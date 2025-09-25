Crypto Market Update: Remittix Developments and Dogecoin Price Movement

Dogecoin price headlines are quieting as network activity cools, while a real-world PayFi play, Remittix (RTX), is gaining steam as a potential merchant payments partner. If large retailers like Amazon ever move to accept crypto at scale, Remittix’s tech and go-to-market fit make it a strong contender. That prospect is already influencing investor chatter.

Dogecoin Price Outlook: Weak Demand and Whale Selling

Dogecoin is trading around $0.24 today and has seen modest downside pressure as active addresses and whale holdings normalize. Since July, recent data shows wallets with 10M–100M DOGE cut holdings from 16.85% to 15.86% of supply.

Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Low network activity adds further pressure. With just 55,000 active addresses compared to 517,000 in June, DOGE struggles to justify its relevance as a transactional coin. Technical charts show support near the 50-day EMA ($0.2387), but a drop below could trigger a decline toward $0.2250 or even $0.2190.

While DOGE may still have cultural relevance, its fundamentals as a global payment solution are weakening.

Why Amazon Could Look at Remittix

Large merchants need predictable settlement, low FX friction, broad network coverage, and enterprise-grade security. Remittix (RTX), a viral PayFi presale token, checks those boxes in ways many competitors don’t:

Direct-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries within 24 hours

40+ cryptocurrencies supported at launch

Flat, transparent fees with no hidden FX charges

Remittix Pay API for freelancers and merchants

Beta Wallet launched, offering real-time FX quotes.

Remittix has also cleared critical credibility hurdles: a full CertiK audit and high pre-launch rankings, and its presale traction, with over $26.4 million raised, suggests institutional and retail demand ahead of any CEX listing.

That combination (product + security + demand) makes Remittix easier to integrate at scale than many niche cross-border players.

What an Amazon Adoption Would Mean for RTX Investors

If a merchant the size of Amazon used Remittix’s payment rails, token economics would change quickly: utility would rise (real payments flow through the network), exchange listings/liquidity would accelerate and token velocity could be captured by on-platform settlement and merchant incentives.

The Remittix presale momentum, north of $26.4 million+ raised and hundreds of millions of tokens sold, plus a daily 15% USDT referral program, already fuels adoption and distribution ahead of listings.

That’s not a guaranteed price path, but the mechanics are simple: tangible merchant use → measurable fiat throughput → demand for on-chain settlement tools → tighter supply/demand for the token.

For crypto investors focused on Dogecoin price and other bleeding blue-chips, the short-term weakness could be offset in portfolios by exposure to fresh utility plays like RTX if adoption narratives materialize.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.