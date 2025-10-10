The market is buzzing about Dogecoin price prediction as DOGE climbs again. The Dogecoin price is $0.261, holding above key levels and pointing toward a test of $0.270 to $0.280. At the same time, some investors are comparing this move with real-world payment plays under $1, led by Remittix (RTX) at $0.1130.

DOGE Setup: What The Chart Says Right Now

A short-term Dogecoin price prediction begins with trend and support analysis. After reclaiming $0.250 and $0.2550, DOGE pushed to a high near $0.2701 and now trades above the 100-hour simple moving average. There is a bullish trend line at $0.2580, with support seen again at $0.2550 and the main base at $0.250.

On the upside, the resistance levels are at $0.270, then $0.2720, and $0.280. An approach above $0.280 may open to $0.2880 and then to $0.2920, and an ultimate target of $0.30. In the event of the buyer vanishing, the pullback may be to $0.2650 or $0.2580. With the MACD turning up and the RSI above 50, the near-term Dogecoin price prediction leans bullish, provided $0.2550 holds.

Traders making a Dogecoin price prediction also ask which sub-$1 assets have the best risk-reward. For DOGE at $0.261, upside often tracks sentiment and liquidity. For utility tokens, value can follow real use.

Remittix: PayFi Utility Under $1

The Remittix price is $0.1130. The project has sold over 675 million tokens and raised more than $27.2 million. Security is a core point, as the team is ranked #1 on CertiK, and the wallet beta is now live, allowing users to test crypto-to-bank transfers. The idea is simple: you send cryptocurrency, and the recipient receives fiat in a standard bank account, often within about 24 hours.

Why Remittix Stands Out Under $1

Real Use Case: Remittix enables people to send cryptocurrency that arrives as real money in bank accounts, addressing a problem Dogecoin was never intended to solve.

At $0.1130, investors can buy a working PayFi project at a fraction of the price of most major altcoins.

Ranked #1 on CertiK, Remittix offers top-tier security for holders entering before full exchange listings.

The live wallet beta already supports real crypto-to-bank payments, demonstrating the system's functionality before the main launch.

If usage grows, payment volume can become a price driver. That is why some under-$1 crypto hunters view $0.1130 as an early entry point, backed by working features.

Final Verdict: Best Crypto To Buy Under $1 In October

A balanced Dogecoin price prediction stays positive while $0.2550–$0.2580 holds, and a break over $0.280 could invite a push toward $0.30. But if we ask which sub-$1 asset offers the most real-world case right now, Remittix at $0.1130 stands out.

With over 675 million tokens sold and more than $27.2 million raised, plus #1 on CertiK and a live wallet beta, Remittix offers investors a clear utility path under $1 while the Dogecoin price prediction unfolds based on momentum.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.