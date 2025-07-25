Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Reach $0.50 in August? Here’s What Analysts Expect

The latest DOGE price prediction update shows a clear cooling in bullish momentum, with traders now questioning whether the meme coin can reclaim higher levels or if it is time to pivot to stronger altcoins. One emerging contender has quietly gained traction as DOGE stumbles offering real-world utility and a full wallet beta coming this September.

Advertisement

DOGE Price Prediction Flashes Caution As Bulls Fight For $0.22 Support

After briefly spiking above $0.29, DOGE has pulled back sharply, now testing its 20-day EMA at $0.2209. The DOGE price prediction hinges on whether bulls can hold this zone. Momentum indicators are fading fast, with the RSI now dipping to 60.56 after nearly tagging 71, signaling overbought exhaustion.

Derivatives data confirms the retreat. DOGE liquidations surged past $52.9 million in 24 hours, wiping out $45 million in long positions. Exchanges like Bybit and Binance saw traders unloading en masse, while volume on DOGE futures rose 74% to $17.65 billion.

Advertisement

If bulls fail to reclaim $0.22 support, the DOGE price prediction could shift lower — with a possible plunge back to $0.16. But if buyers show strength, price could attempt a move to $0.265 or even revisit $0.285.

Advertisement

Traders Rotate From Meme Coins To Utility Tokens Like Remittix

While DOGE continues to slide, investors are rushing into more grounded Ethereum-based projects, and Remittix is emerging as the top altcoin to watch. Its early traction is not built on hype, but on real functionality. With its crypto wallet beta launching September 15, 2025, Remittix is no longer a hidden gem, it is becoming the gold standard of PayFi.

Priced at just $0.0842, RTX has now raised over $17 million and sold 565 million+ tokens. The numbers alone show that serious buyers are moving in.

Here’s why Remittix is leading the utility revolution:

Product First : Wallet beta rolls out September 15 with full crypto wallet features

: Wallet beta rolls out September 15 with full crypto wallet features Massive Community : $17M+ raised from global supporters

: $17M+ raised from global supporters Real Use Case : Cross-border crypto payments for freelancers and gig workers

: Cross-border crypto payments for freelancers and gig workers Token Utility : RTX will power in-app swaps, staking, and smart bill payments

: RTX will power in-app swaps, staking, and smart bill payments Momentum Play: Early investors get up to 50% bonus

With Remittix already delivering on promises while DOGE faces technical uncertainty, many traders believe this is the best altcoin pivot in 2025.

New Stars Rise As Meme Coin Momentum Fades

The current DOGE price prediction remains highly dependent on near-term support holding at $0.22. If it fails, meme coin bulls may need to face a harsh reality: DOGE is losing its edge. On the other hand, Remittix is gaining speed, launching products, and attracting long-term capital.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication