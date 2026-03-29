Vietnamese authorities have just arrested multiple suspects behind the ONUS crypto platform for allegedly manipulating prices and deceiving billions from investors. That’s as an Australian court has fined Binance's local derivatives arm above $6.9 million for misclassifying above 85% of its clients, and Tether has reportedly hired KPMG for its first-ever full independent audit of USDT's above $185 billion in reserves.

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From Hanoi to Sydney to El Salvador, retail protection and transparency are the order of the day. And with that in mind, DeepSnitch AI is readying to launch at the perfect time, not least because traders are in urgent need of a platform that can do the work of expert on-chain analysts with just as much reliability, in only a matter of minutes.

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With above $2.6 million raised at $0.04669, at a 209% climb from the $0.01510 starting price, the presale is in its final stretch, and launch is set for 31 March. If you want pre-market exposure to a platform with the clear potential to make a 1000x run alongside its launch, you’d better buy in as swiftly as possible.

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Global regulators crack down, from Vietnam to Australia to Tether's audit room

The ONUS case is one of the largest crypto fraud busts in Southeast Asian history . Investigators allege the group fabricated supply and demand, manipulated token prices, and promoted worthless assets as legitimate investments.

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Vietnam's unclear crypto regulations allowed the scheme to scale rapidly, which is revealing of what is a pretty fundamental truth, namely, that without reliable intelligence tools, retail traders are so often the last to know what’s really going on.

Meanwhile, an Australian court has fined Binance Australia Derivatives more than $6.9 million after the exchange admitted to misclassifying above 85% of its local client base, exposing 524 retail investors to high-risk derivatives without proper safeguards.

The regulator's chair called it a "clear warning to global financial services entities," which just goes to show that even billion-dollar platforms have it in them to fail the very users they claim to serve.

And Tether has reportedly hired KPMG for its first-ever full independent audit of USDT's above $185 billion in reserves, with PwC preparing internal systems. After years of monthly attestations from smaller firms, the stablecoin giant is pursuing Big Four scrutiny as it looks at US expansion under the GENIUS Act.

As today’s crypto news stories make clear, transparency is everything in this industry in 2026. In fact, it’s the clearest way to distill the very best tokens from the rest.

DeepSnitch AI's presale enters the final countdown, and alternative comparisons for March

1. DeepSnitch AI

The ONUS victims lost money because it’s tough to know what you’re buying into in 2026, even if you do all your research with care. Frankly, that can take hours of your time, and no matter how carefully you trawl forums and look up all the details of the tokens you buy into, it’s incredibly hard to know who or what to trust without a full, 360-degree view.

And that’s why DeepSnitch AI has such a strong moonshot case. It’s about to make all of that possible for any retail trader in the world, with the potential to go global in no time at all once it launches in full.

For many months now, the platform has already been fully operational internally, converting what used to be a two-hour research chore into a two-minute daily routine with more real-time precision and analytical depth than any other tool in crypto.

The latest dev update has cleaned up the dashboard, so now it’s even more rapid, clear, and easy to use. In fact, you’d have no idea how much work is going on behind the scenes at first brush:

A full suite of five AI agents, known as snitches, does all the tough work for you, and they do it by working with the most up-to-date, real-time, and reliable insights. The snitches can do just about anything, from answering market questions via multi-source analysis to breaking down any token's risk through holder and liquidity data.

They can even spot narrative shifts while they are still forming, and they’ll flag suspicious wallet clusters before they detonate. If you want to know whether a token is suspicious or not, you can have it audited.

With this utility, combined with a presale price of only $0.04669 per DSNT and a launch at the perfect time, just days away, DeepSnitch AI could so easily be the next moonshot of 2026.

Crypto has needed a tool this thorough for years, and the global adoption potential is enough to make anyone reel. And while moonshot tokens with live products and presale pricing are the unicorns of this market, DeepSnitch AI has all it takes to be one of them.

It’s expert-built, with $2.6 million raised already, and it has a product ready to go, one that has no real comparison in the space. Once it lists, the repricing will be swift, so be sure to buy in as quickly as you can.

2. Sui

Just below $0.90 on 27 March, Sui has been tracking the broader sell-off with a deeply oversold RSI of 23 and testing its Fibonacci swing low near $0.888 .

If it holds here, it could bounce toward $0.928. If it doesn’t, it may dip down to about $0.85.

There’s the chance of a recovery with 72% upside, to above $1.62 , by the end of the year. But while Sui has some truly impressive infrastructure, it’s got a ceiling that will bar it from the kind of gains DeepSnitch AI can realistically offer, with so much room to run. If you’re after something more explosive, rather than something you have to wait around for, then DeepSnitch AI is by far the more appropriate choice.

3. Ondo

ONDO has definitively defied the trend at above $0.265, having climbed 2.62% while almost everything else has bled .

The RWA-focused token is showing independent buying interest, and come the end of the year, it may land at about $0.50 , which would ring in returns of about 90%.

But if your time horizon includes an imminent launch event and the kind of repricing that turns presale entries into life-changing returns, DeepSnitch AI's proven utility and $0.04669 price tag, with launch around the corner, are the stronger March opportunity.

Final reflection

DeepSnitch AI is primed in a way that very few presale tokens ever manage for the moment of launch, with already-shipped tools, a market ready to embrace it, and a price tag that still reflects a project in fundraising mode rather than one with a fully operational product.

There are also still VIP bonus codes available, and these can let you load up to 300% more tokens based on your commitment size. And to be fair, committing is pretty easy with a proven platform and 1000x potential in sight on the back of potentially explosive, habitual global adoption.

Simply put, DeepSnitch AI is a true rarity of a token. But then again, all moonshots are.

The March 31 launch is just days away, so be sure to head over to the official presale before you can’t use the codes anymore. You can also keep up to date on all the most important DeepSnitch AI announcements if you follow X and Telegram .

FAQs

Why are traders racing to secure DSNT before launch?

DeepSnitch AI has a fully operational platform with five AI agents, uncapped staking, and a presale price of $0.04669 that drastically undervalues the product already running. Exchange listings will reprice the token based on what it has the capacity to do, and on the amount of adoption that platform sees, and that’s where its 1000x prospects come from.

How does DeepSnitch AI protect against scams like the ONUS bust?

DeepSnitch AI’s tools do it all, including forensically analyzing contracts for hidden traps, flagging wallet concentration and suspicious movement, and visualizing holder distribution. Together, they automate exactly the kind of due diligence ONUS investors didn’t have on hand, and that protection is enough to fuel the mass adoption behind the token’s moonshot potential.

Is DeepSnitch AI built for traders only, or is it a broader investment?

The answer is both. Traders are set to use it daily as a pre-buy checklist, creating sustained token demand. But the investment case is bigger, as a platform that automates DYOR for the entire crypto market has a total addressable market that throws its current presale valuation into question in no small way.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.