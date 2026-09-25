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Home / Partner Exclusives / Current Account Documents: Requirements for Proprietorships, Partnerships and Companies
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Current Account Documents: Requirements for Proprietorships, Partnerships and Companies

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Updated At : 10:21 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The process of opening a current account has been digitalised across banks and NBFCs. Streamlined procedures have eased the experience for businesses. The process can be smooth if the right documentation is presented.

The documents required for current account are not always similar for proprietors, partnerships and companies. The common list of documents for each of these entities is mostly the same. Still, banks may ask for additional documentation.

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In this article, we provide a detailed list of documents required to open current account online for proprietors, partnerships and companies.

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Documents Required for Current Account Opening for a Sole ProprietorshipDocuments Required for Current Account Opening for a Sole Proprietorship

Most banks require documents to verify both the business and the proprietor.

Business Proof (Any Two, as applicable)Business Proof (Any Two, as applicable)

You may need any two of the following documents issued in the name of the business:

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  • GST Registration Certificate
  • Shop and Establishment Licence
  • Registration or licence issued by a government authority
  • Import Export Code (IEC) issued by DGFT
  • Professional practice certificate issued by a statutory body
  • Trade, sales tax or professional tax registration certificate
  • TAN allotment letter
  • Income Tax Return (ITR) showing business income
  • Recent utility bill (electricity, water or landline) in the business name

Identity & Address Proof of the ProprietorIdentity & Address Proof of the Proprietor

Submit any one or more officially valid documents accepted by the bank, such as:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Driving Licence
  • Voter ID
  • National Population Register (NPR) letter, where applicable

Other DocumentsOther Documents

  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • PAN of the proprietor
  • Account opening cheque (if required by the bank)
  • Identity and address proof of the Power of Attorney holder, if authorised to operate the account

Note: Banks may ask for additional documents depending on their internal KYC requirements.

Documents Required for Current Account Opening for a Partnership FirmDocuments Required for Current Account Opening for a Partnership Firm

Banks generally verify the firm's legal existence, its partners and authorised signatories.

Business DocumentsBusiness Documents

  • PAN of the partnership firm
  • Partnership Deed
  • Partnership Registration Certificate (if registered)
  • Any government-issued registration or licence confirming the firm's name, address and business activity. Examples include:
    • GST Registration Certificate
    • Shop and Establishment Licence
    • Professional Tax Registration
    • Import Export Code (IEC)
    • Professional practice licence
    • TAN allotment letter
    • Utility bill in the firm's name

Partner & Authorised Signatory DocumentsAuthorised Signatory Documents

  • Passport-size photographs of authorised signatories
  • Identity and address proof of all authorised signatories
  • PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID (as accepted by the bank)

Additional DocumentsAdditional Documents

  • Partnership declaration or authorisation letter
  • List of beneficial owners (where applicable)
  • KYC documents of beneficial owners
  • Contact details of the business (mobile number and email address)
  • Account opening cheque, if required

Note: Banks may request fresh KYC documents whenever there is a change in the firm's partners.

Documents Required for Current Account Opening for a CompanyDocuments Required for Current Account Opening for a Company

Private Limited, Public Limited and One Person Companies (OPCs) must provide incorporation and authorisation documents in addition to KYC.

Company DocumentsCompany Documents

  • Certificate of Incorporation
  • PAN of the company
  • Memorandum of Association (MoA)
  • Articles of Association (AoA)
  • Board Resolution authorising the opening of the current account
  • Updated list of directors
  • Shareholding pattern or details of beneficial owners
  • Proof of the registered or principal business address

Authorised Signatory DocumentsAuthorised Signatory Documents

Provide the following for each authorised signatory:

  • Passport-size photograph
  • PAN Card
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Passport
  • Driving Licence
  • Voter ID
  • Other officially valid address proof accepted by the bank

Beneficial Owner DocumentsBeneficial Owner Documents

Where applicable, banks may require:

  • Identity proof of beneficial owners
  • Address proof of beneficial owners
  • KYC details of the Senior Managing Official if the beneficial owner cannot be identified

Additional DocumentsAdditional Documents

  • Company contact details (mobile number and email address)
  • Account opening cheque, if required

Note: Some banks may also ask for additional documents based on the company's structure, ownership pattern or regulatory requirements.

Why Do Banks Require These Documents?Why Do Banks Require These Documents?

Banks ask for these documents to verify your identity, confirm the legal status of your business and comply with regulatory requirements set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These checks are part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and help ensure that the account is opened by a genuine individual or business entity.

Depending on your business structure, the documents submitted help banks:

  • Verify the identity of the account holder and authorised signatories.
  • Confirm the legal existence of the business through registration certificates, partnership deeds or incorporation documents.
  • Validate the business address and nature of operations using government-issued licences, tax registrations or utility bills.
  • Identify beneficial owners, where applicable, to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.
  • Prevent fraud, identity theft and financial crimes by ensuring the business meets regulatory requirements before an account is opened.

ConclusionConclusion

As you proceed to open an account for your business, the first step will be to find the right account and then gather all the required documents.

Use our list of documents required for current account as your checklist, explore our current accounts for startups and other businesses, and open your account today.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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