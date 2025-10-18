Crypto Market Watch: 3 Low-Cost Coins Under $1 Drawing Investor Interest

The crypto market has started to show signs of renewed momentum heading into the final stretch of 2025. While blue-chip coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, many investors are looking at lower-priced altcoins under $1 for bigger upside potential. Among the top names on the radar are Pepecoin (PEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and a rising DeFi crypto project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which some analysts believe could deliver stronger token appreciation than established meme tokens in the next cycle.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) has become one of the most talked-about meme coins of this cycle, driven by its huge community and speculative momentum. It trades around $0.000011, giving it a market size of roughly $4–4.5 billion, which places it among the larger meme tokens. This scale, however, also means the asset needs heavy inflows to sustain major moves.

Technically, PEPE faces tough resistance near $0.0000110 and higher around $0.0000125–$0.000018, levels that previously stalled rallies. While optimistic forecasts suggest potential gains of 120–130% in strong market conditions, its massive supply and reliance on sentiment rather than real utility make it harder to sustain big price surges over time.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of the most well-known names in the crypto industry, trading between $0.24 and $0.26 with a market size in the tens of billions. Once the face of meme coin rallies, its performance in 2025 has been noticeably calmer compared to the explosive surges of past bull runs, relying heavily on social media and hype cycles to drive momentum.

DOGE now faces strong resistance between $0.30 and $0.35, levels that have repeatedly blocked major rallies. Support sits near $0.19, and if that breaks, some analysts warn it could slide toward $0.15 in weaker market conditions. Beyond technicals, its unlimited supply and lack of real utility continue to limit long-term upside. While some forecasts still see 100–200% growth in bullish scenarios, many experts view those gains as modest compared to its early years.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While meme tokens dominate mainstream headlines, some of the strongest growth stories in past cycles came from early-stage DeFi crypto protocols. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fits that category. It’s a decentralized lending and borrowing platform, designed to make markets more efficient, secure, and scalable on-chain.

Since launching its presale in early 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised an impressive $17.4 million, signaling strong early market demand. The project has already attracted over 17,200 holders, showcasing growing community interest ahead of its upcoming launch.

MUTM is currently in Phase 6 of its structured presale, with the token priced at $0.035, up from $0.01 in Phase 1. Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 1.76 billion tokens have been allocated for the presale, and more than 760 million have already been sold across previous phases.

Phase 6 is now 70% allocated, and once this stage sells out, the price will rise by nearly 20%, bringing it closer to the planned $0.06 listing price. This structured, step-based model gives early participants a clear pricing advantage and has been a major driver of the project’s rapid fundraising momentum.

To keep community engagement strong, Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top depositor receives a $500 MUTM bonus, while a $100,000 giveaway is set to reward ten early participants with $10,000 worth of MUTM each.

MUTM vs Meme Coins

MUTM’s appeal comes from where it is in its lifecycle and how it’s built, compared to mature meme tokens like PEPE and DOGE.

First, both PEPE and DOGE already have very large market caps, making it difficult for them to replicate their early explosive growth. MUTM, by contrast, is still priced at $0.035, offering far more room for appreciation. Analysts predict that post-launch, MUTM could trade in the $0.25–$0.35 range, a 7–10x increase from its current presale price and a 25–35x increase from its Phase 1 price.

Second, unlike meme coins that rely mostly on sentiment, MUTM is built around utility. The platform features dual lending markets, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled liquidity for major assets like ETH and USDT, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) markets for less common tokens — along with mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipt tokens for suppliers. On top of that, a buy-and-distribute mechanism uses part of the protocol’s fees to purchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to mtToken holders, creating a steady demand loop tied to activity.

Third, timing plays a major role. Mutuum Finance recently confirmed via X that Version 1 of its protocol will launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, including liquidity pools, mtToken issuance, debt tokens, and liquidation systems with ETH and USDT supported from day one. This gives early backers time to familiarize themselves with the platform before the full rollout, something that historically has preceded strong token performance in successful DeFi projects.

Beyond the Presale

Mutuum Finance isn’t stopping at lending markets. Its Layer-2 expansion plans aim to reduce transaction fees and increase scalability, making the platform more accessible to a wider range of users. It has also undergone a CertiK audit, scoring 90/100, and launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to strengthen smart contract security before mainnet.

PEPE’s and DOGE’s massive valuations rely on sentiment which limits their upside. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at just $0.035, represents a fundamentally different opportunity: a utility-driven protocol still in its early stages, with clear catalysts and growing community engagement.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.