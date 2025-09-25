Crypto Watch: Latest Developments in Remittix, Dogecoin, and Solana

Investors want coins with real use, clear growth drivers and strong narratives. That is why Remittix, Dogecoin and Solana keep trending. Remittix turns payments into a product, pays users for referrals and already has big exchange plans. Dogecoin adds new ETF access that can draw fresh capital. Solana brings speed and deep DeFi activity that institutions like. Put together, these three sit on many buy lists for the months ahead.

Advertisement

Remittix (RTX): PayFi Utility That Can Scale

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi play built for real payments, not just hype. It has raised over $26.4 million, selling 669 million tokens at $0.1130 so far. Listings are announced for BitMart and LBank. The wallet beta is live, the team is CertiK verified, and Remittix ranks #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens. Most of all, the referral engine pays a 15% bonus in USDT, claimable daily through the dashboard.

Advertisement

This mix targets real adoption. Users can move money, earn on referrals and onboard through known exchanges once the listings go live. That utility is why many see RTX as a core position next to Dogecoin and Solana.

Why Investors Are Moving To RTX Now

15% USDT referral rewards are paid every 24 hours through the dashboard

Wallet beta is live for hands-on payments testing

Bitmart and LBank listings announced for added liquidity and access

CertiK verified with a #1 Skynet pre-launch ranking

Simple PayFi use case that fits everyday spending

Community growth backed by over $26.4 million raised

Dogecoin (DOGE): ETF Access Meets Key Support

Advertisement

Source: Lingrid

Dogecoin is pulling back after failing to hold the 0.27 to 0.28 zone, now watching support at 0.23 to 0.24. A strong hold there can set a rebound toward 0.27. What stands out is the ETF wave.

REX-Osprey launched the DOGE spot ETF on Cboe, 21 Shares listed a Dogecoin product at DTCC under TDOG and Grayscale’s Dogecoin filing signals more interest from big players. Add CleanCore’s treasury buys above 600 million DOGE and Dogecoin gets a deeper footing on the institutional side. If price stabilizes, Dogecoin can ride renewed flows from these ETF rails.

Solana (SOL): Pullback First, Then Another Run?

Source: Lingrid

Solana broke above $220, formed a double top, then pulled back to support. Buyers have shown up with long-tailed candles, which can mark a base. If this level holds, Solana can push back toward $230 to $240 and later retest higher targets.

On the fundamentals, Solana keeps drawing attention with rapid throughput, large USDC mints, and rising open interest. Possible ETF paths and CME futures talk are also in play. If liquidity returns, Solana can extend its lead across DeFi, while traders watch for a clean support-to-resistance bounce on Solana’s chart.

How To Build A Three-Coin Plan

For balanced upside, many split between Remittix for PayFi utility and rewards, Dogecoin for ETF-driven demand, and Solana for high-speed DeFi growth. Remittix brings daily USDT incentives and clear product use, while Dogecoin’s new ETF lanes can attract bigger buyers. Solana adds scale and activity when markets turn risk-on.

If you want simple exposure with real catalysts, a basket of Remittix, Dogecoin, and Solana can cover utility, access and speed in one plan.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.