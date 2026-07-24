Choosing the best crypto trading apps in India isn't just about which platform has the flashiest homepage; it comes down to fees, security, regulatory compliance, liquidity, and whether the app actually fits how you trade, whether that's simple spot buying, high-leverage futures, or systematic long-term investing. With dozens of exchanges competing for Indian users in 2026, we've put together a detailed, side-by-side look at the 10 platforms most traders search for, so you can decide which one deserves a spot on your phone.

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Below, we rank and review SunCrypto, Delta Exchange, CoinSwitch, CoinDCX, Binance, Mudrex, WazirX, Zebpay, Unocoin, and Bitbns, covering fees, features, security, and who each platform is best suited for.

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10 Best Crypto Trading Apps in India [Comparison Table]

Rank App Best For Standout Feature 1 SunCrypto Overall/all-round trading 1x–150x leverage, SIPs, staking up to 15% APY, OTC desk, SunAlpha DEX 2 Delta Exchange Derivatives/options traders Deep futures & options markets 3 CoinSwitch First-time investors Simple, minimal buy/sell UI 4 CoinDCX Token variety Large catalog of listed coins 5 Binance Global liquidity World's largest exchange by volume 6 Mudrex Automated investing Trading bots & curated strategies 7 WazirX Legacy brand, rebuilding Post-restructuring product relaunch 8 Zebpay Long track record One of India's oldest exchanges 9 Unocoin Long-term BTC buying Simple recurring-purchase tools 10 BitBns Broad product mix Spot + staking in one app

SunCrypto — Best overall crypto trading app in India

SunCrypto was founded in 2021 by Umesh Kumar Prajapati and Pramod Yadav and has quickly carved out a position as one of India's leading FIU-compliant crypto exchanges in India. What makes it stand out among every other best crypto trading apps in India is how it balances beginner-friendliness with professional-grade trading tools. Anyone can start with simple spot trading or 1x leverage futures (which behaves just like spot) and then scale up to maximum leverage as they gain confidence or simply copy experienced traders from the "Expert Picks" section.

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SunCrypto has positioned itself around low fees, strong regulatory compliance, and an easy-to-use interface while also offering advanced features like an OTC desk with a dedicated relationship manager for large trades, its own SunAlpha DEX platform, and seamless UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS support for moving funds in and out.

Why SunCrypto earns the top spot: Add to its beginner-friendly spot and futures trading a safe, compliant USDT-to-INR conversion process; an OTC desk with 15-minute instant settlement for large trades; crypto SIPs in high-potential assets; staking with APY up to 15%; and SunAlpha, its own DEX platform for decentralized trading, and you get a platform that genuinely grows with the trader, which is exactly what most people are looking for in the best crypto trading app in India.

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Fees: SunCrypto offers some of the lowest tiered trading fees in the market, ranging from VIP0 (0.03% maker / 0.058% taker) down to VIP7 (0.0075% maker / 0.0300% taker), alongside competitive spot fees (0.40% for INR pairs, 0.25% for USDT pairs, plus 18% GST). Crypto SIPs come with zero fees, and there are no account maintenance charges, meaning traders keep more of their returns instead of losing them to hidden costs.

Security and compliance: SunCrypto is FIU-compliant and follows PMLA 2002 requirements, with strict KYC, AML, and CFT protocols, clear trading policies, and risk disclosures. On the security side, 90% of user funds sit in multisig cold storage insured up to $150 million through Ledger, backed by mandatory OTP authentication, withdrawal whitelisting, real-time monitoring, advanced encryption, and published proof of reserves.

Asset selection: SunCrypto's global liquidity partnerships open access to a diverse asset pool, blue-chip tokens, tokenized stocks and metals, DeFi tokens, RWA tokens, and memecoins, letting traders diversify across multiple Web3 narratives from a single platform. It also runs a live B2B partner program for businesses wanting to integrate crypto trading and liquidity solutions, and an affiliate program for anyone who wants to earn by

Best for: Traders who want one app to grow with them, from a first spot trade to high-leverage futures, SIP-style investing, staking, and OTC-sized trades, without switching platforms.

Delta Exchange

If you're specifically hunting for the best crypto trading apps in India for derivatives, Delta Exchange is a strong contender. It's a derivatives-focused exchange that has built a loyal following among more experienced Indian traders who want deep futures and options markets, including perpetual contracts on major coins.

It's a strong choice for traders whose main priority is derivatives depth rather than a broad beginner-friendly ecosystem, though it's generally considered less approachable for total newcomers than the best crypto trading apps in India options built around spot-first onboarding. Experienced traders focused specifically on crypto options and futures.

CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch is one of India's most recognizable retail crypto apps, known for a clean, minimal interface aimed squarely at first-time crypto buyers. It emphasizes a simple buy/sell experience over advanced trading tools, which makes it approachable but can feel limiting for traders who outgrow basic spot investing. Absolute beginners who want the simplest possible entry point into crypto.

CoinDCX

CoinDCX is one of India's largest exchanges by user base, offering a large catalog of listed tokens alongside its own trading and margin products. It appeals to traders who want broad coin selection and an established Indian brand, with ongoing efforts to diversify into other Web3-adjacent products. Traders who want access to a very large number of tokens on one Indian platform.

Binance

Binance remains the world's largest exchange by trading volume, and Indian users who complete its compliance and KYC requirements get access to deep global liquidity, an enormous range of trading pairs, and an extensive product suite (spot, futures, options, savings, and more).

The tradeoff is that its INR on/off-ramp experience is less seamless than apps built specifically for the Indian market, since it's a global platform rather than an India-first one. Advanced traders who prioritize global liquidity and product breadth over a purely India-first experience.

Mudrex

Mudrex has carved out a niche around automated crypto investing, including rule-based trading bots and curated baskets/strategies aimed at users who'd rather set up a system than actively trade day to day.

This makes it a solid option for people who want crypto exposure without constantly watching charts. Passive investors who prefer automation and pre-built strategies over manual trading.

WazirX

WazirX was for years one of India's most-used exchanges before a major security breach in July 2024 resulted in roughly $230 million being stolen and both trading and withdrawals being suspended for an extended period. Following a Singapore court-approved restructuring, WazirX resumed trading in October 2025, with affected users receiving the majority of their holdings back and the remainder issued as recovery tokens tied to future recoveries.

The exchange has since been rebuilding its product suite, including new withdrawal automation tools. It's a platform to research carefully and watch for continued transparency updates before treating it as a primary choice. Long-time users tracking the platform's post-restructuring recovery, rather than new users seeking a first exchange.

Zebpay

Zebpay is one of India's oldest crypto exchanges, having operated through multiple market cycles and regulatory shifts since the mid-2010s. It offers a straightforward spot trading experience and has leaned into its longevity as a trust signal, appealing to users who prefer a platform with a long operating history. Traders who value platform longevity and a simple, no-frills trading experience.

Unocoin

Unocoin is another long-running Indian platform, historically associated with straightforward Bitcoin buying and selling and simple recurring-purchase tools. It's positioned less as an active-trading platform and more as an easy on-ramp for people who want steady, long-term crypto accumulation.

Long-term holders who mainly want to buy and hold rather than actively trade.

BitBns

Bitbns rounds out the list with a mix of spot trading, staking, and other yield-oriented products aimed at Indian retail users, alongside a fairly wide token selection. It's a reasonable option for users who want variety in one app without needing institutional-grade derivatives depth. Retail users who want spot trading plus staking/yield options in a single app.

Final Thoughts

There's no single best crypto trading apps in India for absolutely everyone. But for traders who want one platform that can genuinely grow with them, from a first spot trade, to systematic SIP investing, to staking to serious leveraged futures and OTC-size trades, SunCrypto stands out as the best crypto trading apps in India in 2026, backed by low fees, strong FIU-registered compliance, insured cold-storage security, and a genuinely broad product suite.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best crypto trading apps in India right now?

SunCrypto is widely regarded as the best crypto trading apps in India for most traders in 2026, thanks to its combination of low-tiered fees, desiredleverage futures, staking up to 15% APY, zero-fee crypto SIPs, an OTC desk for large trades, and strong FIU-registered compliance, all in one app that suits beginners and professionals alike.

Is Suncrypto safe to use for crypto trading apps in India?

Safety varies significantly by platform. Look for FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) compliant, published proof of reserves, cold storage custody with insurance, mandatory KYC/AML/CFT compliance, and features like withdrawal whitelisting and OTP authentication, all of which SunCrypto offers.

Which app has the lowest fees among the best crypto trading apps in India?

SunCrypto's tiered fee structure is among the most competitive, ranging from 0.03% maker / 0.058% taker at the base tier down to 0.0075% maker / 0.0300% taker at its top tier, with zero fees on crypto SIPs and no account maintenance charges.

Can beginners use high-leverage futures trading apps safely?

Yes, if the app is designed for it. SunCrypto, for example, lets new users start with 1x leverage futures (which behaves just like spot trading) and scale to the desired leverage only once they're comfortable, and it offers an "Expert Picks" copy-trading section so beginners can follow experienced traders rather than trading blind.

What taxes apply to crypto trading in India?

As of 2026, India taxes profits from virtual digital assets (including crypto) at a flat 30% rate under Section 115BBH, plus a 1% TDS on transfers under Section 194S. These rules apply regardless of which app you use, so choosing the best crypto trading apps in India won't change your tax obligations, but it will affect how cleanly your TDS and trade history are documented for filing.

Which crypto app is best for beginners in India?

SunCrypto is a strong choice for beginners who expect to eventually explore futures, staking, or SIPs, since it supports a gradual step-up from simple spot trading to more advanced tools on the same app.

Which app is best for advanced/professional traders?

Traders focused specifically on the futures market may prefer SunCrypto, and those who want maximum global liquidity may also lean toward SunCrypto's tiered VIP fee structure; 150x leverage futures and an OTC desk make it competitive for professional-level trading as well.

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