfer, so you don’t need to buy USDT first.

You can start with just ₹100 and support limit, market, stop market, and stop limit orders with isolated margin. Its website advertises leverage of up to 150x on selected pairs. Options are planned, and the company describes them as coming soon, but no official launch date has been published, so traders should confirm before relying on that feature. Beyond derivatives, SunCrypto offers spot trading, staking, recurring buys, and an OTC desk, and it has listed perpetual contracts on tokenized US stocks, commodities, and metals such as Gold and Silver. SunCrypto’s Zero-Fee Scalping Offer is for futures traders who close a position within 15 minutes of opening it. If you do, the closing fee is waived completely (0%). Standard entry fees still apply.

Advertisement

2. Bitbns

Bitbns is operated by Buyhatke Internet Private Limited and is reported to be registered with FIU-IND. It is best known for spot trading and fixed-income features, and its margin offering should be checked directly for the contracts you need. Among the crypto derivatives exchanges in India, Bitbns is better suited to users who want derivatives as a secondary feature rather than the main product.

3. CoinDCX

CoinDCX is one of India’s largest crypto platforms, with a mix of spot, margin, and futures products. It is FIU-registered and holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security certification. Its broad user base makes it a common choice for traders who want spot and derivatives in one app, which is one reason it appears so often in comparisons of crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

4. CoinSwitch PRO

CoinSwitch PRO is the trading interface of CoinSwitch, aimed at more experienced users. Reports describe a large futures contract list, leverage of up to 150x, TradingView charts, and API access. The company is FIU-registered and holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. For traders comparing crypto derivatives exchanges in India on tooling, its feature set is one of the more advanced options.

5. Coinbase India

Coinbase India Private Limited appears on the government’s March 2026 list of registered entities. It has added direct INR deposits and withdrawals, and it is reported to offer perpetual futures through Coinbase Advanced. Confirm that the derivatives product is open to Indian accounts before relying on it, since product availability for Indian users can differ from the global version.

6. Delta Exchange India

Delta Exchange India is one of the most derivatives-focused platforms serving Indian users. It is operated by Excelium Technologies Private Limited, which is registered with FIU-IND. It offers futures and options on major cryptocurrencies, with INR deposits, withdrawals, margin, and settlement. It suits traders who want a platform built around derivatives rather than spot trading, and it is one of the most frequently cited crypto derivatives exchanges in India for options.

7. KuCoin

KuCoin appears on the March 2026 government list under a Seychelles-based entity, Peken Global Limited, and has said it completed FIU-IND registration. It offers derivatives and automated trading tools. Because KuCoin was previously blocked for Indian users, check its current availability and status carefully before opening an account, even though it is listed among the crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

8. Mudrex

Mudrex operates in India through RPFAS Technologies Private Limited and is FIU-registered. It leans toward automated strategies, baskets, and copy-style investing, and it offers futures. Its derivatives range is narrower than the leading specialists, so it may suit traders who want a secondary venue among the crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

9. Pi42

Pi42 is positioned as a rupee-settled crypto futures platform focused on perpetual contracts. Because it offers derivatives only and does not run a spot market, it appeals to traders who want a dedicated derivatives venue with INR settlement. Confirm its current FIU-IND registration and liquidity on the contracts you plan to trade, since liquidity varies widely across crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

10. WazirX

WazirX is FIU-registered and has reportedly relaunched INR-settled perpetual futures in 2026, following a court-approved restructuring after a 2024 cyberattack. Anyone considering WazirX should review its recovery history, current fee schedule, and withdrawal track record before trading on it.

11. ZebPay

ZebPay is FIU-registered and has reportedly added INR-settled futures with leverage of up to about 75x. Its derivative tools are described as less extensive than the specialists, so it may work better as a secondary account than a primary venue among crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

How to choose among crypto derivatives exchanges in India?

Start with registration, then compare what matters for your trading style. Look at the contracts available for the assets you care about, including futures, perpetuals, and options. Compare maker and taker fees, funding rates on perpetual contracts, and any deposit or withdrawal charges. Review leverage limits, margin rules, and liquidation policies, since high leverage can erase a position quickly. Check how the platform handles security, including two-factor authentication, cold storage, and any incident history. Finally, test customer support before depositing large sums, because a responsive grievance process matters when a trade or withdrawal goes wrong on any of the crypto derivatives exchanges in India.

Risks to understand before you trade

Derivatives carry risks that spot trading does not. Leverage magnifies losses, perpetual contracts involve funding payments that can erode returns, and liquidity can disappear during volatile periods. Market rules can also change, which can affect which products are available on crypto derivatives exchanges in India. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Start small, use stop-loss orders, and avoid leverage you do not fully understand. Be wary of any platform that guarantees returns, pressures you to deposit quickly, or makes withdrawals difficult.

Final Thoughts

The right choice among crypto derivatives exchanges in India depends on your experience, the products you need, and how much you value INR settlement, product depth, and simplicity. Derivatives-focused platforms such as SunCrypto, Delta Exchange India, and Pi42 suit traders who want a dedicated venue, while CoinDCX, CoinSwitch PRO, and Mudrex serve users who want derivatives alongside other services. Whichever of the crypto derivatives exchanges in India you choose, confirm its registration status, understand how trading costs and any tax obligations affect your results, and manage leverage carefully.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.