Crypto Market Update: AVAX, XRP and BlockDAG Highlighted in Current Market Developments

The crypto market never moves in straight lines, and the past week proves it. The Avalanche price has steadied near $6.68 after weeks of heavy losses, though failure to reclaim the $8 to $9 resistance zone keeps traders cautious about what comes next. The latest XRP price prediction shows a similar tug of war, as modest ETF inflows offer hope while whale selling and fading futures interest leave the broader picture uncertain.

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Then there is BlockDAG, which is pulling attention for completely different reasons. A new network upgrade has brought transaction speeds of 5,000 TPS, improving its capability to support gaming, payments, and lending all on one chain!

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On top of this, buyers can now grab BDAG at just $0.00000044 and sell it back through the buyback program at $0.10, unlocking huge ROI potential for early movers. With staking numbers climbing and exchange listings expanding, BDAG is making its mark as a top crypto to buy in a competitive environment.

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Avalanche Price Bearish Despite Short-Term Stabilization

The Avalanche price is showing signs of short-term stability, trading around $6.68 after a modest 1.36% daily gain. However, the broader outlook remains weak, with the token still down more than 95% from its all-time high of $144.96.

Analysts note that AVAX has failed to reclaim the crucial $8–$9 range, which has shifted from support to resistance. Many believe the Avalanche price could decline further toward the $5.50–$4.50 area and potentially test the major support zone between $3.50 and $3.00.

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Despite this bearish near-term outlook, some long-term catalysts remain. Avalanche Treasury’s plan to acquire over $1 billion worth of AVAX has attracted attention, even after its Nasdaq debut reportedly saw shares fall 38% on the first day. If buyers strongly defend the $3.50–$3.00 region, analysts see recovery potential toward $10–$12 and beyond.

XRP Price Prediction Cautious as Whale Selling Persists

XRP price prediction remains cautious as the token traded near $1.12 despite attracting modest institutional interest. XRP-related exchange-traded funds recorded inflows of approximately $1.2 million on Wednesday, following a stronger $7.44 million on Tuesday. However, broader market participation stayed muted, with Futures Open Interest at around $2.41 billion, down from over $3 billion in mid-May, signaling reduced speculative activity.

From a technical standpoint, XRP continues to face resistance, with the 50-day EMA near $1.30 and the 100-day EMA around $1.40. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index hovered near 33, indicating weak momentum but easing oversold conditions.

On-chain data showed whale activity declined by 57.3%, while large holders sold roughly 60 million XRP over the past week. This selling pressure could limit gains despite a recent buy signal. In this XRP price prediction, investors are closely watching the key $0.90 support level, which has historically served as a major long-term floor for the asset.

BlockDAG: 5,000 TPS Upgrade and Huge ROI!

BlockDAG has just unlocked a major network upgrade, marking a huge milestone for the project. The project's DAG-based system can now handle 5,000 transactions per second, a jump that opens the door to gaming, payments, lending, stablecoins, sportsbook activity, and other applications built on the same chain.

And to mark the occasion, BlockDAG opened a short-term buying window: BDAG can be picked up at $0.00000044 and sold back through the buyback program at $0.10, with the direct swap live and ready to use. The window won't stay open for long, and many buyers are moving quickly to avoid missing it.

Alongside the network upgrade, BDAG new product is also live, with more than 100 games available and deposits already open. Players are actively betting, winning, and cashing out across the platform right now, giving the ecosystem another active use case beyond simple trading.

On the mining side, deliveries are expected to begin shortly. BDAG is already tradeable across 13 exchanges, including XT.com, LBank, Coinstore, Biconomy, AscendEX, BitMart, and P2B, with additional listings on larger platforms reportedly under discussion.

Over 8 billion BDAG has already been staked, proving holders' confidence in where this project is headed. Add to that more than 4 million X1 app users actively mining, and supply pressure is building fast as more coins are locked up or claimed.

For anyone looking for the top crypto to buy now, BDAG's current price makes it one of the best entry opportunities right now. Buyers can come in at this level and choose to cash in solid gains through the buyback program or hold on for the chance at much bigger returns down the line. Either way, this entry price is hard to ignore for those wanting maximum upside.

The Top Crypto to Buy Revealed

Looking ahead, the Avalanche price recovery depends heavily on defending the $3.50 to $3.00 floor, with analysts pointing to $10 to $12 as the next major target if that zone holds. For XRP, the latest price prediction places $0.90 as the critical floor to watch, while a push past the $1.30 to $1.40 EMA cluster would be needed to shift momentum meaningfully higher.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, isn't waiting for charts to confirm anything. With 5,000 TPS now live, over 8 billion BDAG staked, and more than 4 million X1 miners active, the project looks promising from every angle. Plus, the gap between the $0.00000044 entry and the $0.10 buyback rate offers serious upside, making BDAG the clear choice for the top crypto to buy today.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.