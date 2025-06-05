Difference Between ULIP and Mutual Fund – Which is Better?

When it comes to investing, the options available can sometimes be overwhelming. Two popular investment vehicles in India are Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Mutual Funds. Though both aim to generate wealth for the investor, they differ considerably in structure, benefits, and risk. Let’s explore the key differences between ULIPs and Mutual Funds to help you make an informed decision about where to invest your money.

What is a ULIP?

A Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is a hybrid financial product combining the benefits of a life insurance policy with investment options. When you invest in a ULIP plan, a portion of your premium goes toward providing life insurance coverage. The remainder is invested in various funds, based on your risk appetite and financial goals. You can use a ULIP calculator to compute the expected returns on your investment.

Key Features**

ULIPs act as a life insurance policy, providing a death benefit to your beneficiaries in case of your untimely demise. You can choose from different types of funds based on your risk profile—equity funds, debt funds, or a mix of both. ULIPs also allow you to switch between funds to adapt your investment strategy over time. ULIPs qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, and the maturity proceeds are exempt from tax under Section 10(10D) if the premium paid does not exceed 10% of the sum assured. ULIPs come with a mandatory 5-year lock-in period, during which you cannot withdraw or redeem your investment.

Advantages**

They offer both life insurance policy coverage and the potential for investment growth. ULIPs provide tax benefits on premiums paid and maturity proceeds, making them attractive for tax planning. You can use a unit-linked insurance plan calculator to plan out how much you can save on tax. ULIPs allow you to switch between different investment funds, providing flexibility to adjust your portfolio based on market conditions.

What are Mutual Funds?

Mutual funds are financial instruments that combine the capital of several individuals to invest in varied assets. They are managed by professional fund managers who make investment decisions on behalf of the investors. Mutual Funds can be a great option if you are looking for a purely investment-focused product without the added life insurance policy component that ULIPs offer.

Key Features**

Mutual Funds invest across a variety of asset classes to spread the investment risk. Fund managers, who are experts in the field, manage the investments. They allocate assets and make decisions on your behalf, taking care of the research and market analysis. Most Mutual Funds offer high liquidity, meaning you can buy and sell units at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV) on any business day. Some funds, such as ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Scheme), have a 3-year lock-in period for tax benefits. Mutual Funds are subject to capital gains tax. Short-term capital gains are taxed at 15%, while long-term capital gains above ₹1 lakh are taxed at 10% (without indexation) for equity funds. Debt funds, on the other hand, are taxed at different rates depending on the holding period.

Advantages

Mutual Funds, particularly equity funds, have the potential to deliver higher returns over the long term. Mutual Funds regularly disclose their portfolio holdings and performance, offering investors more clarity about where their money is invested. You can invest through lump sums or Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). You can withdraw or redeem your units whenever needed (except for ELSS, which has a lock-in period).

ULIPs vs. Mutual Funds**

When comparing ULIPs and Mutual Funds, the decision comes down to what you're looking for in an investment product.

Objective: ULIPs offer the dual benefit of insurance and investment, making them suitable for individuals looking for life insurance policy alongside wealth creation. On the other hand, Mutual Funds are ideal for those who want pure investment products that focus on wealth generation. Returns: Mutual Funds, especially equity funds, typically offer higher returns over the long term compared to ULIPs. However, the returns from both are subject to market risks and can fluctuate depending on the performance of underlying assets. Taxation: ULIP offer tax exemptions on premiums paid and maturity proceeds, making them a good choice for tax-saving purposes. Mutual Funds offer tax benefits only under certain conditions, such as investments in ELSS, and are subject to capital gains tax. Liquidity: Mutual Funds offer higher liquidity since most funds can be redeemed at any time. In contrast, ULIPs have a 5-year lock-in period, which means you cannot access your funds before that. Flexibility: While both offer flexibility in terms of switching between funds, Mutual Funds provide more flexibility in terms of partial withdrawals and SIPs, making them a more liquid option for short-term investors.

Both ULIPs and Mutual Funds have their own set of benefits and limitations, and the right choice depends on your specific needs. If you need both, a life insurance policy and an investment in one product, ULIPs could be the way to go. A ULIP calculator can also help you get an idea of the returns on the amount you invest. However, if you are looking for a pure investment, mutual funds might be a better fit.

Ultimately, whether you opt for a ULIP plan or a Mutual Fund, it’s important to align your investment choice with your financial goals and risk appetite. Consulting a financial advisor or using a unit linked insurance plan calculator can also help ensure that you are making the right decision on the basis of your individual circumstances.

** Tax exemptions are as per applicable tax laws from time to time.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication