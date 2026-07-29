Digital Evaluation Tools and Their Role in Hospital Information Access in India

A patient in Gurugram opens ChatGPT and asks which diagnostics brand near them is reliable. An answer arrives, composed and confident, naming two or three. The patient acts on it. No website was visited, no advertisement was seen, and no marketing team was in the room when that shortlist was drawn.

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This is now a routine step in how Indian patients choose care, and it has quietly changed what a hospital's digital presence has to do. For most of the last decade the brief was to rank on Google and look credible on arrival. The brief now extends to a surface no brand controls directly: the answer a language model gives when a patient asks it whom to trust.

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The decision happens across three surfaces, not one

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Across the hospital networks and diagnostics brands we work with in India, a consistent pattern emerges. A patient assesses a healthcare provider across three surfaces before making contact, and weakness in any one of them costs the appointment.

The first is search. A worried person types symptoms into Google at midnight and decides, from the results, who sounds like they understand. Nobody from the hospital is in that moment. Only the content published months earlier is doing the work.

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The second is AI answers. Generative engines assemble a recommendation from reviews, accreditations and how a brand conducts itself in public. Most of those signals sit outside the hospital's own website entirely.

The third is comfort signals: how fast a page loads, whether doctor credentials are clear, what the reviews say, and the tone a hospital takes when replying to a complaint in public. An anxious person reads these in seconds to judge whether they are in safe hands. Language models weigh much the same evidence.

What makes this difficult for healthcare brands specifically is that a hospital can invest heavily in a website redesign and remain absent from the answer a patient actually reads.

What changes when a platform is rebuilt around how patients search

Medanta offers a useful case. As the group grew from its flagship hospital into a network of tertiary-care facilities, each drawing patients in its own right and several serving medical tourism, the website had to carry that scale. Specialities, geographies and clinical depth all had to be findable by patients arriving through very different routes. The platform was rebuilt around patient intent rather than around how the organisation is structured internally.

That kind of shift rarely comes from a redesign alone. It comes from rebuilding the platform around how patients actually search, book and decide - the same discipline we bring to website and app development for brands navigating this shift.

Comparing performance before and after the migration on a like-for-like monthly basis, website traffic grew 2.3 times and organic search visits grew 2.3 times. Direct traffic, meaning people arriving by typing the name rather than searching for a condition, grew 2.6 times. That was the sharpest rise of any channel. The share of visits completing a booking or enquiry moved from roughly three-quarters to over nine in ten.

The direct-traffic figure is the one worth pausing on. It is not a measure of advertising efficiency. It measures whether a brand has become the one patients recommend to each other, and it grew faster than the channels marketing teams usually optimise.

A further signal from the same period: AI Assistant appeared as a traffic source that had not existed before the rebuild. Patients are now arriving directly from generative engines, and that traffic shows up in standard analytics for anyone who looks.

The constraint nobody in the marketing meeting is looking at

Discoverability work drives traffic, and traffic exposes infrastructure. One pan-India hospital network drawing over a lakh visitors daily, across several languages, was slowing badly under the load. The reflex in that situation is to buy more servers.

The actual constraint turned out to be an external translation service capped far below demand, throttling how fast pages could be served regardless of how much computing power sat behind them. Re-engineering the flow around a cached architecture, and scaling on real application saturation rather than raw compute, took the platform to 35,000 concurrent users at peak with no further downtime on that path. It is the kind of problem that sits squarely in platform engineering rather than marketing, and it caps what marketing can achieve until it is solved.

The commercial point is straightforward. Media spend is limited by infrastructure that marketing teams rarely examine and engineering teams are rarely asked about in commercial terms.

Reputation has become an input, not a defence

For one national diagnostics brand, managing online reputation across six platforms in real time produced no customer query left waiting beyond four hours across three consecutive months, with most first replies inside five minutes. Positive sentiment held above 60 per cent during the busiest month on record, while negative sentiment stayed under 3.1 per cent even as conversation volume rose by half.

Every resolved complaint handled in public is a signal a language model can later read. Reputation management in healthcare has moved from damage control to a determinant of whether a brand gets recommended at all.

Four checks worth running this quarter

Ask an AI assistant to recommend a hospital or diagnostics brand in your city, and note whether you appear and what it cites. Time your own booking journey on a phone, on mobile data, as a patient who has never visited before. Ask your engineering team what concurrent load the platform holds before response times degrade, and compare that with your busiest campaign day. Read your last fifty public replies to patients as an anxious person would read them.

None of these require budget. All of them tend to reframe the conversation, because they replace assumptions about the digital experience with evidence of what a patient actually encounters.

The hospitals and diagnostics brands growing fastest in India are not the ones with the largest media budgets. They are the ones treating discoverability, infrastructure and reputation as a single system, tended continuously, rather than three separate projects with different owners and different launch dates.

Author bio

Lyxel&Flamingo is a digital growth agency working with healthcare brands across India on discoverability, platform engineering and online reputation.

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