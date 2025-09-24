Dogecoin Price Prediction Highlights Growth Potential as DeepSnitch Gains Traction in Meme Coin Market

Recent DOGE price predictions suggest a 10x run to $1 soon, exciting DOGE fans and traders. This suggestion comes from the recent DOJE ETF launch, but some traders are warning of the exercise of caution.

With many traders starting to see huge potential returns in DOGE, some are looking to ply their trade elsewhere.

Many are locking in on DeepSnitch AI, which looks to give users five advanced AI snitches that turn Web3 noise into actionable steps, to try and help traders keep up with whales.

At just the first stage of its presale, DeepSnitch AI has already raised over $229k at just $0.01667 per DSNT, which could turn a $5,000 investment into $500,000.

But, with the $350k goal almost fulfilled, the time to get in early is running out.

DOGE prices may rise to $1 if markets align, some traders predict

As of September 22nd, Dogecoin (DOGE) is priced at $0.2, following over 120% year-to-date gains.

As a meme coin, DOGE has been subject to much fluctuation, but it has recently gone through a new surge.

This comes mainly as renewed interest following the launch of the first U.S. DOGE ETF (DOJE) by Rex-Osprey on the 18th of September, which drew a lot of attention back to the cute dog.

But this may not all be good news . The ETF launch indeed brings a lot of new eyes to the token, but huge institutional flows mean that scrutiny over DOGE will now grow exponentially.

The problem is that DOGE is a meme coin through and through, which means volatility is inherent. If DOGE underperforms, institutional trust may not give way for just DOGE, but perhaps for all meme coins following a severe plummet.

But, continued growth could mean more trust both in the token and in meme coins.

Conservative DOGE price predictions mark $0.3 as the ceiling to hit if momentum from the ETF launch continues, with others eyeing $1 within the next year, which could mean great news for DOGE investors.

For such bullish growth, however, markets really have to align and work in favor of DOGE. With institutions now hedging against the dollar and the altcoin season in full swing, the time may be right for DOGE to really moon.

But DOGE won’t be the only coin affected by this altcoin boom. While some whales are looking at DOGE price predictions to assess what token to buy, others are looking for different altcoins that they think will go 100x as the season progresses.

Top three picks for coins to go 100x alongside bullish DOGE price predictions

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI looks to give users five advanced AI agents that keep an eye on community sentiment, scan big wallets and contracts, look at trends, and overall, intelligently interpret huge swathes of Web3 data for the small trader, keeping them well on pace with the whales.

This use of AI utility is unprecedented, with most AI utility tokens thus far, like TAO or FET, only pitching vague infrastructures that most traders think don’t really touch day-to-day trading.

Many AI competitors are out of touch, but they already see millions in support. An AI utility token that actually provides a service traders can use to monitor flows could then definitely take the cake once it hits listings.

People are already scrambling over each other to get in on the ground floor. At just the first stage of its presale, DeepSnitch AI has already raised over $229k in just a few weeks, already marking 10% price gains up to $0.01667 since its debut.

With such a low price, and an AI market set to explode 25x within the decade, whales are already pouring in. But, with the presale’s $350k goal almost sold out, more price jumps are to follow soon

Whales are betting on DeepSnitch AI to be the next coin to 100x alongside bullish DOGE price predictions.

2. Giggle Fund (GIGGLE)

As of September 22nd, Giggle Fund is priced at about $30. This follows month-to-date losses of around 14%.

Community sentiment on CMC for GIGGLE is somewhat strong, with close to 70% voting bullish.

What is interesting about the token is that GIGGLE’s price activity has been fluctuating significantly. This can be attributed to the inherent volatility seen in meme coins; this coin lives off more than just hype.

The project’s focus on funding education means that the great social impact the token has keeps investors interested. Coupled with backing from Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, the token combines strong community trust and philanthropic mobilization.

In combination, investors who buy into GIGGLE could see their money go far and be able to help someone on the way.

3. Avantis (AVNT)

Avantis is priced at around $2 as of September 22nd, following 600% month-to-date gains.

Prices have been surging since mid-September 2025, especially as AVNT has been listed on prominent, high-profile exchanges like Binance, Upbit, and Coinbase. Likewise, continued developer stimulation by way of airdrops has kept interest in AVNT astonishingly high.

Close to 90% of the community is bullish on AVNT, as per the CMC community sentiment index, and it shows well with the huge buzz about AVNT on X.

And, with big names like Pantera Capital being involved in AVNT, institutional trust could soar through the roof. This is good for price predictions, with some believing that AVNT could be hitting close to $3 by the end of the year, and if momentum maintains, close to $5 by the end of 2026, making it a good choice for buyers now.

Bottom line

While GIGGLE and AVNT are good choices, their huge valuations may mean fewer returns for buyers. With a low price of $0.01667, DSNT could be able to give 100x returns to early buyers.

But places to get in early are running out. With the $350k goal almost complete, more price jumps will roll in soon.

