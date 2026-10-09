Diabetes and High Blood Sugar: Common Myths and Medical Facts

Summary

Diabetes myths can create confusion about what causes diabetes, who can develop it, and how it is managed. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions in which blood glucose is too high because the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use it effectively. Understanding common diabetes misconceptions about sugar, age, body weight, insulin, and lifestyle can support informed health decisions and appropriate care.

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Introduction

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Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of conditions in which blood glucose, also called blood sugar, becomes too high. This happens when the body does not make enough insulin, makes little or no insulin, or cannot use insulin effectively. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose move from the blood into cells to be used for energy. The underlying causes and treatment approaches differ between types of diabetes.

High blood sugar, or hyperglycaemia, is a defining feature of diabetes, but the reasons blood glucose becomes elevated can differ by type.

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These differences can also make diabetes easy to misunderstand, particularly when common beliefs about sugar, body weight, age, and lifestyle are treated as facts. Separating established diabetes facts from misconceptions can help people better understand blood glucose, insulin use, and diabetes risk factors, and make informed decisions about testing, treatment and everyday care.

7 Common Myths About Diabetes

Misconceptions about diabetes often centre on its causes, who can develop it, what people with diabetes can eat, and how it should be managed. Here are seven common myths about diabetes and high blood glucose levels, along with the facts behind them.

Diabetes Myths at a Glance

These common diabetes myths and high blood sugar myths can make it difficult to distinguish diabetes facts from misconceptions.

Myth What the evidence says All types of diabetes are the same Diabetes types have different causes and may require different treatment approaches Thin people cannot have diabetes Anyone can develop diabetes regardless of body weight Consuming too much sugar causes diabetes Sugar intake alone does not directly cause diabetes People with diabetes should avoid sweets altogether Sweets can sometimes fit into an appropriate eating plan Diabetes can occur only in old age Diabetes can develop at any age Taking insulin can cause complications in people with Type 2 diabetes Insulin can help manage blood glucose when appropriately prescribed and monitored Making lifestyle changes alone can reverse diabetes completely Lifestyle changes can improve management and may contribute to remission in some people with Type 2 diabetes

Myth 1: All types of diabetes are the same.

Fact: Each type of diabetes has different causes and may require a different treatment approach.

Explanation: The most common types of diabetes are Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, so people with Type 1 diabetes need insulin every day. Type 2 diabetes develops when the body does not use insulin effectively and may eventually not produce enough insulin. Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy and often goes away after childbirth, but it increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later.

Myth 2: Thin people cannot have diabetes.

Fact: Anyone can develop diabetes regardless of their body weight.

Explanation: Although overweight and obesity increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes, body weight alone does not determine whether someone will develop it. Family history, age, physical inactivity and other risk factors can also influence risk. Addressing modifiable risk factors, such as physical inactivity and excess weight where appropriate, can support diabetes prevention and may help delay Type 2 diabetes in people at higher risk.

Myth 3: Consuming too much sugar causes diabetes.

Fact: Eating sugar does not directly cause Type 1 diabetes, and sugar intake alone does not directly cause Type 2 diabetes.

Explanation: No. Diabetes is not always caused by an unhealthy diet, and diabetes risk factors vary by type. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas; it is not caused by eating sugar. Type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance, along with a progressive inability of the pancreas to produce enough insulin to keep blood glucose levels in the target range. Consistently consuming excess added sugar can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain, which can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Myth 4: People with diabetes should avoid eating sweets altogether.

Fact: People with diabetes do not necessarily need to avoid sweets completely; they can sometimes include them in appropriate portions as part of an overall healthy eating plan.

Explanation: Blood glucose is affected by the amount and type of carbohydrate consumed, not just by added sugar. People with diabetes can work with their healthcare team to understand appropriate portions and carbohydrate choices. If someone chooses a small portion of cake, candy or another sweet treat, it may need to be accounted for within the carbohydrate content of the overall meal. Choosing nutrient-dense carbohydrate sources and including fibre and protein as part of a balanced meal can support blood glucose management.

Myth 5: Diabetes can occur only in old age.

Fact: Diabetes can develop at any age.

Explanation: Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children and young adults but can occur at any age. Type 2 diabetes can also develop in younger people, including children and teenagers, although the risk increases with age.

Myth 6: Taking insulin can cause complications for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Fact: Insulin is an important treatment for diabetes and can help reduce the risk of complications when used as prescribed.

Explanation: Insulin helps lower blood glucose when the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use it effectively. When appropriately prescribed and monitored, insulin can help reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications affecting the eyes, kidneys and nerves. However, insulin can also cause low blood glucose, so it should be used according to the prescribed treatment plan and monitored as advised by a healthcare professional.

Myth 7: Making lifestyle changes alone can reverse diabetes completely.

Fact: Lifestyle changes can improve blood sugar management and, for some people with Type 2 diabetes, may contribute to remission, but they do not replace medical care for everyone.

Explanation: Healthy eating, regular physical activity, and weight management where appropriate can improve blood glucose management. Some people with Type 2 diabetes may achieve remission, but remission is not the same as a permanent cure. Lifestyle changes should not replace prescribed treatment without medical guidance, while people with Type 1 diabetes require insulin.

How to Manage Diabetes in Everyday Life?

Blood glucose levels can be managed through a personalised combination of prescribed treatment, monitoring, healthy eating, and physical activity. The right approach to blood sugar management varies by diabetes type, medication, blood glucose targets, and individual health needs, so treatment should be personalised with guidance from a healthcare professional.

Frequent urination can be a symptom of high blood glucose, but it is different from urinary leakage. If diabetes is accompanied by bladder-control problems or unexpected urinary leakage, continence products can provide practical support alongside appropriate medical care.

For people managing diabetes-related urinary leakage, Lifree adult diapers can provide practical incontinence support alongside appropriate medical care. Designed with Durable Absorb capacity, dependable leak protection and a Soft Fit waistband, Lifree adult diapers support comfortable, secure wear. Heaviness Guard helps guard against heaviness and deformation, supporting comfortable wear during everyday activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1.Can a person with diabetes live a normal life?

Yes. With appropriate treatment, regular monitoring, and healthy daily habits, many people with diabetes can lead active and fulfilling lives. The care plan depends on the type of diabetes and individual health needs.

2.Is diabetes only a condition that affects older adults?

No. Diabetes is a health condition that can develop at any age. Type 1 diabetes often begins in childhood or young adulthood but can occur at any age, while Type 2 diabetes can also develop in children, younger adults and older adults.

3.Can thin people develop diabetes?

Yes. Although overweight and obesity increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes, people with a lower or normal body weight can also develop diabetes. Genetics, family history, age, physical inactivity and other risk factors can contribute.

4.Does having diabetes mean you must completely avoid carbohydrates?

No. People with diabetes do not necessarily need to avoid carbohydrates completely. The amount and type of carbohydrate, portion size and overall meal composition can all affect blood glucose. A personalised eating plan can help with blood sugar management.

5.Can diabetes run in families?

Yes. Family history can increase the risk of developing diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, but having a family history does not mean that a person will definitely develop the condition.

6.How can urinary leakage associated with diabetes be managed?

Urinary leakage can sometimes occur alongside diabetes-related bladder problems. Managing blood glucose and addressing the underlying bladder issue with appropriate medical care are important. For unexpected urinary leakage, suitable continence products such as adult diapers can provide practical support and leak protection.

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