DeepSnitch AI vs Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin: Analysts Discuss Long-Term Market Trends

On November 3rd, Giggle Fund saw a bloodbath, with the token dumped by over 50% in minutes. Traders watched their positions evaporate as panic selling triggered a brutal cascade. The crash exposed that hype-only projects can send your bags straight to zero.

Yet despite the risks, meme coins continue attracting traders because the upside potential is massive. Shiba Inu turned early investors into millionaires. Pepe Coin delivered massive returns in 2024. Now everyone’s wondering which one could be the next moonshot as 2026 is just around the corner..

That’s where DeepSnitch AI comes in. It’s an early-stage AI utility project that’s currently in presale, aiming to bring real function to the meme coin space. The project has already raised more than $492,000, and early buyers are sitting on 42% gains before it even hits exchanges.

What happened to the Giggle Fund?

On November 3rd, Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) went into freefall, dropping more than 50% in minutes. Traders were watching in disbelief as their charts turned red. The crash started right after Binance founder CZ tweeted that he had no connection to the token.

The reason this hit so hard is that Giggle Fund’s entire pump was built on speculation, not substance. Many people thought it was linked to Binance or some legit educational project, but once that rumor fell apart, so did the price.

The aftermath was brutal as the traders got liquidated, open interest collapsed, and confidence in hype-only meme coins took another big hit. It’s a solid reminder that if a coin doesn’t have a product, a plan, or some kind of real-world use, it’s just a ticking time bomb waiting for the next tweet to set it off.

That’s why more traders are moving toward presale tokens with actual utility instead of degen trading. In fact, the debate around DeepSnitch AI vs Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin: which meme coin has the bigger upside potential, is getting louder. Let’s find the answer.

Next meme coin to explode: $DSNT vs. $SHIB vs. $PEPE

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) is a crossover project that combines meme culture and real trading utility. While Giggle Fund collapsed overnight because it had zero real use, DeepSnitch AI is using technology that directly addresses the problems traders face every day: scams, pump-and-dumps, and sudden market swings.

While big names like TAO, ICP, and RENDER are busy building complex tech ecosystems, DeepSnitch AI is designed for everyday traders who want tools that help them catch early signals, avoid scams, and react faster in volatile markets. That’s why it’s already being talked about as one of the most promising AI meme coins for 2025.

On top of that, DeepSnitch AI offers dynamic staking, where rewards increase as more people stake. Early holders earn higher yields, rewards are distributed every few seconds, and withdrawals are completely free after launch. Its dashboard, already in testing, lets you see real blockchain data in real time so they can make decisions based on facts, not rumors.

The DeepSnitch AI presale started at $0.0151 and quickly climbed to $0.02157, marking a 42% gain with more than $493,000 raised.

Pepe or Shiba Inu pumped purely on community hype. If those coins could deliver 100x gains without real products, imagine what DeepSnitch could do once its full AI system goes live.

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB is sitting at around $0.000009186 on Nov 4 with a $5.28 billion market cap. It hit its all-time high at $0.000086 in October 2021 after an insane 150,000x run from launch. That crazy pump came from social media hype, Elon Musk tweets , Vitalik Buterin’s massive token burn, and big exchange listings like Binance and Coinbase.

The "Shib Army" community formed and pushed it everywhere. Over 1 million holders jumped in. It even got merchant adoption at places like Newegg.

But can SHIB do another 100x? Absolutely not. The math doesn't work. SHIB has 589 trillion tokens circulating. A 100x would put the price at $0.001. That's a $589 trillion market cap. The entire planet doesn't have that kind of money.

Total global GDP is around $100+ trillion. Crypto's entire market is like $3.45 trillion. Even a 10x ($0.0001) would need $58.9 trillion. That’s still completely unrealistic.

3. Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE is trading around $0.000005766 on Nov 4 with a market cap sitting at $2.38. It launched in April 2023 and blew up, hitting an all-time high of $0.000028 by December 2024.

That early pump took PEPE’s market cap past $1.6 billion in just weeks, making overnight millionaires out of early buyers. The explosion was fueled by pure internet hype.

The “Pepe the Frog” meme was already iconic, and the timing during meme season, plus Binance and Coinbase listings, sent it flying. Add in a “no-tax, no-utility” model that traders actually liked for being simple and fair, and you had the perfect storm.

But a 100x move from here isn’t realistic. PEPE has 420 trillion tokens in circulation. To 100x, it’d need to hit $0.0011, which would mean a $462 trillion market cap, more than the global economy.

Even a 10x would require $46 trillion, which just isn’t possible. Maybe a 2x to 3x bounce if Bitcoin rips and meme coins catch another wave. But the truth is, the crazy gains happened back in 2024. If you weren’t in early, that train’s already gone.

Final verdict

The Giggle Fund crash proved that investing in hype-only projects with no use case is playing Russian roulette with your portfolio.

Now look at Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin. Both had legendary runs. Both created millionaires. But can they do it again? The numbers say no.

DeepSnitch AI is not asking you to bet on tweets or viral memes. It's giving you actual tools that help in scam detection, real-time blockchain data, and gives dynamic staking rewards. The DeepSnitch AI presale growth has already delivered 42% gains with over $493,000 raised. And it hasn't even hit exchanges yet.

So, when you're hunting for the next meme coin to explode, stop chasing dead pumps. Don't sleep on the DeepSnitch AI presale and stay updated on the official Telegram group.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the next meme coin to explode in 2025?

Right now, traders are watching new coins that mix meme hype with real utility. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) is one of the top picks. Not like meme coins that rely only on tweets and luck, DeepSnitch AI gives holders access to five AI tools that track whale wallets, check smart contracts, and flag scams before they happen.

Are AI meme coins risky to invest in?

Yes, they can be. Every crypto has risk, especially newer ones. But at least with AI meme coins like DeepSnitch, there’s real work being done behind the scenes to create something long-lasting.

How do I know if a meme coin has real potential?

Look for proof that something’s actually being built, like DeepSnitch AI's live snitches in the internal environment. Check if the team is active, if the roadmap makes sense, and if the project has any working products. If it's all talk, it's best to skip it.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.