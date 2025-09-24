Crypto Update: Bitcoin Forecasts Gain Attention, Digitap Presale Growth Continues

While BTC is still catching headlines with its macro-fueled rally, Digitap has silently surpassed $150,000 in presale funding. Unlike Bitcoin, whose prime time may be fading away, Digitap ($TAP) is still in its early era. With analysts tipping the token for a possible 50x return, some traders are beginning to shift focus to what could be one of the most volatile fintech tokens of the year.

Bitcoin’s Rally Builds Momentum With $150K in Sight

Bitcoin has recovered its strength after several months of sideways consolidation. Currently trading near multi-month highs, BTC is being revived by a combination of macroeconomic forces, including a recent Fed rate cut, the slowing of inflation, and renewed institutional demand through spot ETFs.

Standard Chartered analysts recently repeated their forecast of $150,000 per BTC by 2025 and cited the increasing demand and low sell-side pressure from miners. Metrics show falling exchange reserves, while derivatives markets are signaling long bias from major trading desks. Despite the positivity, investors are asking an important question: how much of this is already priced in?

With Bitcoin already up more than 3x from its 2022 lows, its risk–reward profile has moved on. That’s pushing some investors to seek smaller-cap alternatives that still offer real-world importance.

Digitap Presale Reaches $150K as Interest Grows

At the same time, Digitap ($TAP) is quietly building its fanbase outside the major headlines. The omni-bank project, which aims to merge AI-driven DeFi with crypto-native functions, has now crossed the $150,000 mark in presale funding. That figure represents a growing hunger for early-stage tokens with real utility in this phase of the crypto landscape, where investors are no longer driven solely by hype.

Digitap sees itself differently from most altcoins. As the world’s first omni-bank, it offers features such as global cross-border payments, smart wallets, spending analytics, and crypto-fiat interoperability, all of which can be found within a single user-friendly app. The $TAP token fuels this ecosystem and underpins every function, from transaction fees to staking rewards.

Presale performance is a crucial indicator in a volatile market environment. When investors allocate capital to utility-first projects during cycles, it often signals a shift toward tokens that offer both speculative upside and long-term potential.

What’s Behind the 50x Forecast for $TAP?

Several analysts have suggested that $TAP could deliver returns of 50x or more relative to its current presale pricing. Their reasoning draws from three key factors: market timing, early-stage traction, and practical utility. In short, Digitap checks boxes that very few other new tokens do, especially at a time when macro conditions favor being unique and accepted by the crypto community.

Bitcoin’s large market cap makes 50x gains highly unlikely in any short- to mid-term window. Meanwhile, Digitap remains undiscovered to most of the retail and institutional market. Its omni-bank approach gives it access to a broader audience than most DeFi projects. Last but not least, Digitap’s community and presale growth are growing without relying on heavy marketing.

Which Crypto to Buy Now: BTC or TAP?

Bitcoin’s march toward $150K continues to be a major macro story. But for investors looking to get in early, Digitap presents a different kind of opportunity.

Digitap presents a rare combination of early-stage access, functional utility, rising investor interest, and strong positioning within the future of borderless banking. In a space where timing matters as much as technology, Digitap is proving it’s more than just another token.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.