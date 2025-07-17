Crypto Market Highlights: BlockDAG’s 25% Referral Program, Solana’s Speed, NEAR’s Sharding, and ONDO’s Real-World Utility

Several coins are making major strides this week, with BlockDAG, Solana, NEAR, and ONDO standing out as top crypto gainers. Each brings something different to the table: BlockDAG with its high-speed architecture and rare GLOBAL LAUNCH release pricing, Solana with unmatched transaction speeds, NEAR through scalable sharding and cross-chain tools, and ONDO by bridging real-world finance with tokenized assets.

These projects are gaining momentum from both retail and institutional circles, making them worth watching. Whether traders are after high returns, technical innovation, or real-world utility, this roundup offers insight into why these four coins are outperforming. Read on to see what’s driving their rise.

1. BlockDAG’s 25% Bonus Referral Power Fuels Growth

BlockDAG has emerged as one of the top crypto gainers, combining advanced technology, massive adoption, and a rare pricing opportunity. With over $341 million raised, the project is currently in Batch 29, offering a special GLOBAL LAUNCH release price of $0.0016, a limited-time offer significantly lower than the official launch price of $0.05. This entry point represents a potential 3,025% return, attracting substantial market attention.

More than 23.9 billion BDAG coins have already been sold, and early participants from Batch 1 have seen gains of 2,660%, validating the project’s upward momentum. BlockDAG’s architecture enables unmatched speed and scalability, processing 10 blocks per second now, with the capacity to exceed 100+. Its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) design allows for thousands of transactions per second, positioning it as a robust alternative to legacy chains.

The platform also supports decentralized mining, with options ranging from mobile-based X1 miners generating 20 BDAG/day to powerful X100 rigs yielding 2,000 BDAG/day. To fuel network growth, BlockDAG offers a 25% BDAG referral reward, while referred users receive 5% bonuses on their first purchase. With 80% of the 150 billion BDAG supply allocated to community support, BlockDAG continues to lead as a high-ROI opportunity in 2025.

2. Solana Surges Ahead with Speed and Scalability

Solana (SOL) is quickly cementing its place as one of the top crypto gainers, driven by its ultra-fast, scalable blockchain infrastructure. Unlike many competitors, Solana delivers high throughput without relying on complex layer-2 add-ons. Its network can handle thousands of transactions per second while keeping costs low, attracting developers building everything from DeFi apps to NFT marketplaces.

SOL, the network’s native asset, plays a central role in powering transactions, securing the network, and supporting decentralized applications. As demand rises for efficient and scalable platforms, Solana’s performance and speed give it a clear edge. With growing ecosystem activity and strong institutional interest, SOL is showing the kind of momentum that positions it as a leading force in today’s crypto market.

3. NEAR Rises Fast on Sharding and Cross-Chain Power

NEAR Protocol is emerging as one of the top crypto gainers thanks to its focus on speed, scalability, and developer-friendly tools. Its core innovation, Nightshade sharding, allows the network to process transactions efficiently, even as user demand grows. This makes NEAR ideal for building high-performance decentralized applications without compromising speed or cost.

The protocol’s interoperability features, such as the Rainbow Bridge, enable smooth asset transfers from Ethereum, while Aurora brings faster, low-cost Ethereum compatibility to the NEAR ecosystem. With rising interest in scalable blockchain solutions, NEAR offers a strong technical foundation and real-world usability. As the demand for seamless, cross-chain platforms increases, NEAR’s expanding ecosystem and advanced infrastructure position it firmly among today’s leading crypto gainers.

4. ONDO Gains Momentum with Real-World Asset Tokens

ONDO has positioned itself as one of the top crypto gainers by bridging traditional finance with blockchain through asset tokenization. The platform enables access to real-world assets like U.S. Treasuries, offering exposure to stable, yield-generating products in a digital format. Unlike many crypto projects focused solely on volatility-driven gains, ONDO provides transparency, regulatory alignment, and institutional-grade partnerships, including collaborations with BlackRock and Coinbase.

Its tokenized product, USDY, merges the dependability of traditional financial instruments with the flexibility of blockchain technology. As market participants increasingly seek secure and compliant alternatives, ONDO’s model appeals to both cautious and growth-minded participants. Its rising adoption and unique use case give ONDO an edge, marking it as a strong performer in the evolving crypto economy.

In Conclusion

The crypto market is offering clear signals of growth, and projects like BlockDAG, Solana, NEAR, and ONDO are leading the way. Each coin delivers distinct advantages, from BlockDAG’s rare GLOBAL LAUNCH release pricing and decentralized infrastructure to Solana’s unmatched transaction speeds, NEAR’s scalable sharding tech, and ONDO’s real-world asset access.

Whether the goal is to tap into early-stage potential, build with efficient platforms, or explore compliant blockchain finance, these four projects present strong, forward-looking options. As market activity picks up, keeping a close eye on these top crypto gainers could offer valuable opportunities for both short-term moves and long-term positioning.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication