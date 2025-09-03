Dogecoin ETF Discussions Emerge as Layer Brett ICO Surpasses $2M Raised

The crypto market is talking about the possibility of a Dogecoin ETF, and some believe it could finally push DOGE toward the elusive $1 mark. But while attention is fixed on that milestone, a fresh project is making waves in the crypto presale.

Layer Brett has already raised $2 million, with tokens selling for just $0.0053, and investors are starting to call it the next 100x meme token. Unlike many meme projects that lean only on hype, this one is built on Ethereum layer 2 technology, giving it both speed and real utility.

Layer Brett brings memes and mechanisms together

The original Brett token lived on Base, fun but limited in what it could do. Layer Brett takes that same community-driven energy and puts it on Ethereum layer 2, unlocking lightning-fast transactions and gas fees cut down to pennies.

That’s a huge contrast to Ethereum’s layer 1, where fees can climb as high as $20 during congestion. Analysts project Ethereum layer 2 networks could process $10 trillion annually by 2027, and Layer Brett wants a big slice of that market.

Meanwhile, DOGE has carved out its space as the internet’s favorite memecoin. It has charm and a devoted community, but its role is still mostly as a simple payment coin. A Dogecoin ETF could bring fresh liquidity and attention, yet it doesn’t change the fact that DOGE lacks staking rewards or smart contract features.

That’s where Layer Brett shines; it blends meme culture with the power of modern defi.

Why Layer Brett gives an edge over DOGE

With so much stuff already going on in the $LBRETT project, there’s always something that stands out. Here’s what makes this memecoin such an appealing deal:

Ethereum layer 2 performance - scalable, secure, and cheap to use.

Huge staking APY - early buyers can earn in the tens of thousands of percent.

Meme energy plus real tech - a project that’s ready for the Web3 future.

Low cap potential - at $0.0053, it has more room to grow compared to DOGE’s massive $32B market cap.

For everyday users, the ability to stake right after buying is a major advantage. With MetaMask or Trust Wallet, investors can grab tokens using ETH, USDT, or BNB and start earning right away.

Dogecoin ETF hype versus Layer Brett utility

There’s no denying the hype around a Dogecoin ETF. If approved, it could drive institutional money toward DOGE and strengthen its role as a digital asset. Bit Origin’s move to set up a DOGE treasury and proposals like DogeOS verification or MyDoge’s Ethereum bridge all show growing interest in building more around the token.

But compared to Layer Brett, which already has low fees, staking, and transparent tokenomics built into its core, DOGE looks less flexible. A Dogecoin ETF may boost the price, but the tech still lags behind newer projects.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the presale

The race is between established giants like DOGE and up-and-coming challengers like Layer Brett. A Dogecoin ETF could bring new highs, but Layer Brett offers something different. An early-entry price of $0.0053 for one $LBRETT meme token, staking rewards that dwarf anything in traditional meme coins, and a clear roadmap toward scalability.

The presale has already raised $2 million, showing strong momentum. Add in the project’s $1 million giveaway, and it’s clear the community is fueling this launch with serious energy.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication