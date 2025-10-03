As the final quarter of the year begins, Dogecoin Price Prediction discussions are once again gaining momentum. The meme coin, known for its loyal support group and viral popularity, continues to cause ripples as investors ponder its next move during the months of October, November, and December.

Advertisement

As the general market sentiment remains positive, Dogecoin ought to reflect increased trading activity since new DeFi players such as Remittix (RTX), a cross-chain DeFi platform that is changing the face of international payments, enter the spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dogecoin Price Action And Market Landscape

Dogecoin is trading at $0.2426 as of now, up 6% in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $36.71 billion and $2.6 billion in trading volume daily — a 5.53% increase representing tighter liquidity on centralized exchanges. Higher momentum is representative of improved investor sentiment going into Q4.

Advertisement

When looking at the Dogecoin Price Prediction, traders look at past cycles, whale accumulation, and community engagement on decentralized exchanges. Being a meme coin, DOGE has demonstrated its strength, outperforming many low cap crypto gems regularly by its mainstream acceptance and ubiquitous availability. As genuinely utility-backed crypto becomes in greater demand, products like Remittix DeFi project are offering complementary growth narratives based on use-case depth rather than speculation.

Remittix Beta Wallet Live And CertiK Verification

Remittix Beta Wallet is currently live, enabling users to pay crypto directly into bank accounts in 30+ countries with near real-time FX conversion and low gas fees. With 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies supported, this crypto solving real world problems is quickly becoming one of the top cryptos under $1 to watch.

Remittix (RTX) is priced at $0.1130 per token, having raised $26.8 million+ and sold 673 million+ tokens in its highly-rated crypto presale 2025. The project is now Certified by CertiK and Listed #1 for Pre-Launch Tokens — a tremendous achievement in blockchain security.

The Breakthroughs Pushing Remittix Forward:

CertiK Verified & Ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token

Beta Wallet Live for 40+ cryptos, 30+ fiats

15% USDT referral rewards + $250,000 Giveaway

BitMart & LBank listings announced

Raised more than $26.8 million , sold 673 million + tokens

Such success positions Remittix as a next 100x crypto contender with real-world use cases combined with growing global recognition.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.