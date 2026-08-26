Digangana Suryavanshi Applies Business Education to Her Work with Glamirk

The actress-entrepreneur steps into the beauty industry as the brand’s Co-Founder and Director, while also becoming its face.

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Beauty is often remembered differently from other things. People may forget what they wore on an ordinary day, but remember the lipstick their mother used, the first kajal they were allowed to wear, the nail paint they picked for a special occasion or the shade they reached for every time they wanted to feel a little more confident.

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For actor and entrepreneur Digangana Suryavanshi, beauty has been closely connected to moments like these. Her journey into the category with Glamirk brings a personal dimension to the idea of beauty, one that goes beyond products, trends and appearances.

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At its heart, Glamirk can be viewed as an extension of a relationship with beauty that has developed over years: from early memories and personal rituals to professional experiences in front of the camera.

When Beauty Becomes a Memory

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A beauty product can be surprisingly sentimental.

A particular lipstick can remind someone of their mother. A kajal can bring back memories of school or college. A nail colour may be associated with a first date, a festival or a celebration. These products occupy very little physical space, but can hold an entire moment in memory.

That emotional connection is one of the reasons beauty continues to remain deeply personal.

For Digangana, who has spent years working in an industry where makeup is an everyday part of professional life, that relationship has naturally evolved over time. What may have started as an introduction to beauty through familiar products gradually became a more informed understanding of makeup, application and the role products play in creating a look and sometimes, a feeling.

Glamirk brings those experiences into a new chapter.

From Childhood Familiarity to Professional Experience

Before beauty becomes an industry, it is often something people first discover at home.

Many young girls grow up watching their mothers, sisters or other family members get ready. A lipstick kept carefully inside a handbag, a kajal passed down during a hurried morning routine or a nail paint bottle opened before a family function can become part of childhood memories.

These small experiences can shape how someone understands beauty long before they know anything about brands, formulations or trends.

For someone like Digangana, that early familiarity was eventually followed by a professional immersion in the beauty world. Working on sets meant experiencing makeup not as an occasional activity, but as an essential part of the job.

Reflecting on that journey from childhood memories to creating her own beauty brand, Digangana says:

“My own cosmetic brand” was wishful thinking until it turned into reality with Glamirk! For all that has conspired to make this happen—the thought, the effort, the team, and the blessings—I’m very grateful. From trying on Mom’s makeup as a kid to owning the makeup I wear, God has been kind.

And now, I only hope that Glamirk finds a place in your hearts, and that you trust it with the same love and faith with which we’ve created it for you. From my makeup table to yours, may Glamirk become a part of your beauty rituals, your little moments, and your everyday stories. 🤍”

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The sentiment captures the personal journey behind the brand: what began as childhood curiosity and familiarity with makeup has evolved into the opportunity to create something of her own.

Beauty Beyond the Camera

The entertainment industry often presents beauty in its most polished form. But the relationship most consumers have with makeup is far more ordinary.

Getting ready for work. Experimenting before going out with friends. Trying a new lipstick because the shade feels different. Keeping a favourite product in a handbag because it is part of a routine.

That everyday relationship is increasingly important to today's beauty consumer.

Younger audiences, particularly Gen Z, have pushed beauty towards individuality and self-expression. Makeup does not always have to transform someone's appearance. Sometimes it is simply about feeling like yourself, only a little more confident.

This shift creates space for brands to communicate beauty in a more personal way.

Why the Emotional Side Matters

The beauty industry has traditionally focused heavily on the visible outcome: colour, finish, coverage, shine or longevity. But consumers often remember the experience around a product just as much as the product itself.

A lipstick may be remembered because it was worn during an important celebration. A particular eyeliner may become part of someone's everyday identity. A nail colour may remind them of a phase in their life.

These associations make beauty unusually emotional as a category.

For Glamirk, this emotional connection can become part of a broader brand story, one where products are not simply cosmetic objects but companions to everyday moments.

A Founder’s Story That Starts With Personal Experience

Digangana's move into beauty through Glamirk comes at a time when consumers are increasingly interested in the stories behind brands. They want to know why a product exists, what inspired it and what perspective its founder brings to the category.

Her experience offers a natural starting point. She has encountered beauty through different stages of her life, first as something familiar and aspirational, later as an integral part of her profession and now as an entrepreneur building within the category.

As a co-founder of Glamirk, Digangana Suryavanshi brings a personal connection to the brand, alongside fellow co-founders Aqueel Ahmed, Poonam Dadhich and Vijay Laxmi Sharma. Together, they are shaping Glamirk’s journey within India’s evolving beauty landscape.

The Glamirk story is therefore not simply about a celebrity entering the beauty industry, but about transforming a long-standing passion for the category into a meaningful entrepreneurial venture.

Ultimately, the most compelling beauty stories are rarely just about makeup. They are about the moments attached to it. The lipstick that reminds us of someone. The kajal that takes us back to a particular age. The shade we wore on a day we still remember.

With Glamirk, Digangana Suryavanshi has an opportunity to bring those personal memories and experiences into the conversation around beauty and perhaps create products that become part of someone else's memories too.

From paving her way from being TV Star at 16th to making it to the hearts with her grace in Bigg Boss 9, youngest in the format… to then debuting in Bollywood with Jalebi and FryDay… Telugu debut with Hippi and Tamil debut with Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale… and staying connected with her academics, completing MBA from NMIMS Mumbai. She now takes one more step in entrepreneurship with Glamirk.

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