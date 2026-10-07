Crypto futures trading gives Indian traders capabilities that spot markets cannot: the ability to go short, to use leverage, and to hedge holdings without triggering a disposal. Crypto exchanges like SunCrypto have made these crypto futures trading easily accessible through direct INR margin and streamlined mobile interfaces.

However, crypto futures trading in India removes the margin for error. On the spot market, a bad entry means an unrealized loss you can wait out. In futures, a bad entry at the wrong size means a liquidation you cannot.

Advertisement

These are the mistakes that end most beginner accounts, in rough order of how much they cost.

Advertisement

1. Using maximum leverage in crypto futures trading because it is offered

This is the single most expensive error in crypto futures trading, and the arithmetic explains why.

At 10x leverage, a 10% adverse move wipes out your margin. At 50x, roughly 2% does it. At 100x, about 1% is enough.

Advertisement

Bitcoin routinely moves 2–3% in a single session. Altcoins move far more. A 100x position in a normal market is not a trade with poor odds; it is a position that requires the market to stand still.

Availability is not a recommendation. Crypto exchanges like SunCrypto offer flexible leverage scales up to high multipliers because some professional strategies use them within tightly defined risk limits. Beginners should start at 2x to 5x. At 1x, a futures position behaves like a spot position with the added ability to short, which is often all a new trader actually needs.

2. Not knowing the liquidation price

Every position in crypto futures trading has a price at which the exchange closes it automatically. Many beginners cannot state that number for positions they are currently holding.

It should be the first thing you check after opening, before you check the P&L. You should also know that liquidation is triggered by the mark price, a smoothed index derived from multiple market sources, not the volatile last-traded price on a single venue.

When trading on SunCrypto, your exact liquidation price is displayed directly on the contract order panel before and after you execute a position, helping you avoid surprise liquidations. Most platforms also charge a liquidation fee on top of the loss.

3. Utilizing Margin to Protect and Defend Your Positions

When market volatility causes a crypto futures position to move temporarily against you, adjusting your capital allocation is a strategic way to manage risk. On SunCrypto, traders have the flexibility to seamlessly add margin to active futures positions, effectively pushing the liquidation price further away and giving their trade extra buffer room to breathe.

This defensive feature allows disciplined investors to prevent premature liquidations during short-term market dips or brief liquidity wicks. By leveraging SunCrypto’s real-time margin management tools, traders can maintain control over open contracts, survive transient market noise, and hold their positions until the market reverses in their intended direction.

4. Crypto futures trading without a stop-loss

A stop-loss decided after a trade moves against you is not a stop-loss; it is a hope. Set it when you open the position, and size the position so that the stop represents no more than 1–2% of account capital.

This is why platform tooling matters. SunCrypto provides automated stop-loss and take-profit orders, professional charting, bot and algo trading, and algorithmic signal discovery via features like Expert Picks. These allow risk parameters to be strictly defined at entry rather than improvised under pressure.

5. Ignoring funding rates on crypto futures

Perpetual contracts have no expiry. To keep the contract price anchored to the spot, longs and shorts exchange a funding payment at regular intervals, typically every eight hours.

In a strongly trending market, funding can quietly consume a large share of an otherwise profitable position held over weeks. On SunCrypto, funding rates are clearly displayed on crypto futures market screens, whether it's on the app or the web version. Traders who check only entry and exit prices frequently cannot explain where their returns went.

6. Assuming crypto futures losses reduce your tax bill

This one catches crypto futures trading beginners arriving from equity F&O, where losses offset gains and carry forward for years.

Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, income from the transfer of a Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) is taxed at a flat 30% plus a 4% cess. Only the cost of acquisition is deductible; not platform fees, nor any trading expense. Losses cannot be set off against other income, and under prevailing interpretations, not even against gains on other VDAs. They cannot be carried forward.

A trader with ₹40,000 in gains and ₹15,000 in losses pays tax on the full ₹40,000.

The tax classification for INR-settled futures contracts remains debated; a business-income position at slab rates is technically defensible but unconfirmed by the CBDT. Resolve this with a qualified CA before the financial year ends, not after.

7. Trading on unregistered offshore platforms

Lower advertised fees look attractive until access disappears. In January 2025, the Indian government blocked several offshore exchanges operating without FIU-IND registration, disabling deposits and trading for Indian users for some months.

If that happens while you hold an open leveraged position, fee savings become irrelevant.

India requires every Virtual Digital Asset Service Provider serving domestic users to register with FIU-IND under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). SunCrypto is an India-domiciled, FIU-registered crypto exchange in India. This ensures full compliance with local regulatory standards, backed by localized Indian grievance redressal rather than dealing with an offshore entity.

8. Letting conversion costs erode returns

Traders using USDT-margined contracts on offshore platforms pay conversion spreads, converting INR to USDT to enter and again converting back to withdraw. Repeated across a year of capital cycles, that drag compounds against returns while generating no trading edge.

INR-margined crypto futures trading removes both legs. SunCrypto supports both INR and USDT margin on eligible contracts, with fiat deposits via UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. It also provides a dedicated, legal USDT-to-INR conversion route with 1% TDS deducted and remitted automatically where applicable.

9. Reconstructing crypto futures trading records in July

Traders who download nothing during the year face reconstructing twelve months of crypto futures trading activity at filing time. It is slow, error-prone, and produces exactly the inconsistencies that attract notices.

Download contract notes, P&L statements, and TDS certificates monthly. SunCrypto simplifies tax compliance by providing automated transaction reports mapped directly to your PAN. With exchange data sharing now live and TDS appearing automatically in your AIS, mismatches are visible to the Income Tax Department. Penalties for under-reporting run from 50% to 200% of tax owed.

10. Treating crypto futures trading as an income substitute

Crypto futures trading is a high-variance activity. Most retail participants in leveraged derivatives lose money over time, in every market and every jurisdiction.

Trade only capital you can afford to lose entirely. Start small, at low leverage, on a platform like SunCrypto that clears every local regulatory and security bar. The traders who last are rarely the ones using the maximum leverage on offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What leverage should a beginner use in crypto futures trading?

2x to 5x. At 50x, a 2% adverse move liquidates the position, and Bitcoin moves that much routinely.

What risk and trading tools does SunCrypto offer?

SunCrypto provides stop-loss and take-profit orders, isolated margin, professional charting, INR or USDT margin options, and Expert Picks signals for futures market execution. No tool removes the need for your own disciplined risk limits.

What is liquidation?

The forced closure of your position when the margin falls below the maintenance requirement. It is triggered by the mark price, not the last-traded price, and usually carries an additional fee.

Can I lose more than I deposit?

On most retail platforms, including SunCrypto, no positions are automatically closed before your wallet balance goes negative. However, your entire allocated margin can be lost very quickly.

Do crypto futures losses reduce my tax in India?

Generally no. Under Section 115BBH, VDA losses cannot be set off against other income, and under the prevailing reading, not against other VDA gains either, nor carried forward.

What is a funding rate?

A periodic payment between long and short traders on perpetual contracts that keeps the contract price aligned with the spot price. It represents a real cost on positions held over long durations.

Why does FIU registration matter?

Unregistered offshore platforms have been blocked in India before, disabling trading and deposits. SunCrypto is India-domiciled and FIU-registered, offering full legal transparency and localized Indian grievance redressal.

This article is informational and does not constitute financial, investment, or tax advice. Crypto assets are unregulated in India, and leveraged products carry a substantial risk of total loss. Consult a qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.