Dogecoin News: DOGE Holders Show Interest in Remittix Presale Amid Growing Market Attention

Dogecoin News has taken another turn as DOGE holders look for the kind of return they have not seen in years. With Dogecoin’s recent ETF debut under the ticker DOJE and increasing institutional interest, many are asking where the next 100x crypto might come from.

Remittix (RTX) is earning that attention lately, showing signs of being the viral crypto that could meet that ambition. As DOGE continues to draw headlines from its ETF, remittances, and meme coin identity, Remittix is being compared, analysed, and hyped in ways that suggest it may deliver what DOGE already hinted at, but with far more utility and momentum.

Dogecoin’s Current Momentum in Dogecoin News

Dogecoin’s momentum in Dogecoin News centers on its first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, launched by Rex Osprey under the symbol DOJE, giving investors direct exposure to DOGE. This new product helped push Dogecoin’s price up, with the ETF having 60 % of its assets in DOGE and the rest largely in related ETPs.

For many in the DOGE community, this kind of exposure encourages looking beyond meme coins into projects with stronger foundations, which brings Remittix into the frame.

Why DOGE Holders Are Drawn to Remittix

Remittix is being mentioned heavily in Dogecoin News when investors search for 100x due to its features and incentives. Compared with DOGE, Remittix has raised over $26.1 million and sold more than 666 million tokens, with its token price at $0.1080.

Remittix’s features are what many in Dogecoin News point to as markers for that next 100x opportunity. It is fully verified by CertiK and ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens. The beta wallet is live on the Ethereum and Solana networks, allowing community users to test functionality now.

There is a 15 % USDT referral program claimable every 24 hours, a $250,000 giveaway, and it has already secured two centralized exchange listings with a third in view.

Here are key points that are drawing DOGE holders to Remittix:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens

One of the few projects with product progress before TGE

These features are appearing often in discussions under Dogecoin News because they contrast with what DOGE offers: a strong brand and community, but less current momentum in product releases or cross-chain utility. Remittix seems built for usability and adoption, which many think gives it the potential to outperform DOGE over certain periods.

Betting Beyond Doge’s Meme Magic

DOGE holders are watching closely, and Dogecoin News remains bullish around its new ETF and community strength. Yet Remittix is emerging as the contender many are betting on for real product, verified security, and scaling opportunity. Remittix may deliver the next 100x that many in the Dogecoin News crowd are now seeking.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication