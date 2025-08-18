Crypto Presales in Focus: August Update as SEC Closes Ripple Labs Lawsuit, XRP Rises, and DexBoss and Subbd Gain Attention

An important shift in the crypto sector occurred recently when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs co-filed to withdraw their counsel in the case in the Second Circuit Court, which finally closed the XRP battle after almost five years. The initial suit was filed in December 2020 and focused on the question of whether the sales of XRP tokens were examples of unregistered securities transactions.

In July 2023, a U.S. district court presided by Judge Analisa Torres held that XRP sold on public exchanges was not a security but sales of XRP by institutions were. The court gave a fine of $125 million and prohibited Ripple from supplying XRP to institutional investors who do not comply with securities regulations.

Judge Torres denied the parties – Ripple and SEC – that sought to govern the fine to $50 million after the shift in the policy by the Trump government by noting there were no extraordinary circumstances. The mutual dismissal confirms that the initial decision and penalties remain intact.

The industry reacted positively; the XRP prices increased by 5-8% which indicated that investors were happy that there was no legal certainty. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce claimed that the resolution allows the agency to focus on “building a clear regulatory framework for crypto” instead of prolonged litigation.

Such an outcome has become a landmark moment in the policy of crypto in the U.S., as the differentiation between retail and institutional token sales has obtained legal formalisation, and now the SEC is likely to move forward to a full-scale regulation policy as compared to enforcement-driven oversight.

With regulatory uncertainty now easing for Ripple, investor attention is quickly shifting toward emerging blockchain projects that are making waves in the pre-sale stage — opening the door to our list of the Best Crypto Pre-sales you won’t want to miss.

Listed Below are the Best Crypto Pre-sales:

DexBoss (DEBO) AurealOne (DLUME) Subbd (SUBBD) Harry Hippo (HIPO) Qubetics (TICS)

1. DexBoss (DEBO)

DexBoss, constructed on the Solana chain, is a comprehensive trading intelligence network that provides users with sophisticated capabilities of tracking smart wallets and establishing real-time notifications to make immediate decisions on critical movement in markets.

Now selling out of its second pre-sale round at $0.0115 per $DEBO token, with a total of 17 rounds to be implemented, the project is likely to gain significant value in future.

With the growing demand among traders to access platforms where all their data is presented in a detectable environment and consists of usable buying and selling recommendations, DexBoss gains more attention due to such factors as its specific accuracy, convenient interface, and innovative functionality, mainly its exclusive feature of the so-called “100 Wallets Group.”

2. AurealOne (DLUME)

AurealOne is turning the concepts of competitive gaming on its very head via offering entirely Web3-assimilated platforms that operate on its native $DLUME symbol all the way. The project incorporates a skill-to-earn framework in which the players are only rewarded based on their performance and not luck, using its own chain, the Aureal Chain.

AurealOne is already generating great enthusiasm amongst the worldwide game player community currently in pre-sale Stage 5. As its current price of $DLUME stands around $0.0013, analysts expect its price to rise to $0.0055 around the official launch this year.

AurealOne also stands out because it has the tenacity to be fair and transparent. Each game can be reproduced in a nutshell with results etched forever on the blockchain and an upgraded anti-cheat system that gives all entrants a level playing field.

3. Subbd (SUBBD)

Subbd (SUBBD) is a Web3 entertainment platform specifically targeted to creators as an autonomous, creative-first tool that uses AI-enhanced capabilities to streamline the creator-follower relationship through monetisation capabilities. The platform is available to create AI voice cloning, image creation, and creation of a virtual influencer, and smart moderation that will provide safe interactions. It facilitates smooth operations through AI assistants in various activities such as scheduling, messaging, and setting up content. The $SUBBD token is currently priced at $0.056175.

4. Harry Hippo (HIPO)

Harry Hippo (HIPO) is a new GameFi/meme coin initiative that is also a combination of play-to-earn gameplay and AI-based mechanics. It revolves around the game “Harry Hungry Hipo” in which savvy gamers participate in tactical games to win $HIPO. Entry fees, staking and associated reward up to 601% APY, governance voting, in-game purchases, and NFT-based allied services are powered by the token. It has a well-balanced tokenomics model and was supported by a strong pre-sale momentum. The current token price of $HIPO is $0.00835.

5. Qubetics (TICS)

Qubetics (TICS) is an L1 blockchain of the next generation that integrates all the significant systems, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, into a single interoperable system. It has a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet with gasless bubbles, integration with Apple/Google Pay and decentralised VPN (dVPN). The QubeQode IDE enables low-code and AI-based development of dApps, and the token enables staking, network governance, and transaction fees. Other solutions, such as $TICS can provide blockchain transparency and analysis in real time to users and developers. The current token price is $0.33709673.

Conclusion!

DexBoss, as a trading intelligence tool and wallet tracker, is user-friendly and provides instant market data, deeper portfolio tracking, and highly customisable trading alerts. Conversely, AurealOne will be transforming the face of gaming globally by offering the combination of NFTs and the ultimate data analytics to allow players to experience the benefits of speed, skill and immersion in real-time features. Both projects are among the rising cryptos with 00× potential.

Meanwhile, new token sales such as Subbd are the new way to manage subscriptions with smooth payments and automatic renewals due to blockchain technology. Qubetics is the next-generation blockchain engine with its sophisticated quantum-inspired algorithms and cross-chain interoperability benefits, and Harry Hippo is branded around fun and functional digital assets on the same platform. These are some of the next big cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency market.

As usual, one should consider advising and backing up any investment to be based on extensive research and a critical review of the risk involved.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication