Delhi-NCR Students Show Interest in Data and AI Careers, While Practical Skills Remain a Challenge: Gyansetu

New Delhi: There is an increasing curiosity of students in data analytics, data science, and artificial intelligence along with the challenges of skills development, as seen in a few college-level seminars hosted by the skills-based EdTech Gyansetu in Delhi-NCR.

In 2026, Gyansetu held 50+ career and technology-based seminars in colleges of the Delhi-NCR belt, interacting with 7000+ students about new-age technology career opportunities, industry expectations, and the skill set required to land data-based job roles.

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What Gyansetu saw consistently through these sessions is that while students know all about careers based on data and AI, they tend to lack the confidence when it comes to understanding how a specific technology could help solve a workplace issue.

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According to the company, students know about Python, SQL, Power BI, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Agentic AI with 92.53% of students found to be familiar with at least one data/AI technology. However, applying all of this knowledge together to address a specific business issue is a little harder for them.

"This is a critical difference. Knowing the technology is very different from using it to solve a problem," says Sahil Aggarwal, founder of Gyansetu.

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From Technology Awareness To Practical Capability

The conclusions drawn by Gyansetu from 50+ seminar experiences indicate that the problem that the students face is not a lack of interest.

Instead, the students realize that data and AI are relevant career areas. The problem starts to arise when the students are supposed to take that step from theory to practice.

For instance, a student may understand that knowing SQL is necessary for data analysts but may not have engaged with a real-life business data set. Another student may be aware of what machine learning is all about but may not have gone through the whole process of data preparation, modeling, evaluation, and communication of results. This gap shows clearly the numbers : 76.87% of students were able to complete a basic practical task but that figure fell to just 57.17% when it came to demonstrating end-to-end project readiness.

According to Gyansetu, these interactions reinforced the significance of exposing the students to practical industry-level problems early on in their studies, with 79.47% of students identifying communication, problem-solving or project presentation as areas requiring improvement.

The Delhi-NCR Observations Mirror a Wider skills Transition

These local findings take place at a time when there is a drastic shift in the skillset of India’s job market.

According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025 of the World Economic Forum, approximately 63% of workers in India will need re-skilling by 2030. Furthermore, Big Data Specialists and AI and Machine Learning Specialists are identified as among the fastest-growing jobs in India.

It also mentions that about 30% of Indian companies anticipate skills-based recruiting and degree-agnostic recruitment as a solution to their talent needs, against 19% worldwide.

The bottom line for students: education credentials matter, but so does capability.

Graduate Employability Remains Part of the Conversation

Mercer's India Graduate Skill Index 2025 surveyed more than one million students across over 2,700 campuses and discovered that 42.6% of the Indian graduates applying for jobs were employable as a whole.

It was revealed by the report that there was an employability rate of 46.1% for the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Delhi had an employability rate of 53.4 percent, which was the highest among the states and UTs in the survey.

Thus, through the above mentioned points, we can say that a major problem exists in India as far as the talent pipeline of technology is concerned.

What Gyansetu saw in its college interactions

While the problem can be considered one of technological disparity, Gyansetu considers the greater challenge being the move from concept learning to capability demonstration.

During their seminars, they found that there was an increasing interest in queries like:

Which technology should I learn?

Should I pursue Data Analytics or Data Science?

Is knowing only Python enough to land me a job?

Is AI really important these days?

What kind of projects should I make?

According to Gyansetu, the above questions clearly point out that the students are seeking some correlation between education and work.

The firm is convinced that this will in part be accomplished by changing from a focus on isolated learning technologies to problem solving.

Practical Projects Can Make The Difference

In case of a data analyst, practical experience can be acquired through a process where one works on a raw dataset, cleans it, formulates SQL queries, detects patterns, builds a dashboard, and finally recommends something to the business.

In the case of a data scientist, an activity that one may engage in includes preparation of a dataset, use of statistics, machine learning algorithm creation, performance assessment, and interpretation of findings.

“A certificate proves that a learning program has been successfully completed. An experiential project gives an employer a better idea of how this person utilizes their knowledge,” according to Shalki Aggarwal, SDE II at Microsoft.

Data analytics can provide an accessible entry point

Data Analytics is fast turning out to be a relevant starting point for individuals who are keen on data-driven careers.

This area requires proficiency in areas such as spreadsheet skills, SQL, data visualization, business intelligence and analysis.

Gyansetu’s Data Analyst Course in Delhi is tailored towards developing this skillset in individuals by teaching them how these tools are applied in answering business questions.

Data science demands a broader technical foundation

Learners interested in exploring the path to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence need more skills for data science – including programming, statistics, data analysis, and machine learning.

Gyansetu’s Data Science training in Delhi follows the above-mentioned approach, focusing more on practical applications of theoretical knowledge.

According to the company, the difference between the two approaches should be defined by what learners want to achieve and how deep technically they are ready to go.

AI is Making Practical Understanding Even More Important

Generative AI is also transforming how technical skills are being used.

While AI applications can provide assistance with coding, creation of SQL queries and summarization of analysis, it is essential that the professional understands whether the produced content is accurate, whether data is treated correctly and whether the outcome resolves the business question at hand.

In other words, it is becoming even more critical to have foundational skills in data literacy and analytics.

A small local signal of a much bigger shift

Gyansetu made sure that their 50+ seminar experience should not be taken as statistically representative of the entire student population in Delhi-NCR.

Nonetheless, they believe the similarity in terms of the kind of questions and challenges they face in every college interaction gives a good indicator from the ground level about the struggles students are facing in the context of the new technology career interface.

The labour market literature also indicates that way.

With India moving to an AI-based economy, the youth may have to go beyond just earning certificates and demonstrate their skills in analysis and solutions.

This is where Gyansetu comes in and helps learners complete a cycle of:

Learn → Apply → Build → Explain → Improve

The emerging question for students entering technology careers may therefore be changing from “What should I study?” to “What can I actually demonstrate?”

About Gyansetu

Gyansetu is an educational platform that specializes in providing skill-building education programs to the users. These skill-based educational programs include various skills such as Data Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Agentic AI.

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