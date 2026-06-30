CurvetAI Partners with Rumik AI to Integrate AI Voice Models into Workflow Platform

CurvetAI has announced a collaboration with Rumik AI to bring the latter’s Silk voice models to its workflow canvas, strengthening its position as a unified platform for building with multiple AI models, tools, and agents in one place.

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The integration has already seen strong early adoption, with more than 100 hours of AI voice generated on CurvetAI in the last two days alone across education, design studios, CRM development teams, enterprises, and individual creators.

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The collaboration introduces Silk voice models to CurvetAI users, with Mulberry and Muga emerging as the most widely used voices so far. The models have been well received for their natural delivery, emotional range, affordability, and strong English-Hindi performance, making them particularly relevant for users working across multilingual and customer-facing formats.

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AI Voice Generation Gains Momentum Across Use Cases

The rollout reflects growing demand for accessible, production-ready AI voice generation tools that can be used without technical setup or fragmented workflows. By making Rumik AI’s Silk models available directly inside CurvetAI’s canvas, the platform is enabling users to create voice outputs within the same environment where they build, test, and run other AI workflows.

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This approach is especially useful for teams and creators who want speed, flexibility, and consistency without shifting between multiple platforms or managing separate subscriptions.

CurvetAI Expands Its Workflow Canvas With Voice AI Models

With this collaboration, CurvetAI continues to evolve from an AI discovery platform into a broader execution layer for AI-led work. The addition of voice models further expands the canvas’s utility across content creation, product development, customer communication, learning environments, and enterprise experimentation.

For educational institutions, the integration offers a practical way to explore AI voice generation in real-world learning contexts. For agencies and developers, it provides a faster path to prototyping, testing, and deploying voice-enabled experiences. For creators and businesses, it adds a new layer of accessibility and output quality to everyday AI use.

Limited-Time Free Access to Qwen, GPT OSS 120B and Rumik Silk Models

As part of the collaboration launch, Qwen, GPT OSS 120B and Rumik Silk models are currently available free of charge for a limited time on CurvetAI. The move is expected to accelerate experimentation and adoption among users looking to explore voice AI without immediate cost barriers.

The early response suggests that demand is being driven not only by the quality of the voices themselves, but also by the simplicity of access. CurvetAI’s one-canvas approach allows users to work across multiple AI models in a single environment, reducing friction and encouraging faster adoption.

One Canvas. Multiple AI Models. One Seamless Experience.

The CurvetAI x Rumik AI collaboration underscores a broader shift in the AI market: users increasingly want tools that work together, are easy to access, and produce outputs that feel natural and usable.

With strong early usage and positive response to Mulberry and Muga, the partnership is already showing signs of meaningful traction across multiple user segments.

Limited-Time Free Access to Qwen, GPT OSS 120B and Rumik Silk Models — Explore the Power of Multi-Model AI, visit: https://curvet.in/visual-builder and https://rumik.ai/

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