Crypto market news today was more about politics than macroeconomics or market movements. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, known for her market-friendly policies, won a landslide election victory, sending stocks and crypto into a bullish run that pushed Bitcoin to a $72,000 peak.

Advertisement

What the latest crypto market news isn’t highlighting, at least yet, is what a “silent majority” of investors is discreetly saying about DeepSnitch AI, an upcoming coin that is poised to disrupt crypto investing and generate a 100x returns landslide in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan’s Takaichi victory sends crypto into frenzy

Crypto market news today highlighted how, after the results of Japan’s snap election came in yesterday, the “Takaichi Trade” rippled across global markets, driving gold past $5,000 per ounce and bitcoin to a $72,000 peak.

An important factor in today’s crypto headlines is the fact that Takaichi won a “super-majority”, meaning she can push forward a massive $135 billion stimulus package aimed at revitalizing Japan’s economy, and will likely boost risk-taking and crypto investment.

Advertisement

An anime of Takaichi’s press conference after her landslide victory.

Apart from Takaichi’s victory, crypto market news today included the $90 million BTC purchase made by Michael Saylor’s Strategy during the last crypto crash on Feb. 5, a move that signals the belief that the dip for Bitcoin was reached at $60k.

In addition to these market-wide updates, the next section reviews a few coins that could spike later this month.

Coins that could spike in February

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

Crypto market news today, and actually most days, tends to focus on short-term developments, price movements, etc. What they rarely highlight is the underlying trends changing crypto at an ever-faster pace. One of these is the impact of AI on crypto investing, and at this trend’s leading spot is DeepSnitch AI.

The upcoming crypto is powering a system of AI agents (most of which are already alive and thinking) that transform crypto data into market intelligence. Each agent performs a set of tasks, which taken as a whole amount to a sort of “investing brain”.

A user in Japan (or elsewhere) could, for instance, ask SnitchGPT which cryptos will trend this week after Takaichi’s victory, and SnitchFeed/SnitchScan will analyse real-time wallet movements before and after the election’s news.

This highly sophisticated tool won’t be reserved for whales or institutional investors, but will be available to the more than half a billion crypto holders around the world. This huge market potential has boosted the presale to eye-popping numbers: more than $1.5 million in only 5 stages.

Moreover, the entry price is only $0.03906, which creates massive room for growth. In addition, several bonuses are given according to the amount of DSNT purchased. For instance, a $5,000 purchase will get a 50% bonus, meaning that with a $2.45 DSNT price, your investment will become half a million dollars.

But that kind of exponential returns will be reserved for those who act quickly and take part in the presale right now.

2. Lighter (LIT)

Crypto market news today about Takaichi’s victory wasn’t enough to boost Lighter. Even though its LIT native coin rose from $1.60 to $1.65 in the wake of Takaichi’s victory, it then slumped to $1.51 as market sentiment soured on Monday, Feb. 9.

This short-term downturn should not make investors lose sight of a wider perspective. LIT was recently launched on Dec. 30, and there are clearly no signs whatsoever of any pump-and-dump scheme behind it.

Instead, even though the coin fell in January, it has consolidated around the $1.50 mark for almost 3 weeks. This is a sign of solid support with huge upside.

3. Monad (MON)

Like Lighter, Monad got a fleeting boost from crypto market news today from Japan, but then followed the rest of the market as sentiment turned negative. Also like Lighter, Monad has built a strong support, in this case above the $0.017 level, indicating a period of consolidation.

The pattern of downturn followed by consolidation is usually followed by a recovery. In this regard, crypto investors looking for an undervalued coin ready to rise should consider Monad.

Conclusion

Crypto market news today highlighted the historic victory of Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi. But in a not-so-distant future, they will likely put the spotlight on DeepSnitch AI landslide returns.

However, being part of the news, instead of just reading them, requires you to take action now by buying in the presale and taking advantage of the bonuses: 30% code: DSNTVIP30, 50% code: DSNTVIP50, 150% code: DSNTVIP150, 300% code: DSNTVIP300.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now, and visit X and Telegram for the latest community updates.

FAQs

Is it likely that Lighter will recover its $3 peak during February?

The failure to get a sustained boost from crypto market news today doesn’t suggest that. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if DeepSnitch AI reaches $3 before LIT recovers it.

How much of its target market can DeepSnitch AI acquire this year?

A baseline estimation is that DeepSnitch AI will have between 2.8-3.0 million users at the end of 2026.

How many users would it take for the DSNT token to spike 100x?

The projected price for 1.35 million users is $4, which is more than 100x DSNT’s current entry price.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.