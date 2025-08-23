Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Show Potential Heading into Late 2025 — Remittix Draws Market Interest Now

August has been a turbulent month for meme coins, as both DOGE price and Shiba Inu coin face mixed signals from the market. Dogecoin is showing signs of recovery after a low of $0.21, while Shiba Inu coin struggles to hold support amid unusually high token movement. Despite this volatility, Remittix (RTX) continues to capture investor interest with real-world utility and strong capital momentum.

DOGE Price Shows Signs of Recovery

Dogecoin rebounded from recent lows of $0.21, closing at $0.22 following an aggressive session marked by whale accumulation. Despite lingering concerns around Qubic’s potential 51% attack, on-chain data reveals that whales have acquired over 680 million DOGE in August, offsetting retail selling pressure.

The trading volume shot up astronomically near the close of the session, with 9.29 million DOGE traded within the last hour, indicating institutional interest. The technical indications also suggest support at 0.21 with the immediate resistance at 0.22. This small range gives a sign of possible breakout as late-2025 rallies gain traction.

Shiba Inu Coin Faces Technical Headwinds

Shiba Inu coin is finding it hard to sustain the momentum as it is trading at around $0.00001262. The token velocity has increased, signalling the rise of circulation and increased selling pressure. The spikes have historically been followed by downward movements, and are indicative of a high-risk period to holders.

The technical indicators tell a bearish story with the MACD indicator giving a signal of crossover which once indicated momentum to the bears. Nevertheless, the signal is weakening, which is indicative of severe volatility and uncertainty. The trader is particularly monitoring whether SHIB can hold above the $0.00001252 support level or it may fall prey to the downward pressure.

Remittix Stands Out Amid Meme Coin Volatility

As DOGE price and Shiba Inu coin fluctuate, Remittix has continued to shine as a practical alternative. Priced at $0.0969, the project has raised over $20.6 million and sold more than 612 million tokens, demonstrating robust market confidence. With its Q3 wallet beta already generating buzz and a second CEX listing set for $22M, Remittix is steadily attracting attention from whales and retail investors alike.

Key Reasons Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Real-World Use Case: Cross-border payments and crypto-to-fiat transfers

Wallet Beta Launch: Streamlined experience for global users

High Liquidity: Already listed on BitMart with a second CEX in the pipeline

Institutional Appeal: Strong accumulation from larger wallets

Rapid Community Growth: Rising adoption among retail and pro traders

With these factors, Remittix is quickly positioning itself as a more reliable growth opportunity than the highly volatile meme coin market, while DOGE price and Shiba Inu coin struggle to regain clear footing.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.