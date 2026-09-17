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Home / Partner Exclusives / Crypto Fraud and Digital Asset Recovery: LawyerGov’s Legal Services and Global Developments
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Crypto Fraud and Digital Asset Recovery: LawyerGov’s Legal Services and Global Developments

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Updated At : 06:11 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Crypto fraud cases in India and all over the world are no longer rare headlines. They are a steady stream. The Enforcement Directorate has profiled dozens of websites used to lure investors into fake crypto platforms. The CBI’s cybercrime operations have led to arrests and crypto seizures. Punjab Police are unravelling a Rs 19.84-crore “pig butchering” case in Ludhiana, where money was routed through roughly 200 mule accounts. In Madhya Pradesh, a chartered accountant lost more than Rs 21 crore to a fake trading platform, and investigators could freeze only a fraction of it.

These cases share a feature that makes them hard to solve: the money rarely stays in currency. Once currency become USDT or another cryptocurrency, they can be moved across borders in minutes. That is why a new layer of specialized help has grown alongside police action: legal teams that combine blockchain forensics with cross-border legal process.

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How the recovery process works

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Firms working in this area, such as LawyerGov generally follow four stages.

  1. Reconstructing the timeline. Victims usually hold scattered evidence: chat screenshots, UPI references, bank statements and crypto transaction IDs. The first task is turning this into a single, dated record of every transfer.
  2. Tracing on the blockchain. Public blockchains record every movement of funds. Analysts follow stolen assets through intermediate wallets to identify where they come to rest, often at a centralized exchange that verifies its users’ identities.
  3. Freezing and disclosure. When funds reach an exchange, it can be asked to freeze the wallet and to disclose account information. Exchanges respond more readily to requests backed by police complaints, and in many countries to court orders.
  4. Legal action. Depending on where the assets sit, lawyers may seek injunctions, disclosure orders, or civil judgments to have frozen funds returned.

“Enforcement agencies are doing important work, but a victim’s money is often sitting in an exchange account in another country,” said [James], [Lead Investigator] at LawyerGov. “Our role is to document that trail precisely and to work with counsel where the assets are located, alongside the complaint the victim has already filed in India.”

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Why the first hours matter

Experts agree on one point: speed. Victims should immediately call the national cyber fraud helpline and register a complaint, then file an FIR with the local cyber cell. Early reporting allows banks to hold money in first-layer accounts before it is moved further.

Victims should also preserve everything: screenshots of the platform, chat histories, payment receipts and, for crypto, wallet addresses and transaction hashes. This material is the foundation of any later recovery effort, whether by police or private counsel.

A realistic view

Not every loss can be recovered. Funds that pass through unregulated services or are quickly cashed out are much harder to reach. But the growing cooperation between exchanges, investigators and courts worldwide means victims have more options than they did a few years ago, provided they act quickly.

More information is available at www.lawyergov.com.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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